The beauty industry is doing its part to fight climate change in a way that will get people — especially Congress — to notice. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Versed, e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE, True Botanicals, Keys Soulcare, and more than 100 other beauty brands are participating in CodeRed4Climate.

Started by Melanie Bender, founding president of Versed, CodeRed4Climate is a marketing blackout. Brands participating will change their social media profile photos to red to show their support and encourage consumers to call their Congressional representatives to enact meaningful change to help the environment. Some brands even paused their e-commerce operations for a day.

“We need the federal government to act,” Bender tells WWD about the cause. “There is no way that we can reach the Paris [Climate Change] Agreement goals without the federal government stepping out and taking the lead.”

According to its site, CodeRed4Climate is urging Congress to support climate policy in the following four areas:

Participation in the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which will help get a carbon-free power sector by 2035, cut emissions, and modernize grids.

Direct 40 percent of funding to frontline communities and include investments for programs that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, flood mitigation, and more.

End subsidies for fossil fuel corporations.

Form a Civilian Climate Corps that creates jobs for Americans and a clean energy workforce that is desperately needed.

“Our brands include those that are far along their climate action journey and those that are just getting started,” reads the pledge on the CodeRed4Climate site. “What unites us is the belief that humankind must act and the knowledge that it will take a marriage of individual and collective action to put ourselves back on the path to a stable climate. We choose to be part of that solution.”

To learn about how you can do your part in the fight against global warming or to learn more about CodeRed4Climate, visit Codered4climate.org — because everyone can do something to make a positive impact.