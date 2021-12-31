45 Cheap, Comfy Pieces That'll Make You Look So Damn Good

Let’s be honest, just getting dressed to go out feels impossible at times when the weather is foul. The number-one priority should be staying comfortable and cozy, obviously, but you also want to look and feel your best, right? It’s a recurring conundrum, to say the least.

Happily, there are plenty of comfy pieces that'll make you look so damn good — without breaking the bank account. But, like many things in life, it’s a tedious task to find the crème de la crème. In fact, scrolling through hundreds of product pages, consulting the reviews, and reading through the descriptions for key features could take hours on end. Luckily, 45 options have already been vetted for you — and they’re listed below, courtesy of the ultimate one-stop shop: Amazon.

Here, you’ll find a plethora of must-haves that are equal parts stylish and practical. Expect everything from the perfect turtleneck that skims your frame to jeans that legitimately feel like leggings, along with effortless dresses that’ll look amazing with over-the-knee boots and dressy sandals alike.

Ready to take a peek? Ahead, check out the best affordable Amazon fashion that’ll make you look polished while keeping things cozy — all $40 or less.

1 The Streamlined Turtleneck Shoppers Dub “A Staple” Wosalba Turtleneck Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon When cool weather hits, you want to have a simple turtleneck ready to go that’s soft and cozy. This one by Wosalba more than gets the job done: made from rayon and a hint of spandex, the drapey knit hugs your shape without clinging and feels like a million bucks against the skin — no wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller. “Months later, this is consistently the most-worn shirt in my closet,” shared one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

2 Some Bamboo Underwear That’s Better Than Cotton KNITLORD Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Moisture-wicking and breathable, these briefs are a worthy addition to any dresser drawer. Knitlord’s lace-trimmed undies are made from bamboo-derived viscose that contains antibacterial and antifungal properties. “It’s been a few months and no more yeast infections,” confided one reviewer, who admitted, “I tossed all my cotton panties.” Bonus points: you can expect zero bunching or visible panty lines while wearing these adorable bottoms. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available color combinations: 2

3 The Chic Pullover That’s Basically A Wearable Blanket KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sherpa-lined pullover sweatshirt is the real deal for combatting the urge to never leave your house. Its moto-inspired lapel collar zips into a high neckline, keeping the neck snug against unexpected wind gusts. “It is so amazingly soft, comfy & well made. It's like walking around with a warm blanket but way cuter,” gushed one shopper. “I could live in this pullover & it has already replaced my hoodies.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

4 Plush Velvet Leggings You’ll Never Want To Take Off Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dress these plush velour leggings up or down so you never have to take them off — grab a sweatshirt and sneakers for day, then add a festive top with a pair of heels by night. The contoured fit and high-waisted silhouette provide a sleek look for any occasion while staying comfy-cozy in the process. “I'm always a little wary of gimmicky pants, but these are one of the most comfortable pair of leggings that I've ever bought,” one fan remarked. “The velvet is great. They're incredibly soft on the inside...I might even buy a couple more.” (Which is completely reasonable, considering their price point is just $20.) Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 16

5 An On-Trend Top With Major 90s Nostalgia POPZONE Lettuce Trim Mock Neck Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This lightweight mock-neck top not only taps into retro trends but is also light enough to be layered or rocked solo year-round. What sets it apart is the froth of lettuce trim around its neck, which adds visual interest and distinguishes the fitted top from similar styles. Shoppers seemed to agree, with more than 2,000 fans awarding it an overall 4.4 stars. “I love the detail around the neck so it’s not your regular, boring turtleneck,” noted one reviewer, while another pointed out an unexpected benefit: “the frills at the top give relief from that ‘too tight around the neck’ feeling.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

6 These Iconic Levis With 32,000 Flawless Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Trends may come and go, but skinny jeans will always be a staple. Take these Levis, for instance: they have earned a whopping 32,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving about how many compliments they’re getting. “Not once ever have I been complemented like I have in these jeans,” wrote one shopper. “Even my sworn enemy said I looked hot.” As if that’s not enough, nearly 2,000 reviewers called out their shocking degree of legging-like comfort. Petites and tall shoppers can rejoice, too: the jeans are offered in three inseam lengths that look made to measure. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 12

