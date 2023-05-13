Clothing On Amazon Under $35 That Is Legitimately Amazing

You no longer have to max out your credit card to have great style, especially when there are so many trends available to shop for under $35.

Yes, you read that right: You can get some seriously fashionable clothes without breaking the bank. Even though we may be spending differently these days, there’s no reason you shouldn't be able to enjoy a little retail relief.

To ease the search, I’ve rounded up 45 of the best clothes Amazon has right now. From dresses to loafers — and everything in between — here’s all the outfit inspiration you and your online shopping cart are in need of.

1 The Staple Square-Neck Bodysuit That Looks Expensive JUEYUN Square Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon First things first: You can’t go wrong with a bodysuit — let alone one that’s $20. This suit features a square neckline that's ideal for a statement necklace and a buttery, stretchy feel thanks to the rayon-spandex fabrication. The two snaps at the crotch make taking this on and off breezy, while guaranteeing it won’t ride up. Wear this with trousers for your next big meeting or alongside your go-to jeans for date night; the outfit possibilities are endless. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

2 The Coziest Matching Loungewear Set Ekouaer Waffle Knit Loungewear Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon You should love the loungewear you live in, and this matching waffle knit set is too good not to love. The top debuts a crew neck with a casual fit, while the bottoms have a soft elastic waist that fits any body type. They also have roomy pockets on both sides which makes storing the TV remote ultra-convenient. Wear them together on your next night in, or separately if it’s laundry day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

3 A Classic Denim Jacket You’ll Be Wearing For Ages Hollywood Star Denim Jacket Amazon $23.97 See On Amazon Fact: Good denim is very important. This jean jacket is not only a classic piece that’ll never go out of style, but its rigid structure means it’ll last for the long haul as well. It features a button closure and two button chest pockets, plus the fabric has plenty of cotton for a soft feel. It’s slightly cropped, but buyers recommend sizing up if you want an oversized fit. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

4 This Effortless Dolman T-Shirt Lock and Love Batwing Dolman Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love a good T-shirt (and who doesn't?!) but are looking for one that isn't like the rest, this is it. This tee is designed with batwing sleeves for a drapey effect and looser waist over a fitted ruched hip. It’s lightweight enough to layer up but comfy enough to wear on its own. The bottom hemline and sleeves are double-stitched, plus you get to pick from plenty of prints and colors like leopard or lilac purple. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 A Crossbody Bag That Organizes Everything FashionPuzzle Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon This crossbody bag looks like it should cost three times the price. It’s made of faux leather, so it’s easy to keep clean, and comes with a durable zipper closure that’ll store your essentials safely. The adjustable strap gives you the versatility to wear it longer or shorter, plus the main compartment coupled with two zippered pockets on either side ensure you have ample room and can find what you need in an instant. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 29

6 These Essential Denim Shorts Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s always shorts season, friends! These Levis shorts are closet classics. With a cuffed hem and dark wash, you can pair them with just about any outfit. They’re crafted from a cotton-polyester blend with a hint of elastane — which means they’re super soft with the right amount of stretch. Meanwhile, the five-pocket design ensures you’ll always have somewhere to put your phone. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 5

7 A Office-Appropriate Chiffon Blouse Allimy V-Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Every closet deserves a blouse as cute as this one. Made of a silky polyester that's lightweight but not see-through, this top is ideal for year-round wear. It has a split tunic-style neckline, loose fit and rounded hemline. “Super transition top from winter to spring,” one fan remarked. Wear this tucked into jeans for warmer months, then layer it under a knitted cardigan for colder days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

8 This Comfy Tank Dress (With Pockets!) AUSELILY Tank Top Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Think: Your favorite tank top, just in dress form. That’s what this is. The stretchy sleeveless design feels like a second skin on the body thanks to the polyester and spandex material. There’s two side pockets, which make it perfect for wearing this on-the-go, plus there’s no hardware so you won’t have to worry about any fussy zippers or buttons. According to shoppers, you’ll even love to wear this as a beach cover-up. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 35

9 A Glossy Ballet Flat That’s Always Chic Feversole Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Honestly, do ballet flats ever really go out of style? For me, the answer is absolutely not. However, if you’re looking to dive back into the timeless aesthetic, start with these patent flats by Feversole. They have a darling bow design at the tip of the toe, offer a layer of memory foam padding that contours to your feet, and are offered in nearly 70 colors. Give your high heels a rest, you need these ASAP. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 68

