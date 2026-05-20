"Cherry Cola" Bags Are The New Neutral Every It Girl's Craving

After Rob Rausch infamously betrayed Maura Higgins on Bravo’s The Traitors, I was deeply skeptical he’d actually come through with her “emotional damages” Hermès Birkin bag. But when she finally unboxed her new baby, I was relieved — then immediately jealous. It wasn’t just the prestige of the Birkin itself, it was the color.

The bag’s deep burgundy hue looked so luxe and vampy, it instantly elevated Higgins’ casual T-shirt-and-jeans attire. A “cherry cola” bag immediately topped my bag wishlist. And judging by It girls’ recent ‘fits, I’m not alone.

The New Model Fave

Clearly, the modeling world got the burgundy bag memo. Earlier this week in Los Angeles, Kaia Gerber was spotted carrying an oversize Chanel bag in a dark plum shade. It hits a combo of buzzy trends: big bags are all the rage these days, and so is Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel.

The slouchy statement piece served as Gerber’s only jolt of color, popping against her minimalist white halter top and dark-wash jeans. The cutest part? Her BFF Jake Shane deployed the same outfit formula for their stroll, replete with matching bags.

The Saturday Night star punctuated her look with classic neutrals, including noir sunglasses, bow-clad ballet flats, and timeless gold hoop earrings.

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Kendall Jenner is also a burgundy convert. Last week, the minimalist queen — who rarely veers from her beloved capsule neutrals — wearing a casual black T-shirt and white jeans, summer’s fave pant hue. But the real star of her off-duty look? Her exact same plum-hued Chanel bag.

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Over on the East Coast, other supers are holding down the burgundy fort. Heidi Klum was seen in New York in a burgundy-on-burgundy look that was pure luxury. Meanwhile, Higgins has been happily parading her Burg-kin all over Manhattan. Clearly, fashion’s most in-the-know are done with former trending colorways. (Apologies to butter yellow, but cherry cola is clocking in.)

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The Vampy Bag

If you needed a sign to update your bag arsenal, this is it. Thankfully, this deep wine hue comes in all shapes and sizes depending on your toting needs. Go for a more structured, belted look like Higgins’, or a more unique shape like Klum’s. It’s the season’s chicest statement piece without feeling too OTT. Consider this your new neutral.