7 This Stylized Sweatshirt With Balloon Sleeves Amazon Essentials Sleeve-Detail Sweatshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled: this chic crewneck isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill sweatshirt. Those cropped balloon sleeves give the locker room staple an ultra-fashionable shape. It comes in fabulous prints like cheetah and Breton stripes along with various solid hues if you prefer a more classic sweatshirt style. “I am obsessed with this sweater! It’s super soft & comfortable like an old around the house sweater, but because of the cuffed, shorter sleeves, looser neck & fit, I think it’s super cute,” one shopper remarked, and another fan added. “I can wear it with a slim ankle pant or jeans on Friday and it is totally work appropriate.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

8 These Tailored Trousers With Hidden Elastic For Work Or Play GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Office attire doesn’t typically set any style records, but these cropped paper-bag waist trousers are a noteworthy exception with 15,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers. The pants have an ultra-high waist along with an eye-catching, waist-cinching tie belt that looks incredible with a fitted top tucked in — and disguises the elastic waist that makes them supremely comfortable despite their polished looks. In other words: you’ll wear them for everything. As one fan remarked of their mileage, “I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner. Dress this up or down! Perfection!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3-X-Large

Available colors: 34

9 This A-Line Turtleneck Dress That Belts Like A Dream KEEDONE Long Sleeve Turtleneck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Flowy and soft, this long-sleeved turtleneck dress feels like your favorite T-shirt yet is visually elegant. It can be worn tunic-style with a pair of leggings underneath — or, alternatively, add a belt with tights and combat boots for an edgier vibe. The rayon knit drapes flawlessly, with a cotton-like touch you’ll want to live in all day. If you have one too many LBDs, opt for army green or navy as a neutral alternative — or go bolder in mauve or royal blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

10 A Matching Loungewear Set ZESICA Long-Sleeve Crop Top & Pants Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Originally designed as a pajama set, this matching crop top and jogger pairing is loungewear that can really go anywhere. The details are what elevates it, from an on-trend silhouette to tailored seams running down the front of each leg. It looks surprisingly chic under wool or shearling coats with a pair of white sneaks — an influencer-approved combination for running errands, getting brunch, or heading to the airport. “I feel casually stylish when I wear this outfit,” as one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

11 An Absurdly Comfortable Seamless Bra Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon On the hunt for a bralette that actually lifts without underwire? Look no further than Calvin Klein’s seamless V-neck bra. Featuring a plunge front and back with an elastic longline band for support, the flexible microfiber construction creates clean-cut edges and will be invisible to the eye under your tops. Better yet? You’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra altogether. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 17

12 This Scoop Neck Top Is Extremely Versatile For Any Season Sherosa 3/4 Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amaozn Complete with airy side slits and cropped sleeves, this scoop-neck tunic tee by Sherosa provides options galore no matter the season. Tuck it into trousers or a midi skirt with a cardigan on top for a company meeting, then slip it on at home over joggers, leggings, or shorts to marathon your favorite show. (Talk about versatility.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

13 These “Boutique Worthy” Palazzo Pants, According To Shoppers SySea High-Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Striking yet effortless, these palazzo pants will make your legs look miles long thanks to the high paper-bag waistline and flowy wide leg. The only possible downside is that the fabric may be on the lighter side, but a skin-toned base layer is all you need. “These are my favorite pants at the moment! I've never received so many compliments on a pair of pants before and I love how comfortable they are,” one reviewer raved. “They can be easily dressed up or down, and would work well for most body types. You need these pants in your life!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

14 These Classic Piped Pajamas In More Than 50 Colors Ekouaer Pajamas Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s a clear consensus among reviewers that this pajama set is the best sleepwear imaginable. “These will make you feel like you're getting the luxe treatment without spending a ton of money,” one shopper praised, while another declared them “THE BEST PAJAMAS - EVER!” With contrast piping and a classic collared design, these adorable PJs feel soft against your skin in a buttery rayon knit and fit just right thanks to the shorts’ chiffon drawstring elastic waist. Don’t be overwhelmed by the 70 different colorways — take the opportunity to find the hue right for you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 70