10 These Softer-Than-Soft Cotton Tanks Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit 100% Cotton Sleeveless Tank Top (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Top off your capsule wardrobe with a tank top (or two). For under $20 you can stock up on these tops, which are perfect for layering or wearing on their own. They’re made from 100% cotton for a super-soft feel, debuting a scoop neckline and a flowy fit that won’t cling to your body. And, unlike spaghetti strap camisoles, most bras won’t show underneath. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

11 Sleek Hair Clips You’ll Wonder How You Lived Without LUKACY Hair Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For those inevitable bad hair days — or the days you need a last-minute style — try these hair clips. Each set comes with six different clips that’ll elevate your look immediately. Fashion meets function with the gold-toned hardware crafted from high-quality alloys. Whatever your hair length is, these clips will hold it in place all day long.

12 This One-And-Done Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you need to feel pulled together but the mere thought of creating an outfit is exhausting, reach for this jumpsuit. It comes with a cropped leg which make it perfect for pairing with a flat or sneaker, and the elasticated waistband sits cinched below the ribs. The V-neckline gives you the option to show some necklaces, while the two roomy side pockets will store your phone or wallet on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

13 A Satin Blouse That Feels Like Butter SOLY HUX Satin Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cut from 100% polyester, this blouse feels like quiet luxury without the hefty price tag of silk. The button-down design make it versatile enough to wear to work or a weekend brunch, and you can even wear it opened as a lightweight layer. “Thin material, but great for the price,” one fan commented. “I got the black for NYE, and wear it to work all the time now.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 52

14 These Boardroom-Ready Loafers Amazon Essentials Flat Loafers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Next stop: Strutting the office hallways in these loafers. Debuting a pointed-toe silhouette with butted seams and a slight heel, these are made from a faux leather upper that’s buttery-soft. The lining is genuine leather and is made with Heel Pillow technology — which essentially means it’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds when you wear these. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 14

15 This Lightweight Romper For An Easygoing Outfit ANRABESS Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon A go-to choice for days you can’t find anything to wear, this short jumpsuit does it all. The cuffed sleeves and back keyhole offer an elevated look, while two side pockets conveniently store anything you need on-the-go. There’s also a decorative waist belt that’ll shape the midsection without clinging to your body. Try this, and I predict you’ll be repurchasing a second as back-up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

16 A Versatile Little Skater Skirt Made By Johnny Skater Skirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slip into this A-line skirt and twirl your way to your next date night. The double-stitched flared hem gives it a structured yet flirty feel while the elasticated waistband hugs your body without sacrificing comfort. You can choose from multiple lengths on top of a variety of fun colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

17 This Floaty Hippie-Chic Cover-Up Moss Rose Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Part-time lightweight cardigan, part-time beach cover-up, this style will take you from a day at the pool to after-hours drinks in no time. It’s made of 100% viscose for a breathable feel and debuts a festive tassel trim. The oversized sleeves encourage all the movement, plus it’s hardware-free so you won’t have worry about zippers or buttons. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 32

18 The Terry Fleece Romper Your Closet Is Missing Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon There's nothing better than a one-and-done outfit that feels like sweatpants and only costs $30. This romper is made from a moisture-wicking terry fleece that’ll keep you cool all day while still maintaining a four-way stretch and perpetual coziness. The V-neckline is complemented by a drawstring waist tie for a fitted shape, plus there are pockets for your wallet and phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

19 These Squat-Proof Faux Leather Workout Leggings 90 Degree By Reflex Squat Proof Ankle Length Printed Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than leggings that are see-through. These offer a four-inch waistband that offers gentle compression and a luxe faux leather fabrication with four-way stretch and total coverage so you can workout worry-free. You can choose from over 80 colors, but this one with a leather-ish sheen is my favorite for running errands. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 85

20 A Maxi Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get dress-ed in this gem by Amazon Essentials. It’s versatile enough to wear to an upscale event, but casual enough to style on your next coffee run. The fabrication is a rayon-elastane blend for a soft-to-the-touch jersey feel with a hint of stretch. Its maxi length drapes to the floor and there’s an elasticated band that sits right about the tummy for a cinched effect. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

21 An Ultra-Trendy Cropped Vest Sweater SweatyRocks V Neck Knit Crop Top Sweater Vest Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sweater vests are one of my favorite closet staples because you can wear them on their own for the warmer months or layer a long-sleeved top under them during the colder months for a cozy preppy look. This one by SweatyRocks debuts a cable-knit acrylic weave that’s soft, stretchy, and ribbed for added texture. Pair this with jeans or a mini skirt depending on the weather forecast and you’ll be all set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

