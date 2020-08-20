Chic eyewear is more accessible than ever thanks to Chanel, which launched its e-commerce platform for eyeglasses and sunglasses today. Eyewear marks the second fashion product category that Chanel is making available online in the United States, and with more than 300 styles to choose from, fashion lovers on the hunt for fresh frames will now know exactly where to look.

To celebrate the launch, the French couturier unveiled a series of photographs presenting its latest eyewear creations. Dutch model Lauren de Graaf — who regularly appears in Chanel runway shows — stars in the campaign. All of the images were shot in the heart of Paris, giving the photos a certain kind of subtle glow that can only be captured within the French capital.

De Graaf wears five sleek designs from Chanel’s Summer and Fall 2020 eyeglasses collections, all of which are sure to give your current pair of spectacles some major eyewear envy.

Earlier this summer, Chanel was one of the first luxury labels to move forward with a virtual fashion show — in lieu of a traditional runway experience — for its Cruise 2021 collection, which will be available to shop in stores and online beginning in November.

The dreamy collection features items that are an homage to the 1960s and 1970s, like knit mini shorts, crochet sweater coats, silk midi dresses, and tweed crop top and bell-bottom sets, all in shades of soft pink and classic black and white.

Without a doubt, a pair of oversized sunnies would certainly elevate any one of those vacation-inspired looks.