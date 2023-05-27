While there’s a time and a place for leggings, they’re not necessarily appropriate for every time and place. That’s where this list of comfortable pants that aren’t leggings comes in. In fabrics and fits that move with you, these pants can feel just as dreamy as your favorite stretchy leggings, but they’re rendered in a variety of silhouettes that’ll breathe new life into your loungewear collection, and/or can be easily dressed up for slightly more upscale occasions.

What To Consider When Shopping For Comfortable Pants That Aren’t Leggings

For a leggings alternative that feels just as effortless, look for forgiving cuts that offer freedom of movement, like palazzo pants with flowy legs or even soft cargo pants in a relaxed cut. A billowy menswear-inspired trouser with a non-constrictive waistband can take you from office to happy hour, as can some sleek and simple straight-leg pants made with comfy stretch. If you’re simply looking to switch up your loungewear game, you can’t go wrong with a good old pair of sweatpants, made fresh and contemporary with the addition of trendy wide legs, or even a slinky satin material.

When comfort is top of mind, you’ll want to just say no to zippers and flies. All the pants ahead are either pull-on style with elasticated waistbands, or have adjustable drawstring waists. Material-wise, there are a few options made with spandex (aka elastane) for that leggings-like stretch. But you’ll find even more made of surprising alternatives to your go-to spandex. Try a sweater-like material for cozy warmth, jersey for buttery-softness, or even linen for an easy-breezy warm-weather option.

Scroll on to shop some of the most comfortable pants on Amazon. Whether you are lounging, working, heading out for dinner, or all of the above, there’s a leggings alternative for you ahead.

1 Editor’s Pick: These Comfy & Chic Cropped Sweater Pants The Drop Bernadette Pull-On Cropped Sweater Pant Amazon $44 See On Amazon The pull-on waistband, wide leg, and ultra-soft fabric of these cropped sweater pants are ideal for lounging and going out alike. The 25-inch inseam length makes these an excellent option for petite people, and also means you can get away with wearing these even when temps warm up. Shoppers report wearing them around the house, out running errands, and even long travel days. For an elegant and easy daytime look, pair with leather loafers and a button-down silk shirt. Editor review: “These sweater pants are so great, I wear them lounging around the house and dress them up to wear out as well. They’re super chic and comfy, and the cropped length makes them perfect length for me, at 5'3. They’re easily one of the most versatile pairs of pants in my closet.” — Bustle editor Amy Biggart Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 11 | Material: 52% Rayon, 28% Polyester, 20% Nylon

2 A Pair Of Slim-Fit Joggers With 103,000 Ratings Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 72,000 perfect five-star ratings, these best-selling joggers are some of the most popular — and comfortable — pants on the internet. Many shoppers describe them as a cross between a jogger and a legging, since they’re made of a peachskin fabric and have a sleek, slim fit, but the cuffed legs, side pockets, and elasticized drawstring waist harken to the sweatpant style. Also worth mentioning? They cost well under $20 and come in a huge range (100+) of colors and patterns. Positive review: “These jogger style leggings are the best of both worlds! I LOVE a pair of tight leggings, but also love comfy joggers. [...] These give the more body hugging fit of leggings with the comfort of joggers. The material is buttery soft and thin, but not too thin to be see through. I’ve purchased multiple pairs.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 166 | Material: 84% Polyester 16% Spandex

3 Another Editor Fave: These Sophisticated Wide-Leg Trousers That Look So Expensive Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Featuring a pleated front with a high waist and two side pockets, this is the sort of elegant trouser every wardrobe needs, and reviewers and editors alike rave about how expensive they look and feel. As one reviewer wrote, “I like the [seasonless Scandinavian Djerf Avenue aesthetic” (and the much lower price tag). The flowy, forgiving legs will keep you comfortable, as will the lightweight material. They’ll dress up tees and boots, or can go more formal with a silk button-down or chemise. They’re even available in short sizes, so you can find the perfect fit. Editor review: “These trousers are my go-to’s for WFH, dinners out, and even travel days because they feel wonderfully non-constricting. The material is lightweight, the wide legs have good movement, and while the waist is high, its offset with pleats in front and a bit of elastic in back for easy sitting or standing.” — Bustle editor Kate Miller Sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short) | Colors: 32 | Material: 100% Polyester