15 A Chunky Turtleneck Dress That’s Peak Cozy Selowin Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re going to wear a sweater dress, why not find the coziest one under the sun? Consider Selowin’s turtleneck sweater dress: it may be oversized, but it isn’t bulky in the slightest. The acrylic knit swaddles you in softness, there’s a slouchy cowl neck for a choke-free fit, and even has pockets to top it all off. It’s also versatile as an oversized sweater over skinny jeans or leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

16 These “Indestructible” Microfiber Tights With Four-Way Stretch Silky Toes Plus Size Opaque Microfiber Tights Amazon $16 See On Amazon These opaque plus-sized tights have earned an impressive 4.6 stars from thousands of shoppers who “love love love” them and “highly recommend” for their one-inch waistband that won’t pinch and solid construction with covered seams plus a full gusset. On top of that, they can be popped in the washing machine (on cold) and have an incredibly long lifespan. “These feel like they are indestructible and haven't snagged or anything yet,” wrote one reviewer, who noted that “you don't have to be super gentle to put these on!” Available in one or two packs, don’t shy away from picking up a few pairs in both neutral and brighter hues. Available sizes: 00 Plus — 8 Plus

Available colors: 20 (1 or 2 packs)

17 A Seasonless V-Neck Cardigan That Never Goes Out Of Style Amazon Essentials V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Having a go-to cardigan is life-changing — really. It’s like an ultra-reliable best friend that goes everywhere with you no matter the season, location, or occasion. This cotton, modal, and polyester cardigan by Amazon Essentials comes in more than two dozen colorways — including lime green, pink, brown, and heather grey, to name a few — and is highly recommended by Amazon shoppers, with more than 4,000 five-star reviews. Layer a turtleneck underneath with some high-waisted wool pants to make it cold-weather appropriate. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

18 The Fan-Favorite Tights That Regulate Your Body Temperature No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These opaque tights are run-resistant, stay in place without rolling down, and come with a comfy control top that won’t dig into your stomach. What could be better than that? A temperature-regulating fabric that works overtime year-round. They are both “surprisingly warm when I wore them with a dress during a cold front,” according to one reviewer, yet “even with the high summer temps, they are comfortable under a dress,” as another remarked. Reviewers were blown away by the sturdy tights, giving them a 4.6 average (an A+ in the Amazon world) with 10,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

19 These Stretchy Wide Leg Pants Are The Only Ones You Need MISS MOLY High-Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Never underestimate the transformative power of sleek black pants that look incredible on you and can be worn literally anywhere. Case in point: these high-rise palazzo pants come wildly recommended and have quite a bit of stretch to the cotton, so they’ll contour to your body without feeling restrictive. There’s also an elastic waistband and functional side pockets for the days you want to go without a purse. Wear them to work, to the bar, out to dinner, or on a date — all you have to do is change out your shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

20 This Best-Selling Mid Skirt In Retro Prints EXLURA Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This vintage midi skirt is a trend-driven transitional piece that will see you through every season. It comes in 11 different nostalgic prints — polka dots, ditsy florals, and leopard among them — with a high waist and A-line silhouette that never goes out of style. The side pockets add a modern touch and can hold your phone or keys for when you’re out and about. Wondering how to make it winter-ready? A snuggly sweater, tights, and boots do the trick. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

21 The T-Shirt Bodysuit That Makes A Sleek Wardrobe Essential IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Plus Size Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need to make an outfit is a minimalist tee that’s perfectly tucked. This is one reason why a bodysuit, like this plus-sized option from IN'VOLAND, is an influencer favorite for a flawless fit that has quickly become the modern basic. Consisting of 95% cotton with spandex for extra stretch, this short-sleeved number has a face-framing scoop neckline, plus a convenient snap crotch that’s ideal for quick bathroom breaks. “I was surprised by how comfortable this is! It makes me feel super cute and it's so soft,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 18

