Chrissy Teigen Swears By This 2-Product Skin Care Regimen

Chrissy Teigen has dropped some of her favorite skin-care products in the past (here's looking at you, $8 Biore strips), and now, she's revealing a pared-down nighttime routine that features a facial oil she's obsessed with.

The model and television host recently detailed her p.m. beauty routine on her Instagram story, which begins by removing her eye makeup (and complexion products) with Eyeko Mascara Wipe Off Pads before moving to her next step: hydration, which she prefers to get via a luxe face oil. Teigen explains that her friend Nova Kaplan introduced her to the product — Le Prunier's Plum Oil — which she was actually skeptical of at first (Teigen noted that she uses a lot of oils). But, recalling her first use, Teigen says, "When I tell you I woke up and my skin was, like, plump and supple and even, it was like magic. It changed me."

As for how she uses the oil, Teigen explained on Instagram that she applies it all over and uses her hands to massage the product into her skin, even running her fingers over her lips and eyelids for all-over hydration. She also added that sometimes she'll pair the face oil with a moisturizer to seal everything into her skin.

Teigen's rave review has even caused the face oil to sell out within a mere 13 hours after posting about it (Le Prunier says it should be shipping again in December, FWIW). If Teigen's glowing (literally, she's radiant in the video) case for the oil has piqued your curiosity, you can order it for yourself for $72 at the brand's website.

