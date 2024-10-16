Cher paved the way for today’s crop of daring dressers (e.g. Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna), rocking barely there trends before they were acceptable. She’s been freeing the nip and wearing only lingerie since the ’70s — eons before contemporary naked trends rose to fashion fame. It makes perfect sense then that the legendary performer would be a huge part of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the highly anticipated shindig known for celebrating states of chic undress.

This year’s event was a milestone moment, too. After a five-year hiatus, the lingerie giant went all in for its comeback runway on Tuesday, Oct. 15, tapping the most renowned supermodels to walk the show. The lineup included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Tyra Banks, among countless others.

The set of performers was equally, if not more, jaw-dropping. As is tradition, each VS show typically taps three musicians to serenade models while they strut down the catwalk. Last night, VS pulled a coup and tapped a powerhouse trio: Tyla, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Cher.

Cher’s Reverse Corset Top

Cher took the stage toward the end of the show as the last performer of the night. Naturally, she wowed, musically and sartorially.

To sing a medley of “Strong Enough” and “Believe,” she donned an all-black number that was a masterclass in mixing textures. She channeled her daring sensibilities on top and wore a reverse corset top covered in crystals. Instead of wearing the crisscross detail at the back, hers was front and center. Utterly edgy, the laces were crafted in thin leather strips — some laced through the fabric, some looped over her waist, forming a pseudo-OBI belt.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She wore matching bedazzled cargo pants and topped the ’fit with a bolero blazer.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Other Spicy Look

Prior to her much-lauded performance, Cher walked the pink carpet in a similarly risqué style. She wore a brown blazer à la corpcore with an NSFW twist. Underneath was a see-through fishnet top that fully exposed her black brassiere.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping the look monochromatic, the songstress wore leather barrel pants with various shades of gray. For an added touch of punk, she wore multiple hardware-heavy belts in a rich burgundy.

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

An icon.