22 These Top-Rated Skinny Jeans Are Soft Enough To Travel In Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Skinny jeans of the past may have been praised for their snug fit, but these Levis jeans defy all denim stereotypes. They’re incredibly stretchy, never lose shape, yet still have that vintage look you know and love. More than 50,000 shoppers stand behind these jeans, offering up rave reviews and high star ratings. “I wore them on a 13 hour flight, they were a dream come true...Felt like I had leggings on, with no digging into my waist,” praised one reviewer. As if it couldn’t get any better, they’re also available in three inseams. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 10

23 A Supportive, Wire-Free Bra That Feels Like Nothing Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you wear a bra, what’s one of the first things you probably do when you get home from a long day? Change into something more comfortable, of course. However, Warner’s wire-free bra will make you forget you’re even wearing the thing. Despite feeling barely-there, it’s highly supportive with extra side coverage panels for a smooth fit under the arm. One shopper even remarked that “it's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough to work out in.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

24 This Instagrammable Beanie With An Adorable Double Pom Arctic Paw Sweater Knit Faux Fur Double Pompom Beanie Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen this knit beanie style floating around social media: it’s not only ridiculously cute, but also surprisingly warm and practical. Faux fur double poms add a whimsical touch to the dreariest days, while the chunky knit hat offers significant protection in freezing temps thanks to a lining of deep-pile fleece. It’ll also suit various head sizes, according to one reviewer: “I like that the turn-over portion is not sewn down and therefore adjustable to how you want to wear it.” Get ready for some hat envy, too: “I get compliments and smiles everywhere I go while wearing this thing,” another fan remarked. Available colors: 13

25 A Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Dress You’ll Want To Live in Amazon Essentials Plus Size Fleece Crewneck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on this plus-sized sweatshirt dress by Amazon Essentials. It lets you get away with wearing cozy sweats anywhere and everywhere, whether you’re going out for dinner (over leather boots) or wearing it as a nightgown — this time with your fuzziest slippers. It has everything you need in one garment. Think: handy pockets for your iPhone and a fleece lining that garnered rave reviews in the comment section. “It’s 5 star comfy cozy,” as one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 10

26 A $27 Cable Knit Sweater That Channels Ralph Lauren Amazon Essentials Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon What you see isn’t what you get with this wallet-friendly cable knit sweater — it’s far better. “This feels so much more expensive than it is,” as one reviewer remarked: the delicate sweater knit is woven from a cotton-modal blend you’ll want to wear nonstop. It’s lightweight and easy to tuck, with a hip-grazing hem that also looks finished worn loose. Pair it with jeans on the weekend or a collared shirt at the office — or matching joggers for an elevated take on athleisure. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

27 A Cashmere-Like Pashmina That’s Luxe AF For $13 EASE LEAP Pashmina Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crafted from supernaturally soft bionic fiber — a sumptuous blend of cotton and polyester — this pashmina scarf looks and feels like cashmere for a fraction of the price. Large and luxe, it can even be dressed up for a wedding or worn casually as a shawl when you feel a chill. The material absolutely refuses to pill, according to reviews, and can even be popped in the wash to keep it looking fresh long-term. “Great way to liven up my outfits that are usually black, gray or white. Also makes a plain t-shirt and jeans or slacks look a bit dressier. Quality is awesome for the price,” one shopper wrote. Available colors: 20

28 Some Comfy Underwear That’s The Ultimate ‘90s Throwback Calvin Klein Ck One Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon Kate Moss, is that you? Calvin Klein's Ck One Cotton Bikini Panty is iconic for good reason: the high-quality, soft cotton-modal stretch blend is beyond breathable, while their logo elastic waistband lends them a vintage-cool look. Select a fun print, such as roses, stripes, and snakeskin, or a solid pair — you’ll be a lifelong fan. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 26

