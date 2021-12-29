35 Cheap Things That'll Make Your Existing Winter Wardrobe So Much Better

Every new season brings out the bombardment of new styles and trends of the fashion world. After so many seasons, styles and trends are recycled and reused. Stay ahead of the game by having a cache of everyday fashion staples ready to go in your wardrobe that are always in style, no matter the season or decade.

One of the best features of these incredible Amazon essential winter finds is how versatile so many of these products ultimately are. Even though these are technically winter finds, a lot of these pieces are able to be worn year-round and in lots of different types of weather. Winter might just be the season that officially inspires you to take the plunge and add them to your online cart. Talk about getting the bang for your buck with these wardrobe additions.

During the winter holidays, it can be tough finding the motivation to focus on your look — especially since it’s been quite the year. But, you can create well-tailored outfits of the day in no time with the help of these everyday fashion essentials. Add in pops of color and fun patterns to your current wardrobe as several of these garments and accessories bring out the good times and good vibes.

1 A De-Fuzzer That’ll Make Your Sweaters Look Like New Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can make your sweaters and scarves look almost brand new with the help of this wildly popular de-fuzzer. The lint remover head has different attachments that can get more than just hair and fuzz off of clothes, furniture, and other fabrics. It comes with three different brush heads that are made to work on a wide variety of fabrics without ripping or damaging them. Different colors are available if you want to make this useful tool a bit more personalized.

2 This Shawl That Doubles As Cozy Blanket (Perfect For Outdoor Dining This Winter) Goodthreads Fringe Ruana Wrap Scarf Amazon $28 See On Amazon Crafted from hand-selected fabrics, you will look effortlessly high-fashion in this fringed wrap-around scarf. The versatility of this wrap lets you wear this scarf with jeans and sneakers while running around doing errands. You can also dress it up for a night out with your significant other. Stay warm while looking like a style sleuth. Whenever it needs to be cleaned, simply toss it in the washing machine and it will be good as new.

3 A Boosting Spray That Helps Get Wrinkles Out Of Clothes Faultless Steamer Boost (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Use this steamer boost spray to aid your steamer or iron in getting the wrinkles out of your clothes more quickly and efficiently. The added power of this steamer spray is especially helpful in getting out deep creases and massive wrinkles in clothes that are a notorious nuisance when traveling. An added benefit of using this spray is the fact it gives your clothes the scent of freshly done laundry.

4 A Long-Sleeved Fleece Jacket That Is Beyond Soft Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon This essential long-sleeve zip-up jacket is so cute and so warm that you will want to wear it all winter long. The full-length zipper gives you options for how opened or closed the jacket is depending on how hot or cold you are at the moment. It has pockets to keep your hands warm or to hold onto your phone or keys. You will still have lots of mobility and flexibility when wearing this jacket, so it’s perfect for any activity. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Long-Sleeve Animal Print Fashion Cardigan Angashion Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Turn into a style icon with this trendy open-front leopard print sweater. Made from a polyester and acrylic blend, this cardigan is super soft and comfy to wear, but also high-quality and will last for seasons to come. The sleeves are more fitted in the forearm areas and become looser up towards the shoulder. Its fun animal print is an easy way to jazz up a simple outfit. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Huge Pack Of Statement Earrings That Will Make Any Outfit More Fun AROIC Colorful Boho Earrings Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon You will be able to bring a pop of color and vibrancy to your wardrobe with these boho-inspired earrings. There are 55 pairs of earrings in this vibrant and eclectic set. It comes with studs, hoops, and hanging styles in a wide range of colors and prints. Each pair is made with hypoallergenic surgical steel for the stud backings and a variety of materials from acrylic and tassels.