22 This Reformation-Worthy Smocked Top EVALESS Square-neck Puff-sleeve Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Seriously, you could wear this blouse just about anywhere. The smocking across the midsection hugs your body without restriction, since it’s naturally stretchy, and the puffed sleeves offer a vintage look. It’s cut from a viscose-polyester blend so you can expect some breathability, while the elasticated shoulder lining gives you the ability to wear it off the shoulder securely — basically two tops for the price of one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

23 The Perfect Joggers For Travel Days AJISAI Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re running errands, standing in the TSA line, or just want to be comfy working from home, buy these joggers. They’re workout-friendly but soft enough to lounge in, and the adjustable drawstring at the waist gives you the perfect fit. With two deep front pockets and a nylon-spandex fabrication that won’t pill, consider this your sign to stock up. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite

Available colors: 6

24 This Corduroy Boyfriend Button-Down To Layer BWDIDACHI Oversized Corduroy Button Down Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This corduroy shacket will not only add some texture to your look, but it’ll only run you $27. Constructed with a classic button closure and out-of-this-world breathability, it comes with a sizable chest pocket and slouchy sleeves you can cuff. Tuck it into your work trousers for a professional vibe, or layer it over a bodysuit on a night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

25 A Swingy Chiffon Skirt That Looks Luxurious Grace Karin High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, skirt season is year-round. This high-waisted gem by Grace Karin looks ultra elegant thanks to the gorgeous pleating and chiffon material. It’s a pull-on style, so you don’t have to worry about zippers or buttons, plus the waistband is extra-stretchy for maximum comfort. With a slightly flared hem and a lining that guarantees opacity, this is a must-buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

26 This 18-Karat Gold Choker With A Freshwater Pearl Aobei 18-Karat Gold Chain Pendant Choker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This chain choker is a perfect balance between dainty and statement-making. It features a pearl pendant with a cubic zirconia star charm. Crafted from a brass base and sealed with 18-karat yellow gold plating, it won’t tarnish or irritate the skin. Layer on the different lengths of chain designs that Aobei offers, or gift it to a special someone who deserves the extra sparkle. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 16

27 This Open-Back Workout Top For A Cute Gym Look Mippo Open Back Workout Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cut from the softest blend of modal and elastane, this open-back workout top gives a stylish feel to any workout routine. It features a twist design that allows you to show off your favorite sports bra, and the material is opaque so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Lightweight and breathable, you'll love how this looks with active leggings or even your favorite jeans. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

28 An RFID-Blocking Wallet That Holds Everything Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wallet has built-in technology that blocks radio frequency identification (or RFID) scanning from your credit cards to prevent theft. It’s a super-roomy bifold that holds 16 card slots and features two zippered pockets, not to mention it’s entirely handmade. The genuine leather ensures it’ll last, and the dust-proof cover makes it easy to keep clean. At this price, you might want to buy two. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 29

29 This Form-Fitting Mock Bodycon Dress Floerns Mock Neck Knee Length Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The dress code? Bodycon, sleeveless... And wallet-friendly. This mock-neck dress gives a fitted yet easy look thanks to the ruched design that wraps around the body. The knee-length hem makes it ideal to pair with boots or heels, and the slightly stretchy material contours to the skin so well that you’ll forget you even went to the effort of wearing a dress. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

30 The Satin Tank Top That Looks Like Stealth Wealth Ekouaer Satin Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you have this top, you don’t have to break the bank to look like you have a fortune. It costs $22, but the compliments you’ll get are priceless. The satin finish is smoother than butter, the double-layered lining ensures it’s not see-through, plus the V-neckline is ideal for a statement necklace. Style this with wide trousers and a baggy blazer for the ultimate model-off-duty look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

31 An Ultra-Cozy Jacket That Feels Like A Blanket ECOWISH Fuzzy Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether it’s a cold winter day or your AC is blasting, keep this faux shearling jacket on-hand for an extra layer of warmth. It comes with two roomy side pockets, a zippered closure, and is made from plush polyester. Trust me, you’ll feel just as cozy as you would wrapped up in your favorite blanket. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

32 These Stylish Yoga Leggings For On (And Off) The Mat ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Let’s be honest, these days we all practically live in leggings. These yoga pants debut a criss-crossed waist design that’s not only super-hot, but also prevents any roll-down. The fit conceals a hidden pocket for your keys or headphones, and its airy material is made to handle a high-powered workout or lazy afternoon. Choose from multiple inseam lengths and nearly 80 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 74

