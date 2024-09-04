Challengers isn’t as fictional as you may think. According to tennis star Coco Gauff, the sport can be just as spicy IRL in terms of hookups and fashion.

Although the 2023 U.S. Open champion has “never been a part of anything” amorous like Tashi, Art, and Patrick in the tennis-centric film that made waves earlier in 2024, she confirms that there are “some relationships” and “things that go on” while on the road.

“We’re all traveling from country to country with each other, basically staying in the same hotels, so there’s room for [encounters] to happen,” she tells Bustle.

“As long as you’re not harming anyone, dress how you want. Show off your skin. Be yourself.”

While the athlete’s illustrious tennis tenure is strictly professional, she does keep one thing spicy: her wardrobe. The older she gets, the more open she is to even the most controversial barely there looks, a beloved trend for the fashion cognoscenti.

“If you asked me a year ago, I’d be like, ‘I would never do the underwear-showing thong thing,’” Gauff says. “I still probably wouldn’t, but I love to see it on other people. I’m [in my] 20s; I’m moving more into womanhood. I would never say never.”

JP Yim/Stringer/Getty Images

Though risqué trends tend to have critics, she’s all for bodily autonomy. “I like seeing people [doing] what they want [and] showing how much they want because it’s [their] body,” she says. “Do what you want. As long as you’re not harming anyone, dress how you want. Show off your skin. Be yourself.”

Beginning Aug. 19, she shared her spicy dressing antics with her fans with a limited edition seven-piece collection with American Eagle. Think: crop corsets, pleated minis à la tenniscore, and her iconic U.S. Open winning statement on the back of a denim jacket.

Below, Gauff discusses the rise of tenniscore, what she’d want Zendaya to wear in another Challengers film, plus her new message to her doubters after her viral U.S. Open speech.

The pleated denim skirt from your collection is so tenniscore-coded. How do you feel about the popularity of the aesthetic?

It’s honestly so cool to see the growth of it. A lot of the girls around the locker room definitely appreciate it because we’re getting recognition. With the rise of Challengers, it’s blown up.

Courtesy of American Eagle

I love how fashion and sports are bringing people together and seeing people who maybe never heard of tennis try new things. I know some players are getting more interested in fashion, while influencers and people are getting more interested in tennis. It’s really exciting for us.

Zendaya has definitely become the mainstream face of the aesthetic.

Her looks have been crazy.

Is there a style tip that you got from her in the movie or the press tour that you’d want to incorporate in your own looks?

We’ve DMed a couple times. I’ve never actually met her. The style things I love that Zendaya does is that it’s a whole look for her from head to toe. Everything has a purpose. It elevates an outfit so much more — makeup or how you accessorize your hair.

I love the theme dressing she does for movie premieres. Obviously, I’m never going to be at a movie premiere because I’m not an actress, but I love how she ties the whole storytelling. The biggest thing I’ve learned from her is how she uses her outfit to tell a story — even at the Met Gala.

Do you think you’d try some of her looks, like wearing shoes with tennis balls?

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although I loved her press looks, it might feel too much because I’m a tennis player. If I were a normal person or didn’t play tennis, even if I played another sport, I would 100% do it. Sometimes I try to get away from tennis because I’m around it so much.

Do you have any tenniscore tips for her — or perhaps a look you’d want her to wear if she were in a Challengers sequel?

I would love to see a ruffle tennis skirt but make it streetwear. And I love the skirt-over-jeans look people are bringing back, so I would love to see her with a skirt and some jeans. It’s like a tennis-streetwear mix.

The ruffle skirt, do you mean like the one Taylor Swift wore?

Any. I’ve seen plaid ones that I really like. If it’s more tenniscore, everyone loves to have classic white skirt, so that and a light-wash or medium-wash denim. Then Zendaya would figure out the top.

Since you’re an expert on tennis style, what are people getting right about the aesthetic and what are they getting wrong?

People are definitely getting the actual outfit right. The skirts, the bows, and the tops. But wrong? Some of these tennis crops you literally couldn’t play tennis in, but also that’s the point. It’s supposed to be a fashion statement, not necessarily for playing.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You’ll see people wearing heels and I’m like, “This is definitely not a tennis outfit” — but it works. That’s the only thing people are getting wrong, but I love how creative people are being with it.

Your “Thank you to people who didn’t believe in me” jacket is so in line with the concept of revenge dressing. Could you talk about incorporating a “screw you” ethos into your fashion?

I wanted to nod to the U.S. Open speech because I didn’t expect for it to go everywhere. Everyone’s asked me “Did you know what you were going to say? Did you write down?” And I was like, “No, I didn’t do any of that.” It was just what I was feeling in the moment.

I wanted to thank the people who motivated me to do this and ended up saying “Thank you to people who didn’t believe in me.” I literally forgot to thank my parents.

American Eagle

American Eagle helped me come up with a really cool concept to put on the back of the jacket and add butterflies and things that represent me. It’s the typical butterfly metaphor, but I really felt like I grew a lot that summer, and I was truly spreading my wings in that moment.

That’s my revenge. If you want to shut people up, the best way to do it is to do all the things they said you couldn’t do.

I love that. I would love to screenshot a nasty message and wear it on a jacket.

I know. Sometimes I’m like, “Can we do that? Put it on my shoes or something?”

After the Olympics, more people had a lot to say, both good and bad. If you had a new phrase to incorporate in a new jacket to your naysayers in response to that moment in time, what would it be?

Lately I’ve been carrying a lot of weight and pressure, so I would say something along the lines of “The more weight you carry, the stronger you become.”

Just like if you’re working out, the more weight you can lift, the stronger you get — but it takes time to get to that. You can’t carry a lot of weight without going through some failed reps.

Tennis has a lot of fashion icons. Who do you think is the most stylish tennis player?

Definitely Serena Williams. She’s literally played in a denim skirt. I don’t know if I could do that. She did soccer jerseys. She’s done off-court things.

On the men’s side, Roger Federer. He has a timeless aura. He doesn’t do too much. It’s not like he’s making any crazy moves, but for some reason he makes it feel so fresh and new, even though he’s wearing probably a black suit or what everybody else is wearing.

What’s your signature beauty look?

I’m definitely a gloss girl. I always keep lip gloss on me pretty much all the time. I love winged liner. Lately, I’ve been feeling more neutrals, but every now and then I like a pop of eyeshadow color.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.