7 A Pair Of Comfy Pull-On Jeggings With A Cropped Ankle Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Capri Jegging Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a cotton, polyester, and elastane blend, these pull-on Capri jeggings give a fitted and stylish look with a multitude of outfits. You don’t have to deal with uncomfortable waistbands, finicky zippers, or any buttons to get these Capri pants on or off; they easily slide on and off like normal leggings. There are also several other color options available. The best part of these pull-on Capri jeggings is how they look like actual pants, but provide the comfort of leggings. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large, available in short, regular, and long

8 These Weatherproof Leggings Fit For A Variety Of Activities BALEAF Fleece Lined Water Resistant Leggings Amazon $33 See On Amazon Your legs will stay nice and warm with these fleece-lined waterproof leggings. If you are a lover of outdoor activities, these leggings will become one of your go-to fashion choices during those colder months. The outer layer is a water-resistant material and they are lined on the inside with a soft fleece. They are perfect for walks, hikes, running, skiing, or just lounging around on the couch on a cold day. Sizes: X-Small —3X-Large

9 All-Natural Cleaning Wipes To Freshen Up Your Boots & Shoes BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes Amazon $9 See On Amazon These all-natural cleaning wipes are the solution you’ve been searching for when it comes to your leather boots and suede shoes. Finding effective but gentle cleaning solutions for materials like leather and suede has always been a challenge until now. The wipes are individually wrapped, so they will retain the moisture from the cleaning solution and not dry out before using. These also work well on other items, like purses and coats.

10 A Magic Spot Remover That Can Get Out A Wide Range Of Stains Grandma's Secret Spot Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon This non-toxic formulated stain remover is going to be your secret weapon when it comes to getting out those difficult and tough spots and stains. Made from a blend of environmentally safe ingredients, you don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals either. This specific spot remover is so powerful that it will even work effectively on older stains that may still be lingering around.

11 This Basic Cotton Cardigan That Is So Soft You’ll Want To Wear It Everyday Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon You will want to buy this essential ribbed cardigan in every possible color as there are endless possibilities in how you style it. Dress it up for a day at the office or pair it with some jeans for an easy but chic outfit of the day. The front button closure gives you the option to wear it opened with a simple tank top underneath, or wear it closed on its own. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Handheld Clothes Steamer That Is Simpler To Use Than An Iron OGHom Clothes Steamer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This handheld clothes steamer is lightweight, so it is easy to maneuver in different directions when operating it. The base can hold 240 milliliters of water, which gives you the ability to use the steamer for a full 15 minutes of uninterrupted use. Within two minutes, the water will be hot enough to start getting out pesky wrinkles and creases in your clothes.

13 A Zip Up Fleece Jacket That You Can Wear In Almost Any Season Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This front zippered fleece jacket is lightweight enough to be worn in milder weather during the spring and fall months, but still heavy enough to keep you comfortably warm during the cold of winter. The fluffy, fleece shell is so soft you won’t be able to stop touching it. If it happens to get dirty, simply toss it in the washer to get it cleaned. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 These Extra Thick Socks That Will Keep Your Feet Warm & Still Fit Comfortably Inside Your Shoes YSense Vintage Thick Knit Wool Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon The blend of wool and polyester is what keeps your feet nice and toasty in these extra thick wool socks. Despite their ability to keep feet warm, these socks also have a breathable quality to help your feet stay dry if they start to get too warm. These are thin enough to wear with all kinds of shoes but cushioned and comfy enough to also wear on their own around the house. Choose from 13 different variety packs.

15 These Scented Air Fresheners Make Your Car Smell Of Fresh Flowers MYARO Gardenia Scented Sachets (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Spruce up the stale or musty air in a variety of spaces with the help of these Gardenia scented air fresheners. Inside each paper packet is a mesh cloth bag filled with these fragrant and scented air freshening materials. If you want to get more of an aromatic smell in the air, shake the pack to release the beautiful and natural scented fragrances.

