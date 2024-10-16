The angels have found their wings for the first time since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s cancellation in 2019. And while the Oct. 15 runway was noticeably more inclusive of models with different body types and ages, the hairstyles were also much more diverse than ever before.

In previous years, almost every model wore their hair in the show’s signature high-volume bombshell blowout with soft curls (save for the few with shorter strands). This time, however, the lingerie-clad models wore their tresses in several different styles, not only being mindful of their unique hair textures, but matching the overall vibe to the music playing, too.

For one, OG angels Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel both wore high ponytails — though they each sported a slightly different variation of the classic ‘do. Other show-stopping moments included Tyra Banks closing the show with her hair’s larger-than-life volume and bouncy texture at centerstage.

As for the classic blowouts fans of the show all know and love? A few supermodels — namely, Bella Hadid — sported similar hairstyles, albeit a bit more modern and low-key.

Here, take a look at the best hair moments from the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Kate Moss’ Grunge-Chic Tresses

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Moss looked every bit of the supermodel she is when she walked out to the tune of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” with her blonde hair styled in flowing, grunge-chic waves.

Gigi Hadid’s Flipped Bob‌

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid’s micro bob was tucked behind her ears and flipped out at the ends for a cute retro-chic look.

Paloma Elsesser’s Goddess Waves

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Pamola Elsesser went full-on goddess mode with her rich chocolate brunette strands parted crisply down the model and styled in dreamy, voluminous waves.

Tyla’s Flippy Braided Bob

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As one of this year’s performers, Tyla sang “Push 2 Start” and “Water” with her flipped-over, curled bob sporting a few statement braids.

Adriana Lima’s Sleek Ponytail

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For her return to the runway, Adriana Lima complemented her striking features with an ultra-sleek, pin-straight ponytail that flowed down to her lower back.

Tyra Banks’ Voluminous Afro

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

As the VS Fashion Show’s surprise closer, Tyra Banks strutted down the pink runway with a stunning afro.

Bella Hadid’s Bombshell Blowout

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With a subtle nod to the bombshell hairstyles of previous VS shows, Bella Hadid stunned in classic red lingerie, pencil-thin brows, and a lived-in blowout.

Taylor Hill’s Tousled Pixie

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taylor Hill proved that short pixies can be just as stunningly sultry as long hair. She walked the show with just a bit of tousled texture that looked oh-so elegant.

Barbara Palvin’s Soft Texture

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

September’s New York Fashion Week was filled with 1970s-esque waves — and Barbara Palvin got the memo, styling her brunette strands with the classic look for the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Anok Yai’s Barbiecore Pony

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anok Yai had her shiny hair styled in a sweet Barbie pony with the ends flipped out, adding a bit of Barbiecore energy to her hot pink number.