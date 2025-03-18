Rihanna is embracing the island life. Last week, the Fenty Beauty mogul flew to Barbados to launch her latest drops for Fenty X PUMA. As one of the century’s most stylish, she expertly packed a wardrobe consisting of beach staples. For example, she wore a bikini top as a bra. Like a pro, she fittingly matched its lime green hue to the sneakers she was promoting.

On Monday, March 17, she wore another sartorial representation of beach life, albeit one slightly more controversial: thong sandals. Spoiler alert, she made them oh-so-cool.

Rihanna’s Tropical Look

Though it’s still chilly out, island dressing has been gaining popularity this season, especially with the rise of White Lotus-core. While the show’s resort wear aesthetic hinges on luxe dressing (see: caftans and floppy hats), Rih’s beachy look was the style’s antithesis.

Instead of loud luxury, the “Diamonds” singer wore a white T-shirt dress, aka the epitome of casual. It featured loose sleeves that hit her elbows, a floor-length hem, and a vertiginous thigh-high slit that showed off her entire leg. Lest people forget where she was, it also featured a print that screamed island. The shirt’s entire torso was covered in a beachy print of azure skies, towering palm trees, and a sandy shore.

She accessorized her look with a scarf wrapped around her head and lots and lots of sparkly jewelry.

Her Feet Were Blinged Out

The outfit’s pièce de résistance was her footwear. Contrasting her white dress, she wore a lime green thong sandal with thick jelly straps. Though flip-flops are practically a sandy necessity, they’re also completely divisive, especially when they’re heeled. Well, Rih’s pair is. Sort of.

She designed this pair as part of her Fenty X PUMA drop and infused it with her soccer mom style sensibilities. Instead of typical rubber soles, her designs featured cleats with a bit of height on the heel. Available for $90, it also comes in an orange colorway.

To bring even more attention to her feet, she bedazzled them. She wore diamond-clad anklets, sparkly foot chains, and a green version of her infamous $600K toe ring.

Simply iconic.