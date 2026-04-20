It takes a lot to pry me out of my most comfortable pair of jeans, especially on my laziest days. But it’s not always “acceptable” to wear my more cozy faves to certain functions (office days, included). Thankfully, there is one trending denim that always looks sleek, no matter how lived-in they are — all it requires is a change in the denim’s wash. And Anne Hathaway is already in on the foolproof trick.

Anne’s Mob Wife Interpretation

Early this month, Hathaway was spotted in Milan for the Italian leg of the Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour. To match the locale, she channeled Italian maximalism with a mob wife-inspired leopard print coat. Though the statement coat is typically styled with more dramatic, elevated pieces, the Oscar winner gave it a more relaxed approach, pairing it with jeans in a pristine white hue. The shade was a refreshing change from the indigo shades denim is known for, and was much more spring-ready. It also felt instantly luxe, especially with the OTT statement coat.

She further accessorized with noir sunglasses and platform clogs, a shoe trend that’s part of the free-spirited revival.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Hathaway isn’t the only star who discovered white jeans’ potential. More recently, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan gave her own spin on the clean style. Paired with a crisp white button-down and a contrasting black blazer, she gave her white denim a tailored, office-friendly update. With the belt and top-handle bag? So polished.

Meanwhile, Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon channeled her inner Carolyn Bessette and went the more minimalist route. She wore white jeans with a black leather jacket for that effortless, cool-girl vibe.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

The White Edit

With celebs repping the trending hue, more style savants are trading in their blue jeans for whites. The great thing about the style is that they’re still Americana classics and never go out of style, no matter what previous outdated rules decree (looking at you, “no white after Labor Day”). So it’s definitely worth adding a pair or two to your rotation.

Since they come in all sorts of silhouettes and cuts, your choice should depend on what you’re loving at the moment. Go for a straight pair for a sleek look, or a flared hem for that ‘70s-inspired, free-spirited vibe. You can even go the controversial barrel route, if that’s more on brand for you.