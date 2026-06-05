Chanel always serves two things: the most coveted fashions and major opps for women filmmakers. And on truly special occasions, you get a delicious cocktail of both. That is exactly what went down earlier today at The Greenwich Hotel Courtyard.

On June 5, the luxury fashion house and Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal co-hosted a special lunch to celebrate Through Her Lens, the annual Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker program. Now in its 11th year, the initiative has supported over 50 short films with funding, mentorship, and industry access, helping filmmakers secure coveted spots at major festivals like Tribeca, Sundance, and TIFF.

While addressing the crowd, Rosenthal perfectly summed up the program’s goal: “Not just opening a door, but helping more women walk through it and hold it open for the next person behind them.”

Naturally, since this was a Chanel event, the guest list doubled as a masterclass in style. Attendees like Katie Holmes and Meg Ryan proved that all you really need to elevate an outfit — even the simplest off-duty T-shirt and jeans — is a Chanel bag. It’s the effortless styling cheat code to copy all summer long. Read ahead for all the chic guests worthy of becoming your new fashion blueprint.

Katie Holmes

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No one does model-off-duty style quite like Katie Holmes. Exhibit A: She arrived in a low-key white tee tucked into belted jeans and classic black ballet flats. But when she added the iconic flap bag? The look was instantly elevated.

Meg Ryan

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Meg Ryan looked straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie in a classic white tee ‘fit with peak coastal grandmother (complimentary) flair. She paired it with a cream suit, burgundy belt, chunky black shoes, and a beige quilted bag. So good, so picturesque.

Cazzie David

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The Umbrella Academy alum channeled a polished, corporate-chic look by pairing a pencil skirt — aka the ultimate office staple and top spring fashion trend — and sheer long-sleeved top with a structured two-toned bag.

Tommy Dorfman

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13 Reasons Why’s Dorfman kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt and a teeny white miniskirt. Despite the chill attire, the polished bag and two-toned Chanel cap-toe shoes kept the look extra classy.

Myha’la

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The Industry star clearly got the same memo as Holmes: She arrived in a gray tee, loose jeans, and ballet flats, which were made infinitely chicer by a Chanel bag.

AnnaSophia Robb

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For a no-brainer style moment this summer, consider the little white dress (or LWD). AnnaSophia Robb proved hers can go seamlessly from a casual brunch to a high-fashion event by pairing it with peep-toe mules and a clean flap bag, the only statement piece you need.

Francesca Scorsese

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Loungewear was also duly represented among the cool-girl guest list. Francesca Scorsese (yes, Martin’s directing prodigy) arrived in a chic black pajama-esque top with white trims. She effortlessly styled the piece with black jeans, cap-toe shoes, and a skinny mini bag.