4 Some Jersey Palazzo Pants With A Cult Following Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a solid 4.1-star rating after over 40,000 ratings in total, shoppers can’t get enough of these palazzo pants. The drapey, dramatic wide leg and faux back pockets would look incredible dressed up with heels or loafers, but don’t be fooled; the light, stretchy jersey fabric and wide, high elastic waistband will lend the sensation of lounging in your favorite leggings (without the constriction). Whether you’re dressing them up or down, keep the top on the fitted and cropped side to balance the proportions. Note that some reviewers report that these run long. Positive review: “Love the fit and the length. They are very comfortable yet dressy enough for work and evening wear. Have ordered more with different colors and patterns.” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 51 | Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

5 This Pair Of Breezy Wide-Leg Pants In A Linen-Blend Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Linen is a perennially chic choice for warmer weather, and since these pants are blended with cotton, they’ll feel super-soft right out of the box. The relaxed fit, wide legs, and drawstring waist adds to the comfort factor, and four pockets (including two at the sides and two on the back) offers structure, making these appropriate for myriad occasions. Pair them with your softest T-shirt for lounging, then pop on a button-down shirt and slide sandals for a Coastal Grandma-chic brunch look. Positive review: “Love the fabric, style and fit. A very nice change from jeans and leggings. Liked the first pair so much I went back and bought another in a different color.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X | Colors: 13 | Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton

6 These Ultra-Comfy, Paperbag-Waist Pants Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon With close to 20,000 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t stop raving about these paperbag-waist pants. While they’re suitable for so many occasions, many customers reach for them for looking put-together but staying comfortable for work, thanks to chic pleats, removable belted waist, cute ankle ties, and side pockets. The relaxed fit and lightweight, stretchy fabric adds to the comfort, while the ankle-length hem is perfect for showcasing any shoes you slip on. One shopper called them “timeless and effortless’,” and several shoppers noted that they “feel like pajamas.” Positive review: “These are my new favorite pants. [...] I love wearing them to work and want them in every color now. They are stretchy and soft so they are very comfortable to wear all day. If you want to look professional and dressed up while staying comfortable, these are for you.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 41 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

7 An Office-Appropriate Knit Jegging That’s Comfy Enough For Lounging Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging Amazon $26 See On Amazon Thanks to two functional back pockets and two decorative side pockets, this pair of Amazon Essentials jeggings is polished enough to be worn into the office, but the comfy knit material will feel like a lounging dream. Available in both short, regular, and long lengths, these pants feature a slim leg, pull-on closure, and functional belt loops. Pair them with a slouchy sweater and loafers for a look that’s both relaxed and sophisticated. Positive review: “These are super comfortable. I use them for work (I work in an office that requires professional attire), and for weekends. They're soft, stretchy, and they at least have back pockets. Will definitely be buying more.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X (available in short and long) | Colors: 17 | Material: 52% Cotton, 39% Polyester, 9% Elastane

8 A Pair Of On-Trend Cargo Pants With An Elastic Waistband ZMPSIISA High Waisted Cargo Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get in on early-aughts trends with this pair of cargo pants. A high, elastic-back waistband and easy fit will keep you comfortable, while the silhouette is the epitome of It-Girl cool. As functional as they are stylish, they have six pockets, including two deep side pockets where you could easily stash your phone or keys. A drawstring at the hem allows you to cinch the legs for a jogger-esque style. Wear them with a cropped tank and sneakers during the day, and swap in a fitted blazer and heels at night — you’ll find they’re remarkably versatile. Positive review: “Love these cargo pants! They [...] aren’t too tight and there is plenty of room in the legs. They were comfortable to walk around in and sit down in. The material is soft and good quality. I love the option to leave the legs loose or tighten them, too!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: Cotton Blend

9 This Pair Of Trendy, Wide-Leg Sweatpants Floerns High Waist Straight Leg Sweatpants Amazon $39 See On Amazon Only buy these these trendy, wide-leg sweatpants if you’re prepared to be mistaken for an influencer. The high, elastic drawstring waist, two side pockets, and fleecy lining will feel just as lounge-worthy as your favorite leggings, but offer a lot more movement. They come in the cutest range of colors, from collegiate gray and navy, to trendy chocolate brown and bright orange. Paired with a cropped top, oversized zip hoodie, and white sneakers, they’re so Hailey Bieber-on-her-way-to-get-coffee. Positive review: “The perfect pair of sweatpants!! They are EXACTLY as pictured! Perfect length, color, so soft, and the flare at the bottom isn't too much or too little. Can be dressed up or down!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Cotton

