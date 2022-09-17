These Best-Selling Clothes On Amazon Are Unbelievably Cheap

You don’t have to spend all of your hard-earned cash to create a wardrobe full of fun statement pieces, tried-and-true staples, and extra cozy apparel. Amazon has a bunch of clothes that’ll help you spruce up your attire for cheap, without ever having to leave the house. Plus, these best-sellers have earned thousands of rave reviews from buyers, so you can be confident you’re getting a solid piece.

There’s a wide selection of favorites on this list — from maxi dresses to leggings and sweaters to lace tops, so there’s something for everyone. You’ll also find plenty of soft and comfortable pieces that can be kept casual for a chill day or dressed up for a party-ready style. Of course, no wardrobe is complete without its fair share of lounge and athletic wear, so keep your eye out for the best leggings, sports bras, and lounge pants Amazon has to offer. All of the options are available in a variety of sizes, and most of the picks come in an array of colors and styles to create your own individual vibe. And while you can’t touch and feel these clothes while shopping online, user reviews can give you valuable insights into the quality and fit of these clothes.

So, when you’re ready to give your wardrobe a fab upgrade, check out this list of some of the best-selling clothes on Amazon that are incredibly budget-friendly.

1 A Flowy Babydoll Top In A Bunch Of Colors Defal Babydoll Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This breezy babydoll tank offers the versatility to go from day to night — pair it with a blazer for a chic office look or wear it with jeans, heels, and a long necklace for a glam night out. It’s available in sleeveless, short-sleeved, and long-sleeved options and comes in 45 colors and patterns to suit your style. Plus, it’s a steal at under $20. Colors/Styles: 45 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Cropped Tank That Might Be Your Next Closet Staple Meladyan Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This soft, cropped tank pairs perfectly with a favorite skirt or high-waisted jeans to deliver an effortlessly chic look. The racerback straps have an elevated yet sporty style, and the cotton/polyester blend has a wink of spandex for a breathable and comfortable fit. Many reviewers call this their new favorite top. Colors/Styles: 19 | Sizes: X-Small — Large

3 An Adorable Ruffled Skirt In 44 Colors And Patterns Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Comfort meets style in this lovely swing skirt that’s earned thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. The cute ruffle detailing and ruched fabric add playful movement, while the drawstring tie closure and elastic waist make for a comfortable, adjustable fit. Plus, it comes in 44 colors and patterns, including floral, dotted, and leopard print designs. Colors/Styles: 44 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 This Go-To Surplice Dress For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you want something easy and simple to put on, you can grab this surplice dress and go on with your day. The soft and flowy dress features a stretchy, elastic band below the bust, a hemline that sits just above the knee, and a short-sleeved, V-neck design. Pair it with your favorite sandals for a casual summertime look, or wear it with some knee-high boots and a cardigan for a cool-weather style. Colors/Styles: 17 | Sizes: X-Small — 6X

5 A Flowy, Henley-Style Tunic Top ALLEGRACE Henley Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great to pair with leggings, jeans, or a blazer and dress pants, this short-sleeved tunic is a versatile pick for any wardrobe. It features a Henley design with button detailing and pleats at the bust that create a flowy fit all the way down to the hem. Plus, it’s earned over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and there are over 40 floral, plaid, and animal print patterns to choose from. Colors/Styles: 43 | Sizes: 1X — 4X

6 This Buttery Soft Sports Bra With Rave Reviews RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this sports bra is so comfortable you may even forget you have it on. In fact, one fan called it the “most comfortable sports bra I've ever owned in my life.” The moisture-wicking nylon-spandex material helps keep you dry while the thick, soft straps create a comfortable and secure fit, and the four-way stretch provides support. Colors/Styles: 39 | Sizes: X-Small — 3X

7 A Pair Of Flared Leggings For Yoga And Beyond No Nonsense Yoga Flared Legging Amazon $15 See On Amazon These yoga pants feature a flared leg design and a soft cotton-polyester blend that’s completely opaque, according to reviewers. The thick elastic waistband provides support and resists rolling, while the 5% spandex construction creates enough stretch for even the most complex vinyasa flows. And even though they’re made for yoga, they’re easy to dress up for everyday attire. Colors/Styles: 1 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Chic Maxi Skirt In An Array Of Beautiful Prints Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Capture major vacation vibes with this stunning maxi skirt. It features an elastic waistband with tie closure for a comfortable fit, and there are over 20 colorful prints to choose from. Pair it with a wide-brimmed hat for a day out, or turn it into evening attire by adding a few chic accessories. Colors/Styles: 21 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Silky Tank With Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute V-neck tank would complement any wardrobe and is versatile enough to be worn for a number of occasions. It features pretty lace detailing around the neckline and straps, and it’s made of a light and flowy polyester-spandex material that can be worn loose or tucked into a pair of jeans for a cool and casual look. Colors/Styles: 22 | Sizes: X-Small — 5XL