16 This Pashmina Scarf That Can Be Used As A Wrap Or Just A Fashionable Statement Piece EASE LEAP Pashmina Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon The superior blend of cotton and polyester makes it feel as if you’re touching cashmere when wearing this sophisticated Pashmina scarf. The long length of this scarf means you can style it several ways. You can even wear it as an evening shawl. A pashmina is an excellent gift for anyone who has a fashionista in their life. Available Colors: 20

17 This Thick Knit Beanie With A Fuzzy Poof Ball On The Top FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your head warm but with some stylish flair thanks to this knitted beanie with a large poof. The thickness of this winter cap is great for wearing outside doing winter activities, but won’t overheat your head if you wear it inside. You don’t have to worry about measuring your head, as this beanie is made in one universal size. Available Colors: 30

18 This Classically Stylish Crew Neck Sweater That Is Incredibly Plush Amazon Essentials Classic-fit Soft-Touch Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Look effortlessly sophisticated with this super-soft crew neck sweater, which can be dressed up or down. Pair it with some fitted joggers or fancy sweatpants for an on-point athletic look, or wear it with some jeans and loafers for a classic yet timeless outfit of the day. This sweater has a ribbed trim that adds a pop of simple elegance. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Tote Bag Made of Faux Leather That Is Sleek & Trendy Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this large, stylish tote bag to carry around all your daily necessities with ease. The tote measures 14.1 by 11.8 by 4.3 inches, so it has plenty of space to hold items as large as a laptop with ease. It has a small inner slip pocket that is a great place to store your wallet, phone, or keys. You can use the snap button closure on the top of the bag to keep your contents securely inside the tote. This tote is available in every color you can think of, meaning you can buy a few if you want to accessorize along with your outfit.

20 This Maxi Length Long Sleeve Animal Print Sweater With Pockets BTFBM Long Sleeve Open Front Leopard Knit Long Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Stay warm without sacrificing style when you wear this long-sleeve knitted leopard print sweater. This maxi-length sweater falls past your knees, which gives it the vintage feeling of a duster. This stylish cardigan can be worn year-round and for a multitude of different occasions. You will need to either hand wash or dry clean this sweater to maintain the quality of the material. Sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Basic Everyday Hoodie That Has The Ability To Be Styled Multiple Ways Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stay comfortable in style while you wear this basic and essential hoodie. It’s machine washable and can be worn on its own or as an outer layer while traveling out to see the holiday lights. If you’re looking for cozy clothes right now, look no further. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Modern Twist On The Fedora With The Addition Of The Belt Buckle Accent Lisianthus Classic Wool Fedora Amazon $17 See On Amazon Turn yourself into a style icon with this wide-brimmed felt fedora. The style of this hat looks great on people with long hair, short hair, and lengths in between. One of the best features of this fedora is the fact that even though it is a simple accessory, as soon as you put it on, it transforms the vibe of your outfit and kicks it up a notch. Available Colors: 23

23 This Understated Yet Practical Long Sleeve Everyday Cardigan VOIANLIMO Open Front Casual Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a long-sleeved cardigan? Yes — a long-sleeved cardigan with pockets. This cardigan from VOIANLIMO is a great way to get some extra warmth while staying casual. It can fit perfectly over a tee and jeans, or you can use it to make a party dress seem a bit more casual. At this price point, it makes sense to stock up and buy a few different colors. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Simply Designed Backpack Looks Super Chic & Modern With Its Minimalist Design Nevenka PU Leather Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Change the way you decide to carry around your things on a day-to-day basis with this small, casual backpack. The outer material is made from PU leather that makes it easy to wipe off and clean any stains or scuffs that may appear from day-to-day wear and tear. It has adjustable straps, so you can make sure it sits comfortably. Available Colors: 12

25 These Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look Exactly Like Real Diamonds Kainier 14K Gold Plated CZ Stud Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your ears can step their bling game up a notch with these cubic zirconia studs that are incredibly shiny. In this set, you can five different pairs of studded earrings. Each pair is a different size; the smallest has a diameter of 3 millimeters and the largest is 7 millimeters. These are high-quality earrings that won’t fade with time or lose their shine.