29 The Tailored Polar Fleece That’s A Layering All-Star Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon Looking for a base layer without the bulk? This mid-weight polar fleece is the answer. Contoured side seams give a streamlined fit to the jacket, which can be worn under a wool coat without feeling stuffed, and it comes with a high collar that can be zipped into a turtleneck on the chilliest days. Zippered pockets (plus two on the inside) securely hold your wallet or phone. You can wear it solo over a T-shirt, too, when warm weather rolls in. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 18

30 A Cute Organic Cotton Thong That Stretches To Fit hanky panky Eco Cotton One Size Original Rise Thong Amazon $22 See On Amazon Eco-friendly, soft, and lightweight, this durable organic cotton thong may be designed for a low-rise fit, but it’s extremely stretchy, so it can sit higher on the hip if you prefer. The waistband is made from recycled nylon that isn’t the least bit scratchy against your skin and has a cute eyelet detail that adds something special. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 5

31 These Cropped Trousers With A Tie Waist Hanna Nikole Plus Size Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Chic and versatile, these plus-sized dress pants “literally rock,” according to one reviewer and are “sooooo comfy,” according to another. The sophisticated paper-bag waist is secured with an adjustable tie, which looks best when you tuck in your blouse or sweater. Forgot your gloves? No problem — there are two utility pockets that allow you to tuck your hands in when you’re cold. Shoppers raved about the thick crepe fabric and high-quality construction, noting that “the material is strong and and sturdy” and they “won't be falling apart anytime soon.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 12

32 This Reversible Sweater With A Twist — Literally LILBETTER Reversible Twisted Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon The purpose of a sweater should be to keep you warm first and foremost, but making you look fantastic runs a close second. That’s where this deep V-neck sweater comes in. You can wear the twisted knot facing front — perhaps with a lace camisole peeking through — or, alternatively, turn it around for a boatneck sweater with an open back. The only possible inconvenience is that you might have to hand-wash it, but that didn’t stop fans from leaving rave reviews: “this sweater stole my heart,” one shopper gushed. “I felt warm and cozy bundled in this soft pullover. It's easily became one of my go to sweaters when it comes to chilly days or running errands.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

33 The Yoga-Like Palazzo Pants That Amazon Fashion Insiders Rave About SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon With 4.5 stars after more than 17,000 ratings, SATINA’s buttery-soft bell-bottoms are a cult favorite among Amazon shoppers. They feel just like leggings but will net you far more mileage. The high waistband keeps these yoga-like flares from riding down and won’t cut into your body at all, and they have enough length that some shoppers could style them as trousers with heels. “They are BUTTERY soft, cozy and WARM but still breathable and not constrictive,” one fan wrote, adding that they looked shockingly nice. “Really a total show-stopper, even on a crowded Bourbon Street.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

34 The Casual-Chic Tunic You’ll Wear On Repeat With Leggings Shiaili Plus-Size Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon All leggings lovers know that a reliable tunic tee goes a long way on chillier days, but this breezy style by Shiaili is extra-special: the hem features airy chiffon at the bottom for textural interplay, but the body is cotton so it still feels effortless. Not to mention, the relaxed fit will have you reaching for it on a regular basis — and over 5,000 shoppers affirmed this by giving it five stars. “This is my favorite go to shirt. It is not tight and flows nicely,” as one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 11

35 A 100% Merino Wool V-Neck Cardigan For Less Than $20 MERAKI Merino V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon No joke, almost every wardrobe needs a good wool cardigan year-round. The natural fiber is light as air and temperature-regulating, plus it inherently wicks sweat and resists odor so you can wear it on repeat before needing a wash. In merino wool you’ll never feel itchy or hot, so layer it over everything. And look what we have here: an $18 V-neck version that fits the bill to a tee — in six gorgeous colorways, no less. Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 6

36 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Looks Designer Romwe Off-the-Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon A sculpted asymmetrical neckline enhances the luxe appeal of this off-the-shoulder sweater, but the details don’t stop there: its cold-shoulder wrap spotlights your collarbone and face all at once, making it a great pick any time you want to be the center of attention. The only downside is that it runs a tiny bit small, so fans recommended sizing up. Once you do, though, you’re in for a treat. “This blouse is so elegant,” one shopper gushed. “It’s also versatile and the material is extremely soft.” Available sizes:X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 20

