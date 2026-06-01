Nothing is hotter in fashion right now than sports: WNBA tunnel walks are practically catwalks, tenniscore has been booming for years, and Formula 1 is enjoying a luxury glow-up. Now, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner (beginning June 10), all eyes are on soccer — or football, if you’re feeling European. Naturally, the worldwide phenomenon is already being channeled through fashion.

For years, soccer style has been low-key shaping the way people dress. Long before “blokecore” became a TikTok buzzword, David Beckham influenced an entire generation to wear his go-to Adidas Predators off the field. More recently, Nike has tapped design legends, including Kim Jones and the late Virgil Abloh, to give its soccer collections a style boost. And then there’s Rihanna, who made cleats fashion canon when she released jelly thongs with cleat soles for a Fenty x PUMA collab. (She even wore those on a yacht like a boss.)

This summer, the cleat-inspired sneaker is back. Details once reserved for performance — like sleek silhouettes, low soles, fold-over tongues — are being reworked for the streets, sometimes with turf-inspired studs. The It sneakers on your FYPs right now, like the Nike Total 90s and Jennifer Lawrence’s fave Adidas Sambas? Reimagined soccer shoes.

To give the style set an assist, Bustle’s fashion team shares their fave cleat-inspired sneakers on the market today.

“The best thing about fashion is that you can 100% look sporty without having to play the sport (I am bad at sports). So in the spirit of the World Cup, I say, make it your goal (ha!) to look good this summer. This Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro goes perfectly with minis — whether it be a mini slip dress or miniskirt. It’s all about legs and a cute sneaker this season.” — Jennifer Yee, fashion market director

“The cherry-red pop against the silver makes these sneakers stand out. The tongue fold-over and square-shaped toe are additional bold details that make these sneakers perfect for your inner maximalist. I’d pair them with a flowy red top, a midi skirt, and an oversize handbag (complete with an assortment of bag charms) for a playful vibe.” — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

“Comfortable and cute sneakers are my go-to shoe. As a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I know the key to a good sneaker is a lightweight option in a pop of color like these Vans Super Lowpro shoes. The style comes in fun colors and neutrals, making it easy to pair with your favorite World Cup jersey.” — Stephanie Sanchez, senior fashion market and accessories editor

“This sleek shoe feels elevated while staying true to its sporty ‘cleat’ roots. I adore the side lacing; it adds a distinct soccer-inspired touch that feels fresh. I’d style these with a cami, track pants, and plenty of silver jewelry for an upscale sporty-chic look.” — NRW

“When I saw Rosalía wear a pair of actual pro-soccer shoes — the New Balance 442 Pro FG V3 — ahead of her 2025 Met Gala appearance, I was convinced to give the shoe a whirl. Though I can’t wear the actual cleated version, it also comes in the indoor-friendly New Balance 442 Team. Style it with cool-girl flair à la the “BIZCOCHITO” singer in a graphic tee and a billowy white skirt, or pair it with something more unexpectedly romantic like a lace-trimmed skirt and a windbreaker.” — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

“Walking around New York City is my only sport, but it’s one I take very seriously. Because of that, I’m constantly hunting for the perfect pair of shoes that have both the comfort of a sneaker and the ability to elevate my outfit like a heel. Right now I’m obsessed with Adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Elite Shoes. You can easily play up its girly side with white lace socks, a tennis skirt, and a cardigan, or fully lean into the sporty side by wearing some jorts or track shorts and a simple baby tee.” — Madison Collins, fashion closet assistant

“The Louis Vuitton LV Sneakerina taps into the perfect balance of whimsical and sporty. Growing up playing soccer, my favorite part of the game was the ‘costume.’ I always loved elevating my uniform with ribbons, bows, funky socks, and colorful cleats. That same instinct shows up here. I’d style these sneakers with chunky pale-pink leg warmers that subtly mimic soccer shin guards, plus an oversize graphic tee or vintage jersey to keep the athletic references feeling intentional. Brown ruffled bloomers would pull out the brown accents in the shoe while adding to the playful, hyperfeminine contrast. A white ribbon tied at the ends of two braids adds a simple finishing detail.” — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant

“Before Sambas were a staple in every New York City fashion girl’s closet, they were worn on the soccer field. With the World Cup happening in New Jersey, it’s the perfect time to grab your favorite team’s colorway. I’ll be pairing these sky-blue Sambas with an Argentina World Cup jersey and white satin shorts with lace trim.” — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

“Want a whiff of Y2K nostalgia? Rock these Puma King Indoor’s on your next stroll. Inspired by the 2000s-era soccer shoe, with a sleek silhouette and classic tongue design, it’s such a cool-girl choice, especially in this black leather option. I’d rock these with a pantsuit for a major style moment. I fear I may never become a pro athlete, but what I can do is cosplay as one.” — AL