Christina Aguilera knows how to get in the holiday spirit. The singer has been ringing in the season with festivities for the 25th anniversary of her album My Kind of Christmas, including her concert special Christmas in Paris, a new Erewhon smoothie, and, of course, some “Dirrty” Xmas looks. However, the holidays also fall around her birthday, which calls for an extra festive celebration.

On Dec. 19, Xtina rang in her 45th birthday with a special dinner party at home that invoked a lot of Christmas cheer, and shared many celebratory photos on Instagram. In true Xtina fashion, she found a way to incorporate a healthy dose of spice into her birthday look, while still keeping things festive and comfortable.

Xtina’s Festive Birthday Mini

For her birthday soirée, Xtina landed on a look that felt cozy, casual, and spicy all at once. She wore a long-sleeved white minidress, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and slightly sheer fabric that gathered at her hem. She paired her mini with matching white fishnet tights, adding a bit of rock-star edge.

Her accessories added some festive flair. She donned an assortment of sparkly bling, including a diamond choker necklace and rhinestone rings.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

She topped her long platinum blonde locks with a luxe white beanie, embroidered with gleaming red gems that perfectly matched her footwear.

To complete her look, she put on a pair of bedazzled red Christian Louboutin pumps, not unlike the famous ruby slippers in The Wizard of Oz, made with tons of glittery sequins and rhinestones.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

Xtina’s Pantless Holiday Look

Just a couple of days after her birthday, Xtina headed to Erewhon to launch her new Favorite Things smoothie and demonstrated how to make holiday dressing look spicy. She wore a glittery raspberry ’fit that matched her smoothie, featuring a long-sleeved bedazzled mockneck top tucked into matching high-waisted booty shorts and sheer tights, and cinched with a black belt.

Instagram / Christina Aguilera

For some more festive flair, Xtina tied twin silky red bows to her hair and wore black leather knee-high boots with matching knotted bows on the back. She completed her look with a white-and-tan fur coat, proving that dressing “Dirrty” for Christmas doesn’t mean sacrificing coziness.