37 An Oversized Leopard Sweater With Limitless Dress Code Potential PRETTYGARDEN Leopard Print Pullover Amazon $28 See On Amazon This bold leopard print sweater is ‘80s luxe in the best way, and it’s a great piece to dress up or down. In a cotton-blend knit that’s both soft and stretchy, you just know it’s a natural at home over leggings. Want to wear it out on the town? The oversized design looks great with leather leggings or black skinny jeans and pointed pumps. Shoppers even sized up to wear it as a dress, styling it with tall boots for looks that were peak cozy chic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

38 A Seamless Crop Top That’ll Make You Feel Like Kim K FREEYE Seamless Crop Tops with Thumb Holes Amazon $20 See On Amazon A fitted thumbhole crop top is pure genius. Here’s why: it prevents sleeves from riding up under a thicker sweater or coat, and adds warmth for your hands when bracing the cold. The stretchy, nearly seamless build makes it ideal for workouts, but also nails a total Kim Kardashian vibe in this coffee brown hue. “Thick material, feels like it could be Lululemon,” one fan praised. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

39 The Fan-Favorite Leggings With 22,000 Perfect Ratings Heathyoga Yoga Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessing over these best-selling yoga leggings, which boast more than 28,000 total reviews. The sweat-wicking performance fabric has a flexible four-way stretch that can withstand the squat test in any HIIT workout. At the same time, the fit is out of this world thanks to a high waist and built-in gusset. The two side pockets, along with one inside pouch, store your essentials without lugging your purse to yoga class. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

40 These Lightweight Walking Shoes Are An Absolute Blessing For Your Feet SDolphin Sneakers Running Shoe Amazon $34 See On Amazon These walking shoes were designed with happy feet in mind — and happy wallets, too, as they only cost $34. Not only are they light as a feather, weighing scarcely 0.8 pounds per shoe, but the sneaker is also beyond breathable thanks to the mesh upper and elastic cotton insole. Better yet, the ergonomic outsole relieves pressure on the heel and alleviates any long-term pain you may have. Available sizes: 6 — 11.5

Available colors: 23

41 A Flared Midi Dress For Any Occasion Nemidor Long-Sleeve Midi Dress with Pocket Amazon $30 See On Amazon The styling possibilities for this long-sleeved midi dress are limitless. In cooler weather, the classic dress can be paired with a longline cardigan and practically any boot in your closet. (If you love it, there’s also a short-sleeved option, so you can buy one for summer, too, if you wish.) Plus, it couldn’t be easier to dress up with some well-chosen jewelry. Curious about the quality? A reviewer listed several high points. “The material is soft and not too heavy, the cut is great, and the POCKETS!” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 39

42 Faux Fur Slippers That Feel Luxuriously Indulgent HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These stylish slide slippers are made from a dense faux fur you can sink your fingers into, with the coziest plush fleece underfoot and a padded memory foam insole that feels like heaven. Buyers are on cloud nine, too, and raving about them left and right. “These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out,” one reviewer remarked, and it’s true: there’s an EVA sole that’s both waterproof and anti-slip for quick trips to the mailbox or walking your pooch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

43 A Pair of Cropped Trousers For Comfort-Focused Shoppers Alfred Dunner Plus Size Modern Fit Stretch Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Truth be told, these cropped trousers cost just $26 — but they could be priced a lot higher. The classic suiting details and modern cut looks just as polished with heels as it does over chunky dad sneakers. The highly elastic rayon twill allows you to move around in comfort, unlike many typical dress pants, with a flat slip-on stretch waistband that eliminates uncomfortable digging. Available sizes: 16 — 24

Available colors: 6

44 A Soft Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Fits Like A Dream Lacozy Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shoulder-baring styles are one way to mix it up in the sweater department without sacrificing coziness. This slouchy top — available in a plethora of neutrals, punchy solids and spirited prints — is a no-brainer and easy to wear. It looks great with baggy jeans, khaki pants, leggings, and nipped-waist wool trousers: the list goes on and on. More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers are already fans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30