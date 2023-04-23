It makes sense that linen is a GOAT fabric, especially when it comes to clothes you want to relax in. Breathable and effortlessly chic, the best linen pajamas and loungewear combine the hero fabric’s sophisticated texture with silhouettes that you can sleep in, relax in, or even go out for a casual outing in — or all of the above.

How To Shop For Linen Pajamas & Loungewear

Consider Pure Linen Vs. A Linen Blend

Made from flax, the cellulose fibers in linen are longer, and more tightly woven, than cotton, thus earning linen’s reputation for durability. Linen fibers are also hollow, so you’ll get the added benefit of breathability — a plus for sweaty sleepers, or for wearing during the warmer months.

If you’re unable to find the right piece in 100% linen try a linen blend. It’ll offer the luxe look and feel of linen, but will feel a little softer right out of the box; pure linen typically needs a few wears and washes to soften up. Cotton- or rayon-linen blends are also less prone to wrinkling than pure linen, if that’s something you’re concerned about, and they tend to be more affordable options.

Choose Your Silhouette

When shopping for linen pieces, look for silhouettes that complement the fabric’s unique qualities. When rendered in linen, a menswear-inspired pajama set with long sleeves and pants is perfect for those who want the coverage of a classic long pajama set, but with more ventilation. Thanks to its naturally rumpled appearance and soft, easy feel, many linen dresses and separates can be worn as pajamas or loungewear, even if they’re not marketed as such. For example, a linen slip dress or shirt dress can work either as a nightgown or a dress, depending on how you style it; a pair of drawstring linen shorts or pants can be worn as boxer shorts, a chic cover-up over your swimsuit, or as a polished alternative to your go-to sweats when you’re lounging or working at home.

1 These Classic Striped Pajamas Made Of Pure Linen Noble Mount Linen Pajama Set Amazon $90 See On Amazon This pajama set is giving classic, borrowed-from-the-boys luxury. Made from 100% linen, the long-sleeved shirt and pant silhouette is truly timeless. The collared shirt has a button-down closure, cuffed sleeves, and a patch front pocket, and the drawstring pants (which have two side pockets) have a relaxed fit. You’ll look polished even as you sleep — and what a chic way to wake up. Positive review: “I bought two pairs and took them on a tropical vacation. Nice enough to wear for morning coffee with family and friends. Breathable linen at a MUCH more affordable price. I will be buying another pair.” Sizes: Small – XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Linen

2 This Versatile Linen Slip Dress You Can Wear As A Nightgown Amazhyu Linen V Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Although it’s not sold as a nightgown, some Amazon shoppers wear this linen slip dress to sleep on hot summer nights, thanks to its ultra-breathable 100% linen construction and relaxed fit that allows for plenty of airflow. Yet another contingent of shoppers wear it for lounging around the house for the very same reasons — yet the delicate, adjustable spaghetti straps and V-neckline look luxe enough to wear as a dress outside the house paired with a chic heel. The dropped, split hem adds a touch of visual interest, and two side pockets offer extra convenience and structure. You’ll wear this for years to come. Positive review: “Effortlessly fashionable. I bought this dress for a trip to Europe. I'm American and every time I wore this dress I was mistaken for french (I was in Spain) so to me that's a huge fashion compliment. The dress packs well and is light weight and easy to adjust from a day to evening look (and I also even slept in it). Highly recommend.” Sizes: Small —XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 100% Linen

3 This Pair Of Linen-Blend Palazzo Pants That Come In 20 Colors LNX High Waisted Linen Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon A pair of loose-fitting palazzo pants is a must have for any lounge and sleepwear collection. This pair is made of a soft linen and cotton blend, and features a high, drawstring waist, ankle length, and that breezy fit that will make relaxing easy. They’re available in 20 chic colors, from ecru to navy, as well as a few subtle striped options for a hint of pattern. Though they’ll feel luxurious paired with a soft tank for lounging, that on-trend silhouette makes them more than appropriate for wearing outside, too; just pop on a chic pair of slides and add a button-down shirt as a sophisticated top layer. Positive review: “These are perfect for lounging or can be dressed up and worn shopping or to brunch. Ordering them in another color too!” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: Linen, Cotton