10 A Comfortable Everyday Swing Dress Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cool and comfortable staple that can be dressed up or kept casual, this short-sleeve swing dress fits the bill. It’s made of a stretchy yet flowy rayon blend with a cute scoop neck design, and it falls just above the knee. There are lots of colors and patterns to choose from, and at just $30 each, you might want more than one. Colors/Styles: 24 | Sizes: X-Small — 6X

11 A Must-Have Tank Dress With Pockets MISFAY Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon While the pockets alone are enough reason to love this dress, many reviewers rave about the super soft material and flowy design that they could “literally live in.” This V-neck swing dress features thin straps, is made of a rayon-spandex blend, and is available in a range of colors and patterns, including animal print and floral options. Colors/Styles: 36 | Sizes: X-Small — 4X

12 This Tunic With Over 12,000 5-Star Reviews LARACE Flowy Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long tunic top might just give you a reason to buy another pair of leggings. The short-sleeved design features a scoop neck and a long silhouette that hits around the top of the thigh. Reviewers love the stretchy material (the “fabric is fabulously soft,” wrote one fan), and it comes in dozens of colors and patterns to choose from. Colors/Styles: 45 | Sizes: Small — 6X

13 A Cotton Bodysuit With A Deep Scoop Neck MANGDIUP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon For that clean tucked-in shirt look that won’t bunch up or come undone, consider one of the best-selling bodysuits on Amazon. It features two strong snaps at the bottom for easy on and off and is made of a stretchy and breathable cotton-spandex blend. It’s also super versatile and looks equally great with jeans and skirts. Colors/Styles: 30 | Sizes: X-Small — 3X

14 This Casual Sleeveless Tank For A Laid-Back Vibe XIEERDUO V Neck Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cute and casual sleeveless top delivers chill vibes with a long, loose design and a comfortable V-neck. It’s made of a light polyester blend and has a scooped hemline that falls near the top of the thigh. Over 10,000 reviewers have fallen in love with this top and given it a five-star rating, and with 37 colors and patterns to choose from, chances are you will too. Colors/Styles: 37 | Sizes: Small — 3X

15 A Maxi Skirt With An Extra Wide Waistband Simlu Maxi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This popular maxi skirt is a winner among reviewers thanks to its convenient pockets and an extra-wide waistband that creates a beautiful dropped waist design. The modal fabric makes it silky soft and lightweight yet thick enough for it to be completely opaque. Choose from colors including red, navy, and animal prints. Colors/Styles: 11 | Sizes: Small — 4X

16 This Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Lemedy Padded Workout Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Skip the extra layers and grab this two-in-one sports bra, which doubles as a crop top and can be worn alone to keep you cool and comfortable. It’s made of stretchy and moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, provides light support, and has soft removable pads. It’s also earned over 35,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Colors/Styles: 20 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 An Easy Breezy Sun Dress LONGYUAN Tank Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon A gorgeous sun dress with pockets for less than $30? Yes, please. This sleeveless tank dress features a soft cascade of stretchy abric that falls to roughly mid-thigh and provides a light and comfortable feel. “Soft, comfortable, feels like pajamas but dressy enough for work,” wrote one fan. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Colors/Styles: 36 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 These Comfy T-Shirts That Are A Closet Staple Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Every wardrobe can benefit from having some simple clothing staples on standby, and these Amazon Essentials T-Shirts are a top pick. Available in a two or four-pack, these short-sleeve shirts are made of a soft cotton blend and come in 37 color combos. And at less than $11 per shirt, they’re definitely worth grabbing. Colors/Styles: 37 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Yoga Tank With A Sassy Knot Detail Core 10 Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon Enhance your workouts with this cute yoga tank that features a unique crisscross knot design in the front. The lightweight jersey cotton blend also has a little bit of stretch that allows you to move freely while keeping the shirt in place. Reviewers love the length, writing that it’s “just the right amount of crop” and calling the soft material “cute and comfortable.” Colors/Styles: 13 | Sizes: X-Small — 3X

20 A Maxi Skirt With Vintage Vibes ZESICA A Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This floral print maxi skirt has all of the features of a great vintage dress, including vivid floral designs, small ruffle accents, and flowy fabric that’ll swing and sway with every step. Reviewers love the convenient pockets and vibrant colors, and there are over two dozen pretty designs to choose from. Colors/Styles: 26 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Lightweight Maxi Dress With A Slit GRECERELLE Cami Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Great for going to the beach or a night out, this flowy maxi dress has the versatility to suit almost any occasion. It features thin, adjustable straps, a knee-high slit on each side, and V-neck designs on both the front and back. Pair it with a cute jacket and a pair of glam earrings, or simply wear it alone with your favorite sandals for an effortless look. Colors/Styles: 39 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 These Super Comfy Biker Shorts With Over 52,000 5-Star Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve never had a pair of biker shorts (and even if you have), now is the time to try this fan-favorite pair. Shoppers are in love with these buttery soft and stretchy shorts that provide support in all the right places. They feature a high-waist design and are available in 5, 7, and 8-inch lengths for the most comfortable wear. Colors/Styles: 37 | Sizes: X-Small — 3X