10 These Cropped Pull-On Pants That Only Look Like Denim Chic Classic Collection Elastic Waist Pull-On Pant Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pair of pants features an easy, pull-on style, elastic waistband, and a generous blend of 21% spandex in the fabric so they’ll feel comfy enough to lounge in — but they’re rendered in a denim-inspired wash, so they’ll look as put-together as jeans. The slightly tapered, cropped leg and two side pockets keeps things polished. They also come in two other denim washes, plus a khaki wash, and they’re available in petite sizes. Positive review: “What I love about these is that they are jeans but are not as constricting as regular jeans. The fabric is not flimsy, but is lighter than a typical denim, so it moves comfortably with you. I wear mine working in the garden, squatting and bending, and never have to worry about an inflexible seam or waistband cutting into me as I bend over. I also love the pockets, and they are functional... not tiny. Also, the waistband is high and falls at the true waist, which I LOVE because they hold themselves up and never ride down when bending or moving.” Sizes: 18 — 26 (available in petite) | Colors: 4 | Material: 79% Cotton, 21% Spandex

11 A Pair Of Pure Linen Pants With A Tapered Leg IXIMO 100% Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon Unlike the linen pants above, these are made of pure linen, and they have a tapered, jogger-like leg for a slightly more structured silhouette that can take you from the office to cocktails — then straight back home to the couch. Two side pockets and a drawstring waist with an elasticized back creates a silhouette that will be just as comfortable as it is classic. Though they’re a natural choice for warm-weather lounging, they’ll easily see you through the cooler months when paired with a chunky sweater, socks, and cozy fur-lined slippers. Positive review: “Absolutely my favorite pants! So cute and comfortable. Can be dressed up to be more elegant and dressed down to be more casual. Definitely need them in every color!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 100% Linen

12 A Pair Of Relaxed-Fit Joggers In An Array Of Cute Leopard Prints Dokotoo Drawstring Jogger Pants With Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon Upgrade your loungewear with this pair of relaxed-fit joggers, available in over 30 different leopard prints to add that extra zhush you’ve been looking for. They feature two side pockets, elasticized cuffed legs, and a mid-rise smocked elastic waistband with a drawstring. One shopper descried the material as a “thicker tee shirt type fabric,” so they’ll feel comfortable but keep their shape. You can easily dress them up with a denim jacket and heels if you’ve got plans to leave your couch. Positive review: “Love these!! They are now my new traveling pants because of how comfy and cute they are. I get complimented of them every time now. Also love how I can dress them up too!” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 32 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

13 These Comfy & Polished Pants You Can Wear Into The Office Briggs New York Super Stretch Millennium Pull On Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon This classic pair of black trousers are ideal for your office wardrobe. They feature a comfortable and supportive pull-on waistband and are made of a special woven fabric designed to look sleek and polished, but it has plenty of softness and stretch to keep your comfortable for hours on end. The straight leg works with so many shoe styles, from pumps to heeled booties to slip-on sneakers. Positive review: “These pants are so perfect, I ended up ordering four pairs. They are comfy, nice stretch at the waist, fit as expected, and they have decent sized pockets which you don’t find in a lot of women’s pants.” Sizes: 8 — 24; 16 Plus — 24 Plus | Colors: 5 | Material: 78% Rayon, 19% Nylon, 3% Spandex

14 This Pair Of Drawstring-Waist Cargo Pants You Can Wear In 2 Lengths Woman Within Convertible Length Cargo Pant Amazon $35 See On Amazon A pair of cargo pants is an on-trend way to get comfortable while looking cute, and this pair has a cool party trick: A button at the ankle allows you to wear them in two different lengths — either full- or ankle-length — so it’s like you’re getting two pairs of pants in one. Featuring a loose fit, a drawstring elastic waistband, and six functional pockets, they’re also available in petite inseams for even more flexibility. This pair of pants is equally relaxed and stylish, whichever length you choose. Positive review: “I'm very pleased with the slacks. They are of a sturdy, quality cotton fabric I enjoy because heavy fabrics are uncomfortable in hot, humid weather. They fit me really well. I love that I can roll them up or wear them full length, casual or dressy. I have had two other pairs of this same item for several years (in sand and green) and happy to report, the new ones, in navy, are of the same quality.” Sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus (available in plus petite) | Colors: 16 | Material: 100% Cotton