4 A Linen-Blend Crop Top & Pants Set You’ll Get So Much Wear Out Of ANRABESS Tank Top Wide Leg Pants Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Whether you wear this two-piece tank and pants set together or separately, the relaxed silhouette and soft linen and rayon blend are the definition of relaxed elegance. The sleeveless, high scoop-neck tank features a button-back and a slightly cropped hemline, while the pants feature a comfy high elastic waistband and a cropped, ankle-length inseam. Breezy enough for puttering around the house, you’ll want to wear this set out, too; how chic would it be with a pair of heeled sandals for summer cocktails? Positive review: “This set is everything I had hoped for. It fits perfectly, beautiful material & the pants have that fuller leg look that is so popular this summer. I can dress it up with accessories or down with a flip flop, etc.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 70% Rayon, 30% Linen

5 A Linen Scoop-Neck Tank That Feels So Expensive IXIMO Linen Tank Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tank top is made from 100% linen in an elegant sleeveless scoop-neck silhouette that looks and feels so expensive — but nevertheless costs only $30. It features a split hemline, as well as a trapeze fit and pleated back for lots of movement. It’s sure to elevate your loungewear collection, but it would be an elegant addition to denim and skirts, as well. Positive review: “High quality natural linen tank, exactly what I was looking for! [...] The white linen is thick enough to wear only a skin tone bra underneath but I will probably still layer over a thin cami for work. Overall great buy and quality fabric! Definitely recommend.” Sizes: Medium — 3X-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 100% Linen

6 This Long & Loose Linen Shirt Dress For Lounging In Style The Drop Fiona Relaxed Linen Midi Shirt Dress Amazon $70 See On Amazon When you want to lounge but still look chic, reach for this midi shirt dress. The relaxed fit and breezy, 100% linen fabric will feel comfy, while the button-down front, collar, and long cuffed sleeves appear perfectly polished. Hitting at the top of the calf with a split hem, pair this versatile dress with slides or slippers when you’re feeling casual, or dress it up with a mule. Positive review: “Wore this as a dress with heels…sneakers..and I also wore it as a jacket while traveling over a linen tank and linen shorts. It was so chic!! [Love] this will have this for many years!!” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Linen

7 A Breezy Linen Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn 2 Ways Amazhiyu Linen Halter Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Loose enough to comfortably lounge in all day, this pure linen maxi dress features a gorgeously gathered halter neck that would look so chic paired with heels. Featuring two side pockets, the tied halter-neck design allows you to adjust for length and fit, and as an added bonus can be styled front-to-back or back-to-front. Plus, it comes with a removable tie belt for more structure. Wear it with slippers around the house, and swap in a pair of heels if you decide to step out for dinner or drinks. The brand also makes an equally chic pure linen jumpsuit with a self-tie waist. Positive review: “the dress is very well made, with a simple stylish cut, and hemmed and finished nicely. the linen is crisp just like nice linen should be, and has a fine weave that will probably soften with washing over time. i’m so happy with this dress that i’ll be ordering it in other colors.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 100% Linen

8 A Pair Of Cute Linen-Blend Lounge Shorts Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short Amazon $20 See On Amazon Combine the comfort of cotton and the breathability of linen, and you get these cute Amazon Essentials shorts that shoppers describe as “comfy” and “breezy.” Hitting around the top of the thigh, they feature a drawstring waist, two side pockets, and two back pockets. Available in a variety of chic colors, these are perfect to pop on over a bathing suit, or to lounge in with a T-shirt or bra top. Positive review: “I wanted a nice pair of shorts that I could wear at home or when going out. These are perfect. Nice length, I like the linen material and they are comfortable.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 12 | Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton

