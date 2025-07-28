Christina Aguilera is back in her Burlesque era. The singer recently signed on as a producer for the musical adaptation of her iconic 2010 film, which just opened on London’s West End on July 22.

Naturally, Xtina crossed the pond to do press for the new musical, and she seems to be unable to stop wearing boudoir looks inspired by the movie. Not only did she recreate a corset dress from Versace that she had previously worn in 2003, but she has also shared an assortment of lingerie ensembles from her travels abroad, including her daring premiere look.

Xtina’s Sheer Lingerie

Taking to Instagram, Xtina shared photos from what appeared to be an ornate hotel room, wearing a lingerie ensemble fitting for the occasion. She donned a sheer black bra with striped embroidery over mesh fabric. It also had a plunging neckline with criss-cross strings connecting her straps.

She spiced up her bottoms by wearing black panties underneath high-waisted see-through tights, perfectly complementing her sheer bra. Xtina completed her look with matching leather pointed-toe pumps, which she wore while hanging from the chandelier — kind of.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

Xtina’s See-Through Boudoir Dress

For the opening night of Burlesque: The Musical, Xtina added a punk edge to her lingerie-inspired look. On the red carpet, she wore a black, long-sleeved midi dress featuring numerous elastic laces connected through grommets on leather panels.

The see-through laces allowed Xtina to show off her lacy lingerie underneath, wearing a sheer bra with a netted print and classic black panties. She completed her look with matching patent leather pumps and diamond drop earrings that added just the right amount of bling.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Xtina’s Corset Gown

For another look posted to Instagram, Xtina explained in the caption that she was inspired by the scene in which her character, Ali, performs “Bound to You” in the original Burlesque film.

She wore a floor-length gown, featuring an off-shoulder neckline and a fitted corset that led to an hourglass skirt, with ribbon ties descending to her knees.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

The dress featured a small mermaid train with elegant ruffles, which obscured her footwear. Needless to say, Ali would be proud.