15 These Satin Joggers That Are Chic Enough For Cocktails Allegra K Satin Joggers Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’ve been looking for a sweatpant that’s a little extra, it’s hard to do better than these satin joggers. The smooth, silky material and slim fit instantly elevates the classic jogger silhouette, making these dressy enough to pair with strappy heels and a cute top for cocktails. But the elasticated cuffed hem and an elasticated waist with an adjustable drawstring ensure they’re comfortable enough for lounging. Deep side pockets complete the low-key luxe vibe. Choose from 19 colors, from classic black to fire engine-red. Positive review: “I wanted a nice pair of satin joggers. Theses were thick so no underwear lines. Very roomy. The pockets are deep enough to hold a cellphone. Can be dressed up or dressed down.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 100% Polyester

16 These Joggers With A Wide Waistband & Cool Split Cuffs Dokotoo Cotton Jogger Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon The standout feature of this pair of joggers is a subtle and modern split cuff; it’s a small detail, but one that elevates this pair beyond mere loungewear. With two side pockets, the stretchy and soft fabric and a wide, elasticized waistband ensure all the comfort expected of this classic and comfy style. Take your pick from almost 50 colors. Positive review: “I have been wearing exercise leggings for years and have found that they can be uncomfortable after wearing them for a while but these are the most comfortable and stylish [sweats] I have ever worn! I’ve actually bought another pair and I’m looking forward to buy even more! You will not be disappointed in how these fit and most definitely how they look on you! They have the comfort of sweatpants but the look of leggings. LOVE them!!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 49 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

17 A Pair Of Cropped Wide-Leg Yoga Pants You’ll Wear Constantly The Gym People Flare Crop Yoga Pant Amazon $28 See On Amazon They might be yoga pants, but the wide cropped leg of these stretchy, high-waisted pants can easily be worn outside of the exercise studio; the silhouette would be so chic paired with a drapey button-down shirt and loafers, or simply with a T-shirt around the house. Featuring two side pockets and a gently compressive wide waistband, the four-way stretch material is moisture wicking and opaque, so you can bend and move without a second thought. Positive review: “Comfy and stylish. These are not only great to work out in, but our stylish enough for a quick trip to the store, or even out to dinner. Have a nice stretch. [...] I plan on buying them in additional colors!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 87% Polyamide, 13% Spandex

18 A Pair of Straight-Leg Joggers In A Polished 7/8 Length AJISAI 7/8 Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon The fabric blend of these pants includes 25% spandex for plenty of stretch to keep you comfy, and it ensures the style will remain wrinkle-free. The straight leg in a slightly cropped 7/8 length feels like an elevated blend of a classic jogger and more structured trouser. You’ll wear these pants for workouts, travel, and even to the office; they’d look stellar paired with a slouchy sweater and loafers. They’re even available in petite sizes, so you can find the ideal fit. Positive review: “Comfy pants that can be dressed up or down. I love these pants! They are the perfect length and stretchy. They still look professional so I can wear them to work but they feel like you are wearing leggings.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in petite) | Colors: 6 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

19 These Retro-Inspired Skinny Ankle Pants Amazon Essentials Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fitted at the mid-rise waist, hip and thigh, with a flat front and tapered leg, these skinny ankle pants by Amazon Essentials are reminiscent of ‘60s silhouettes; they’d be a polished choice for the office, and the material has elastane blended for stretch, so you won’t feel constricted even if your day requires long stretches of time sitting at a desk. The ankle length will pair with multiple styles of shoe (they’d look great with loafers, or a white sneaker), and they feature two side pockets, with a zipper closure. They’re even available in short and long lengths so you can find the perfect fit. This gray version is classic, or try the checkered style for a little vintage throwback. Positive review: “These pants give you the comfort of a legging while being thick enough to provide coverage - enough for the office! [...] High rise. Only down side is all that comfortable stretch can make the waist get a little loose. Since the rise is high though I don't worry about them slipping down. They have held up well through a few washes so far!” Sizes: 0 — 40 (available in short and long) | Colors: 12 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane

20 A Pair Of Pull-On Pants With A Chic Split-Front Hem The Drop Uma High Rise Fitted Slit Front Pull-On Pant Amazon $55 See On Amazon Pair these pants by The Drop with a fitted tank, blazer, and heels; the split-front leg and front seams are chic details that allow you to pull off dressier looks, even as the wide, high-rise, pull-on waistband and stretchy material keep things leggings-level-cozy. Relaxed and chic, these are the easy pants you’ll reach for again and again. Positive review: “These are the perfect combination of leggings and workwear. They feel like leggings, make your butt look fantastic, and make your outfit look really put together. [...] the material is thick and sturdy [... ] they are really well made. No complaints. I am super happy with this purchase, they are one of my favorite Amazon finds!” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 68% Viscose, 27% Polyester, 5% Elastane