9 A Sophisticated Yet Relaxed Linen-Blend Jumpsuit chouyatou Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit $23 See On Amazon This sleeveless jumpsuit is made from a luxe blend of linen and cotton that’s the ideal one-and-done outfit for warm-weather lounging, and it’s chock-full of minimalist, elegant details, like a covered button-down back, high scoop neckline, and wide, flowy legs. It’s a silhouette with enough structure to appear polished and sophisticated, while remaining relaxed enough for lounging — it even has two side pockets. Pop on a pair of slides and add a clutch, and you’re ready for brunch. Positive review: “This is exactly what I am looking for. Love the jumpsuit!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton

10 A Pair Of Linen-Blend Pants You’ll Wear Every Day Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love the look of linen pants but want to keep prices down as much as possible, consider this pair from Amazon Essentials — they’re made of a linen-cotton blend that boasts linen’s effortless, rumpled texture, but they’re slightly more affordable than your typical pure-linen pair. (The cotton adds to the softness, too.) The easy fit and wide leg are perfect for lounging, and they feature two side pockets and two back pockets. But they’re a versatile everyday pant, whether you’re hitting the couch or the stores; you can even wear them with a cozy sweater in cooler weather. Positive review: “These are so sturdy and nice. I was worried about see thru but they are thicker than expected. I am really happy with the quality. I wanted these for comfy weekend pants but they are nice enough to wear to work.” Size: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X | Colors: 13 | Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton

11 This Breathable Linen Top That’ll Elevate Your T-Shirt Collection Amazhiyu Linen T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking to elevate your T-shirt collection, consider this luxe top: it’s made from 100% linen, in a relaxed fit that will feel so good to lounge in. Featuring cap sleeves and a scoop neck, this hip-length top would look incredible paired with the linen pants and shorts on this list, or combined with a chic skirt and heels for a casual night out. Positive review: “I'm happier with this top than I thought I would be. It's super comfortable. It's not baggy, but it's not tight anywhere. It has a good length, about halfway between the waist and hip. Of course, the linen is the best part of summer shirts. Linen will naturally keep you cooler than cotton, and is waaay cooler than synthetic fabrics. I highly recommend this shirt!!!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 100% Linen

12 A Pair Of Relaxed-Fit Linen Pants With A Tapered Leg IXIMO Tapered Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon A pair of relaxed-fit linen pants is the sort of wardrobe essential you can wear all year long, and this pair, made of 100% linen, features a drawstring waist, side pockets, and a slightly tapered leg that’s polished enough to be dressed up or down. For lounging, pair with a cozy T-shirt or tank, or zhush them up a bit with a button-down shirt and slides. And once temps dip, pair with thick socks and a cozy sweater. No matter how you style them, these pants are the epitome of relaxed elegance. Reviewers have varying feedback about fit, so be sure to consult the brand’s size chart to ensure you’re getting the right size. Positive review: “Perfect for the summer and look great with bodysuit, loose tank, etc. They are extremely comfortable and lightweight. They can wrinkle easily but a quick wrinkle release spray works wonders. 10/10 will purchase other colors.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 100% Linen

13 Worth Considering: These Cult-Favorite Cotton Overalls With The Ease Of Linen YESNO Wide Leg Cotton Overalls Amazon $33 See On Amazon With over 21,000 total ratings and an impressive 4.3-star rating overall, these oversized overalls have gained cult status on Amazon — probably because they’re some of the comfiest things you can wear, period. (“I’m just going to live in this now,” one shopper shared.) Although they’re made of 100% cotton, they have that naturally rumpled look of linen that adds chicness and ease to this piece, but they’ll feel super-soft right out of the package. The ultra-relaxed silhouette is complemented by wide legs with a split hem, exaggerated armholes, and a bib front with adjustable straps, plus two effortlessly cool front pockets. Wear this with a crop top or bikini top on hot summer days lounging in the yard, then a cozy turtleneck when the weather turns crisp. Positive review: “My new favorite lounging overalls! I love these so much I bought a second pair, and I'll probably buy a few more in different colors! [...] The material is super soft, even pre-washing. [...] These can still be adjusted quite a bit, so someone taller or much shorter could wear them as well. I'm wearing these mostly around my house, but these could be dressed up with a nice blouse and belt/scarf around the waist, and paired with some heels for a fun night on the town.” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 100% Cotton