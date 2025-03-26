Christina Aguilera is one of the pioneers of the naked fashion trends that every model and A-lister follow today. The assless chaps and exposed undies in her iconic 2003 video for “Dirrty” have been replicated for Halloween costumes ever since the early 2000s. And over 20 years later, Xtina has done an amazing job of sticking to her spicy fashion laurels.

On March 25, Aguilera stepped out in Los Angeles for H&M’s Living Room event, honoring stylist Chris Horan. Naturally, she dressed to impress in a head-turning ensemble that gave her chaps a run for their money, putting a more elevated twist on her Stripped era wardrobe.

Xtina’s Sheer Cutout ‘Fit

For the event, Aguilera embodied rockstar vibes with a look that could’ve come straight from the early 2000s. She wore a mesh catsuit that was almost entirely see-through, exposing her black bra and high-waisted underwear.

The catsuit was embroidered with smoky black-and-gray tie-dye fabric strips, featuring circular holes next to harlequin-style diamond cutouts. She topped her geometric ’fit with a sleek leather bomber jacket.

BFA.com / BACKGRID

Xtina kept up the glam rockstar vibes with her accessories. She carried a black leather DSquared handbag with a silver chain-link handle, and loosely slung a narrow leather belt across her waist with a bedazzled chained lock. She completed her look with matching pointed-toe pumps, featuring tied-up laces and studs outlining the heels.

Xtina’s Naked Look

Aguilera proved that she’s never afraid to get a little “dirrty” with her previous naked outfit. To mark her 44th birthday in December, she proudly put on her “birthday suit” for an Instagram post, wearing nothing but some leather hot pants with a belt, black strappy stiletto heels, and a matching leather beret with a studded square clasp.

Instagram / Etienne Ortega

Needless to say, not only would her “Dirrty” self be proud, but her Burlesque character Tess would be smiling at these looks.