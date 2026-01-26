Christina Aguilera Embraced 2026’s Leopard Trend In A Sheer Catsuit

Christina Aguilera is used to getting a little “Dirrty” — and not just during her live shows. Ever since pioneering the chaps trend in her iconic “Dirrty” video in 2002, the singer has become a master of naked fashion, regularly embracing trends like exposed undies and even finding ways to make holiday wardrobe look spicy.

Xtina is back in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, months after filming a Christmas special in front of the Eiffel Tower. But before sitting in the front row, she made time for a stylish date night with her husband, Matthew Rutler.

Xtina’s Sheer Catsuit

Heading to dinner, Xtina proved that her “Dirrty” costumes aren’t just for the stage. She donned a black catsuit that was completely see-through from head to toe, exposing her matching bra and lacy panties underneath.

She topped the lingerie-inspired garment with a luxe floor-length trench coat made of shiny black suede, featuring oversized lapels and double-breasted buttons.

BACKGRID

Before heading inside for dinner, Xtina teased her catsuit for the cameras and revealed a ferocious leopard print, putting a sultry twist on one of 2026’s biggest fashion trends.

She completed her look with black leather pointed-toe pumps and a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses. (In Paris, wearing sunglasses at night is basically a requirement.)

BACKGRID

Xtina’s “Dirrty” Holiday Look

The last time the singer was in Paris, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her holiday album, My Kind of Christmas. And in true Xtina fashion, she looked both festive and flirty, turning to lingerie once again.

For one of her performances, she channeled her film Burlesque in an ivory-hued strapless bustier bodysuit, featuring a sharp sweetheart neckline and a high-cut hem with pearls hanging across her hips for extra showgirl flair.

YouTube / Fathom Entertainment

When it came to accessories, Xtina wore sheer black opera gloves, adding both extra spice and drama. She completed her look with shiny red pointed-toe pumps and an emerald green statement choker, to remind viewers that it was indeed Christmastime.