23 A Tank Top Dress That’s Effortlessly Elegant Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Comfort meets style in this simple maxi dress with a relaxed fit. The sleeveless fitted top transforms into a loose and flowy skirt at the midsection, and the dress has a hem that falls near the ankle. Dress it up with accessories, or wear it alone for an easy outfit that’s perfect for shopping, exploring, or just hanging out. Colors/Styles: 10 | Sizes: X-Small — 6X

24 This Flirty Cardigan In A Bunch Of Pretty Prints Chicgal Puff Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon For an easy way to dress up any outfit, check out this sheer cardigan that’s earned over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The breezy and lightweight material falls around mid-thigh and has roomy 3/4-length sleeves. Reviewers love the versatility and vivid colors of this piece, and with an array of different patterns and colors to choose from, there’s one to fit every style. Colors/Styles: 45 | Sizes: Small — 5X

25 A Trendy Jumpsuit With Pockets And Adjustable Straps SNUGWIND Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon With the comfort of a dress paired with the functionality of pants, this jumpsuit is the best of both worlds and is a steal at just $31. It features adjustable straps to ensure a comfortable length, has deep, roomy pockets, and is available in both long pants and short romper options. Reviewers appreciate the ability to dress it up or down, and one fan even wrote that “it is the most comfortable thing I've worn in as long as I can remember.” Colors/Styles: 30 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 These Best-Selling Joggers In A Ton Of Styles Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 93,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s no wonder these leggings are a best seller. They feature a cute jogger design and are a little thinner than sweatpants, according to reviewers. Plus, they’re available in a huge variety of styles and colors, including capri, French terry, and slim-fit options. Colors/Styles: 163 | Sizes: Small — 3X

27 A Pair Of High-Waisted Lounge Pants QIANXIZHAN High-Waisted Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the ultimate comfort, check out these high-waisted loungers. They feature a thick and stretchy waistband, deep pockets (ideal for holding your phone, snacks, or the remote), and are made of a soft and breathable rayon-spandex blend that reviewers note is “light enough that they are comfortable to wear on hot summer days.” Colors/Styles: 16 | Sizes: Small — 3X

28 This Trendy Top With Fun Cutouts ALLEGRACE Cold Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that this cute cold-shoulder top boasts more than 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The short sleeves feature a circle cutout design, while the front has a stylish scoop neck. Pair it with jeans and booties for a chic and sassy look, or wear it with leggings and sandals for a casual yet stylish ensemble. Colors/Styles: 28 | Sizes: 1X — 4X

29 These Wide Leg Pants With Bold Prints Urban CoCo Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love these wide-leg pants for lounging around the house, sleeping, running errands, and even camping — plus anything else you might like a pair of comfy pants for. They have a thick and stretchy waistband, wide-leg construction, and are made with a soft and lightweight polyester-spandex fabric to keep you cool. They’re priced at just $22 and available in 18 vivid prints. Colors/Styles: 18 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress With Pretty Details POPYOUNG T Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This soft and comfortable dress is a reviewer go-to and comes in a variety of patterns and styles, including vivid prints, versatile solids, and ones with delicate lace trim. The dress also features a soft and lightweight rayon-spandex material, short sleeves, and a hem that falls around the mid-thigh. Wear it with dressy shoes for an elevated look, or keep it simple with some sneakers or sandals for everyday wear. Colors/Styles: 50 | Sizes: Small — 3X

31 These High-Waisted Leggings With A Cult Following THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these high-waisted leggings are as great, if not better, than some of the most well-known and high-end athletic brands out there. The thick and buttery soft material has just enough stretch and compression to provide support for workouts and daily wear. Plus, they have multiple pockets and come in lots of colors and styles. Colors/Styles: 36 | Sizes: X-Small — 3X

32 A Pair Of Comfy Drawstring Shorts Dokotoo Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Featuring an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure and four pockets to keep all of your necessities, these casual shorts are cute and comfortable. Pair them with a simple tank for a minimalistic look, or jazz them up with a cute blouse and accessories. You can choose from nearly 40 colors and patterns, too. Colors/Styles: 38 | Sizes: Small — 3X