26 These Jeggings That Will Keep Their Fit With The Help Of The Stretchy Material No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed with a faux front zip closure and pockets, these indigo jeggings are an excellent and comfortable alternative to traditional jeans. If you have an active day ahead of you but are struggling with the never-ending dilemma of dressing for fashion or comfort, these leggings solve that problem for you. Toss them in the wash for hassle-free cleaning. Available Sizes: Small — 3X

27 These Vintage Looking Bell Bottoms In An Updated Stretch Material Paitluc Womens Classic Stretchy Flare Bell Bottom Denim Amazon $39 See On Amazon Throw your wardrobe back to a different era when you slip into these stretchy bell-bottom pants. The classic denim material with the addition of these old-school flared-out bottoms will have you feeling more groovy than you have in decades. They’re a great way to pay homage to the ‘60s and ‘70s. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 An Oversized & Slouchy Cardigan That Is Perfect For A Casual Outing With Friends Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon Look naturally stylish at brunch or running errands wearing this oversized, chunky textured cardigan. The material has a plush, popcorn-styled texture that makes this sweater look just as comfortable as it is while on. Over 3,000 people have given this cardigan 4.5-star ratings because of its versatile styling ability. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

29 These Boot Cuffs That Are A Fashionable Accessory But Also Keep Your Legs Warm Loritta Cable Knit Boot Cuffs (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This two-pack of boot cuffs is a great way to add a little pop of fun to any outfit without having to stuff super thick, knee-high socks inside your boots. The cable-knit cuffs slip right over the top of your boots and they are ready to wear. They work well with boots that are both tall and short. With over 3,000 4.5-star ratings, it is obvious these boot cuffs are a useful and stylish accessory that people can’t get enough of. One Size

30 This Chunky Heel Ankle Boot That Is As Trendy As It Is Practical Soda Glove Chunky-Heeled Ankle Boot Amazon $37 See On Amazon Your feet will stay warm and dry in these ankle boots. The chunky heel of this suede boot makes it easy to walk with the additional width and support provided. This boot may help you better achieve a wide variety of looks, and they’re great for anyone looking to add some extra height. Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

31 A Set Of Thermal Underwear That Is Thin Enough To Comfortably Fit Under Your Clothes WEERTI Thermal Underwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon This super lightweight thermal underwear is incredibly flexible, allowing you to move about freely when wearing it. One of the best features of these long johns is the fact you can easily wear them under your clothes and not feel overly constricted. If you happen to end up starting to sweat from getting too hot, this thermal underwear wicks away the sweat quickly and efficiently so you stay dry. Available Sizes: XX-Small —3XL

32 This Fitted Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neck That Is Very Fashionable Verdusa V-Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This long sleeve bodysuit looks great with pants, shorts, and skirts; its versatility will make you want to wear it any day of the week, any time of the year. Made from a blend of rayon and spandex, you don’t have to worry about this bodysuit losing its elasticity or shape after multiple wears. Available Sizes: Small — XXLarge

33 A 4-Pack Of Fitted Thin Strap Tanks To Wear Solo, Or As A Base Layer Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cotton blend spaghetti strap tank is cut in a slim fit and tailored around your waist area. Each pack comes with four tanks in a wide variety of basic color options that make this a can’t miss fashion staple for your wardrobe. The straps are adjustable, making them even more user-friendly. This essential tank is great for layering or wearing as an individual top or sleep shirt. Available Sizes: X-Small — XXLarge

34 These Faux Leather Belts That Are Sleek And Contemporary In Their Design SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This two-pack of fashionable belts lets you have options for colors with this everyday accessory. The double O-ring buckle gives the belt a chic appearance. Made from faux leather, this slim belt comes in colors such as white, black, and light and dark brown. There are also multiple sizes to choose from so that you can find the necessary fit to accompany your outfit. Available Sizes: Small — XXXLarge

