Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off Hot Girl Summer in style. The rapper always finds a way to make her looks spicier, even adding more naked elements to her bikinis. So it came as no surprise that she launched a swimsuit line, making her signature ’fits affordable and more accessible to fans.

On May 30, Megan released the second drop from her new swimsuit collection, Hot Girl Swim, and as usual, she modeled the designs herself. She served major Baywatch vibes, channeling Pamela Anderson in a suit inspired by one of the actor’s most iconic looks.

Megan’s Baywatch Swimsuit

In her newest Hot Girl Swim campaign, Megan channeled Baywatch, donning a red one-piece swimsuit with a straight neckline and high-cut hem, a shape favored by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner.

She also added some fire by including a white flame “HGS” logo, guaranteeing that whoever wears it will have a Hot Girl Summer.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Like some of Megan’s signature looks, this ensemble is actually spicier than it first appears. Her swimsuit wrapped around to reveal an open back and a thong bottom.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

She accessorized with red-and-white circle earrings and carried around two white dumbbells, completing the ’80s aerobics fantasy of her Baywatch look.

Megan’s Swim Week Debut

Earlier this week, Megan made her debut at Miami Swim Week, holding the first fashion show for Hot Girl Swim. She took part in the event, modeling one of the spiciest selections from her collection.

Megan strutted down the runway in a silver one-piece swimsuit, featuring a mockneck collar and a large circular cutout that showed off her midriff. Like her Baywatch ’fit, this garment also featured a high-cut hem for maximum hip exposure.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan added some accessories, sporting gold chunky cuffs and oversized hoop earrings that contrasted her silver look. She completed her outfit with matching strappy sandals, proving that beachwear can still be high fashion.