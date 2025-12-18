Christina Aguilera is never afraid of dressing “Dirrty” — even around the holidays. The singer is reclaiming her title as a Christmas legend by celebrating the 25th anniversary of her underrated holiday album, My Kind of Christmas, with a new concert special, “Christmas in Paris,” where she performs her festive classics in front of the Eiffel Tower.

As part of the festivities, Xtina created a new beverage with famed Los Angeles grocer Erewhon, Christina’s Favorite Things Smoothie, filled with classic holiday flavors. Of course, she dressed the part without sacrificing her usual naked attire, attending the launch in an ensemble that was spicy, festive, cozy, and even matched her smoothie to a T.

Xtina’s Sparkly Pantsless Look

Posing behind Erewhon’s smoothie bar, Xtina made her new concoction look like an accessory to her ‘fit. She donned a raspberry-tinted long-sleeved top with a mockneck collar and tiny glittery rhinestones galore, tucked into a pair of maroon high-waisted booty shorts.

In true “Dirrty” fashion, Xtina forgot to wear pants, instead opting for matching sheer tights and cinching a black leather belt around her waist. She tied twin silky red bows to her blonde locks, adding some whimsical flair, and completed her look with black leather knee-high boots with matching knotted bows on the back.

Later in the day, she cozied up by topping her look with a fur coat, featuring a white-and-tan spotted print.

Xtina’s Festive Lingerie

A week prior, Xtina appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote her new special, and found a way to make the case for lingerie at Christmastime, but still kept it appropriate for daytime TV.

She wore a white trompe l'oeil mini that was printed with red lingerie, specifically a strapless bra and floral garters connecting to lacy panties, giving the illusion of a see-through look. The sleeveless dress also featured a small sheer cape that graced the floor.

Warner Bros. TV/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The minidress featured a lace floral choker tucked into her mockneck collar for even more festive flair. Xtina outfitted the garment with sheer fishnet tights and completed the look with red velvet thigh-high boots, proving that you can still be festive while getting “Dirrty.”