According to her latest series of snapshots, Christina Aguilera is “loading”... something. That’s how she captioned a photo dump posted on Thursday, March 5, driving the comments section to jump to all sorts of conclusions — particularly that she’s releasing new music. If that’s the case, the accompanying visuals could be a clue, because it looks like her attire in the pics is inspired by her “Dirrty” era.

Christina’s “Stripped Back” Look

In 2002, Aguilera released the song as part of her sophomore album, Stripped, a word that seemingly informed the accompanying music video. In the footage, the pop star wore nothing but a red halter bikini top with white stripes and matching red underwear, which were fully exposed under her assless chaps. (The look was decades ahead of its time. It wasn’t until 2024 that the “naked” take on the Western staple became a massive trend, especially after Beyoncé made it part of her unofficial Cowboy Carter uniform.)

She recreated the no-pants style in one of the photos, in which she wore a white cropped tank top under a second one styled with an asymmetrical twist detail. She paired it with nothing but high-waisted gray panties and a brown belt with a massive white buckle that had the word “Lucky” inscribed in red.

Even the way she sat and where evoked her 2002 music video, which opened in a boxing ring. Do the ropes ring a bell?

Her Two-Toned Hair

Another detail she got from the “Dirrty” era? Her hair color selection. In one photo, she was propped in front of a shattered mirror, wearing nothing but a black bra with an extra halter strap. The biggest throwback, however, was her blonde ‘do with black ombré tips.

If you’ll recall, she rocked a similar blonde-and-black hairstyle while promoting “Dirrty” two decades ago. The ‘do is so iconic that it’s become a crucial part of Aguilera-inspired Halloween costumes.

A Plastic-Covered Bodysuit

The least “Dirrty”-coded outfit in the carousel was a skin-matching bodysuit covered in what appears to be plastic wrap. She got the same translucent item and coiled it around her neck as a scarf and around her head. For a final touch, she wore black shield sunglasses and beige pointed-toe mules.

Whatever is loading, it looks like it’ll be worth the wait.