33 A Baseball Cap That’s Ponytail-Friendly HGGE Ponytail Baseball Cap Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Hat hair” is a thing, except when you’re wearing this hat. Designed specifically for wearing your hair up, the front of this baseball cap looks like any other hat of yours, while the back is made with mesh paneling and criss-cross straps that hold your hair into place no matter where you tie your ponytail. There’s a hook-and-loop velcro closure that’s adjustable to any head size, and the quick-drying polyester keeps sweat at bay. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

34 This Dreamy Satin Pajama Set WDIRARA Satin Sleepwear Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pajama set will immediately take your night routine to the next level. It comes with a top that debuts a classic collar and chest pocket, and bottoms that have a stretchy waistband you won’t feel when you’re asleep. The satin material keep you cool throughout the night and there’s almost 100 prints and patterns you can purchase. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 96

35 The Running Shorts That’ll Actually Make You Want To Run BMJL Running Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re like me, a good workout wardrobe is instantly more motivating when it comes time to go for a run. Made from a polyester and spandex blend, these shorts are breathable and moisture-wicking. The best part? They even feature a zippered front pocket to keep your phone and keys safe and secure while you move. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

36 A Waterproof Chelsea Boot Asgard Waterproof Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Standing in the rain has never looked better. These Chelsea boots are light on the feet but can withstand a heavy downpour thanks to the durable rubber upper and waterproof sole. The elastic side goring coupled with the pull-tag at the heel make them easy to get on and off quickly, plus there’s a slight half-inch platform for side-stepping any puddles. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 13

37 The “Wear Everywhere” Dress You Can Count On WEACZZY Short Sleeve Casual Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon RSVP yes to your next event with the dress that can get you through pretty much anything. Made with a featherlight rayon and spandex blend that feels cool on the skin, this empire-waisted faux wrap dress looks amazing on everyone. Not to mention, the V neckline leaves room for layering dainty necklaces, and you can still wear a regular bra. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 64

38 A Flowy Camisole For A Hippie-Chic Look Dokotoo Camisole Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This is your free-spirited wardrobe fix in tank top form, and it’s only $21. The drapey V-neck adds a little flair, while the spaghetti straps make for a soft, feminine feel. It’s one of those shirts you’ll be happy to have on-hand so you can reach for it when you need a polished outfit quickly. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

39 These Everyday Chunky Hoops Plated in 14K Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky hoops feature a stainless steel post that won’t irritate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free. They look luxe while feeling weightless on the ears because they’re plated in sustainably-sourced 14-karat gold. Choose between four wearable sizes in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold-plated stainless steel. Available sizes: 20 mm — 50 mm

Available colors: 3

40 A Comfy Tee With A Cute Puffed Sleeve Amazon Essentials Twist Crew-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Put a statement sleeve on just about anything and I’m buying it. This shirt is no exception. With a crewneck and a subtle puff, it’s an effortlessly wearable silhouette you can wear to work, running errands, or even date night. You’ll want to stock up on this versatile piece in a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

41 These Elevated Shorts With A Bowknot GRACE KARIN Bowknot Tie Waist Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re on the search for upscale shorts, these by Grace Karin are a great option. The ruffled, stretchy waistband sits behind an adorable self-tie bow that hugs you right at the hip. The roomy pockets on either side are super-convenient, while the lightweight fabric offers an airy feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

42 A Mock Turtleneck That’ll Take You Through Every Season LIYOHON Mock Turtleneck Blouse Amazon $36 See On Amazon Elevated basics are an absolute must-have for any well-rounded wardrobe. A favorite of mine is this mock turtleneck blouse form LIYOHON. It has a chic silhouette, but the fabric is a buttery-soft cotton and polyester blend. The half sleeve makes it suitable to wear during any season and the color choices will bring you from autumnal fall tones to bright summer hues. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

43 A Sporty Track Jacket On Par With LuluLemon Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This looks like it came from LuluLemon, minus the hefty price tag. With moisture-wicking jersey fabric and a full-zip closure, this streamlined tech jacket will take you from a workout to the weekend. Featuring elastic cuffs (with thumbholes!) and two hand pockets, you’ll feel just the right amount of stretch and support. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

44 This Romantic Blouse You Won’t Want To Take Off Bluetime Chiffon Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This is the easy-to-wear statement blouse that will add instant charm to a basic pair of jeans or trousers. The top features an off-the-shoulder design with an elasticated band that keeps it from rolling down. The hem drapes loosely for an airy feel and the best part about this top is that it comes in a variety of prints and colors such as tie-dye, floral, and animal print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23