33 This Graphic Tee For Just $8 Hanes Short Sleeve V-Neck Graphic T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon Available in over a dozen different styles to choose from, this short-sleeve graphic T-shirt is a steal at just $8. Styles range from pretty floral designs to popular mantras, and according to reviewers, they hold up great in the wash. “I've washed it several times and no shrinking or pilling,” wrote one fan. Colors/Styles: 18 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Stretchy Skirt With A Ribbed Design SheIn Ribbed Knit Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This soft and stretchy ribbed knit skirt pairs perfectly with tank tops, blouses, and tees and adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. It features a generous slit that can be worn in either the front or the back and a hem that falls below the knee. Many reviewers love this skirt so much that they purchased multiple colors. Colors/Styles: 23 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 This Pair Of Palazzo Pants That Make A Statement Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pair of chic palazzo pants cost less than $20, making them a great deal that’s hard to pass up. The pleated and flowy design allows the lightweight fabric to swing and sway with each movement, and the elastic waistband with a drawstring closure helps create a comfortable fit. Color options include mustard, navy, black, and more. Colors/Styles: 21 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

36 These Comfy Capri Leggings That Come In Lots Of Colors SATINA High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These high-waisted capri leggings have earned nearly 10,000 ratings on Amazon, and they’re a great deal at just $15. Made from a super-soft polyester-spandex blend, these leggings provide comfort and stretch — and according to reviewers, they’re not see-through at all. They’re also available in a full-length style. Colors/Styles: 41 | Sizes: One Size

37 A Bodycon Dress With Sultry Side Ruching BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get ready for a night out with this cute mini dress featuring a soft and stretchy fabric and side ruching that adds interest to the look. It’s earned over 21,000 five-star ratings, with one fan writing, “This dress is fantastically versatile. You can dress it up with heels or dress it down with tennis shoes.” What’s more, the dress is fully lined and available in dozens of colors. Colors/Styles: 36 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

38 This Pair Of Versatile Wide Leg Pants Hanna Nikole Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon While these soft and stretchy wide-leg pants may have been made for lounging, they’re also great for pairing with a T-shirt, tank, or sweater for everyday wear. One reviewer noted, “I can wear these out for the evening or lay around the house in them.” The wide-leg design is flared below the knee for a trendy and comfortable fit and you can choose from nine colors and styles, including dark red, black, and even a fun paisley design. Colors/Styles: 9 | Sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

39 A Darling Blouse With Sheer Sleeves Romwe Mock Neck Blouse Tops Amazon $25 See On Amazon This short sleeve blouse with sheer puff sleeves is easily one of the most adorable tops on this list. In addition to the style featured here, it comes in 46 other options that feature either a mock or crew neck design. And there are plenty of looks to choose from, including black floral, white polka dots, and lacy flutter sleeves. Colors/Styles: 47 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 This Gorgeous Maxi Dress That Offers Plenty Of Room To Move YESNO Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Balance comfort and classic style in this full-length cotton maxi dress. The short sleeve, crew neck design features two horizontal seams (one at the waist and one at the hip) with pleats that create a flowy fit throughout. Pair it with your favorite heels for a stunning evening look, or keep it low-key with a pair of sandals or sneakers. Colors/Styles: 36 | Sizes: XX-Small — 3X

41 A Pair Of Straight-Legged Pants That’ll Go With Anything Gloria Vanderbilt Anita Straight Leg Pant Amazon $34 See On Amazon Keep these straight-leg pants casual with a pair of sneakers, or style them up with some dressy shoes — either way, they’re a versatile pick that can be worn for various occasions. They’re made of a breathable cotton blend, and many reviewers note the wink of spandex in them provides stretch that keeps them fitted while allowing room for movement. Choose from four colors and a variety of sizes, including regular and short lengths. Colors/Styles: 4 | Sizes: 6 — 18, including short lengths

42 These Terry Joggers That Reviews Call “So Soft And Comfortable” Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $24 See On Amazon You may never want to change out of these soft terry fleece joggers. They feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure and a banded ankle that keeps them in place. They also have pockets for extra comfort, and you can choose from lots of colors, including burgundy, bright blue, and pink tie-dye. Colors/Styles: 31 | Sizes: X-Small — 6X

43 An Oversize Waffle Knit Sweater That’s Cute & Cozy ReachMe Off Shoulder Waffle Knit Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon This oversize sweater sets itself apart with its billowing sleeves, waffle knit fabric, and a V-neck design. The material provides a warm and cozy feel while still allowing for some breathability, and the option to wear it on or off one shoulder adds a sultry vibe. Plus, it’s available in a variety of versatile colors. Colors/Styles: 13 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 A Closet Staple You’ll Wear Over And Over Mafulus High Neck Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon While this sleeveless pocket tank may look simple, its versatility and cute design make it a closet must-have. Wear it alone or pair it with a jacket or cardigan for a relaxed vibe. The loose-fitting design makes it super comfortable, while the long length makes it great to wear with leggings or jeans. Color options include white, blue, and a tie-dye design. Colors/Styles: 26 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large