39 Comfortable Things That Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $20 On Amazon

There are plenty of trends worth trying, but, I’ll be honest — I still want to be comfy. That’s why I love searching for high-quality basics and trendy pieces that are still super-cozy, but I also love a good bargain. To date, I’ve found 40 comfortable things that look great on everyone, and the best part? They’re all under $20.

Let me get you on board with these comfy trends and easy basics for your capsule wardrobe. I’ve tracked down a $15 rib knit tank top that you can layer under a sheer blouse or wear on its own, and reviewers are raving about the downy-soft cotton and modal blend fabric. There are also two perfect T-shirt dresses on this list: choose from a ridiculously popular swing dress or one with a modern boxy cut that comes complete with a pocket.

If you’re covered with classics, I’ve also unearthed a ton of trendy Amazon fashion finds. There’s a structured fedora hat with a wool-like texture and supple faux leather band — or what about the knit midi skirt I found with kicky side slits that’s secretly so stretchy? There’s even a wool-blend beret that comes in nearly three dozen colors, including an option studded with faux pearls.

No matter what you’re searching for, why not make it comfy? I promise these pieces will look good on everyone, and they’ll be so comfortable that you might find yourself circling back to grab a few more.

1 A Cult-Favorite Waterfall Cardigan That Comes In More Than 40 Colors Lock And Love Draped Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon This silky long-sleeved cardigan comes in over 40 shades, including trending tie-dye patterns, and is made from a stretchy rayon and spandex blend. It’s lightweight, and the draped front means there aren’t any hard buttons or cold metal zippers to contend with. Grab a few different colors of this comfy cardigan for going out or for layering over your PJs — it’s that soft. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

2 This Buttery-Soft T-Shirt With Trendy Puffed Sleeves Amazon Essentials Puff Short-Sleeved Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add some short statement sleeves to your favorite T-shirt, and you get this effortlessly trendy puff-sleeve top. It’s machine-washable, like any good T-shirt should be, and reviewers loved the stretchy cotton and modal blend. “This is such a cute upgraded basic,” as one reviewer raved. It comes in bold colors, staple neutrals, and a few fun patterns to spice up your options, all complete with a ruched elastic detail on the sleeve. It’s machine-washable, like any good T-shirt should be, and shoppers loved the stretchy cotton and modal blend. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

3 A Budget Tank Top That Feels Surprisingly Expensive Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab this fan-favorite layering tank top in basic black and white so you’ve got a backup for basics, or nab a bold color if you want to make a statement. Shoppers love how comfy the cotton and modal fabric is with the added elastane, and it fits close without clinging in an ultrafine rib knit. “The fabric is very soft but still holds its shape,” one fan remarked. “It’s a great tank.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 20

4 This Long-Sleeved T-Shirt With Thousands Of Flawless Ratings Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon These classic long-sleeved crewneck T-shirts have over 8,000 five-star ratings and reviewers who can’t stop coming back for more colors. They’re a closet essential, are long enough that even shoppers with long torsos could tuck them in comfortably, and have a heady dose of spandex in the cotton and modal fabric so they’ll move with your body. One fan even went so far as to declare them “the best basic long sleeve tees I’ve ever found.” Looking for a basic that isn’t boring? There are a few classic stripe patterns and a fun camo option. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 18

5 This Flowy Tank Top With Lingerie-Inspired Eyelash Lace BLENCOT Lace-Trimmed V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tank top has delicate lace trim lining its sharp V-neck and sleeves — layer it under a sweater, and the lace peeks out for an elevated outfit that’s still cozy. Its flowy fit is long enough for leggings but not too loose for a French tuck, and the poly-spandex blend is machine washable. Plus, it has more than 7,000 enthusiastic ratings from Amazon shoppers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

6 A 100% Cotton T-Shirt That More Than 400 Reviewers Call “Perfect” Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon This particular Hanes T-shirt has racked up more than 36,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers who swore it was the platonic ideal of a crewneck tee. The 100% cotton comes pre-shrunk so you don’t have to worry about tossing it in to the wash, and reviewers raved that it wasn’t too baggy or fitted, too long or too short, with a contoured side seam that kept it from looking completely boxy. “These are going to be a staple in my wardrobe. And you can’t beat the price,” one fan wrote. “I can’t believe I’m this excited over a t-shirt.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 23

7 This V-Neck Tee From An American Design Icon Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon These Tommy Hilfiger T-shirts are a colorful, classic option if you prefer a V-neck tee. Each one is 100% cotton, features a very minimal embroidered logo, and is fully machine washable to boot. Plus, reviewers love the thick, sturdy fabric and soft color options — but it also come in classic stripe patterns and a few modern styles with contrasting striped accents on the V-neck. Available sizes: 0X — 3X

Available colors: 10

8 This Flowy Camisole In A Hassle-Free Faux Wrap Style SheIn Twist Front Wrap Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon You won't have to fuss with this camisole top, because the wrap front is shorter than its flowy back for that tucked-in look. It's complete with a twist-front detail and spaghetti straps, plus there’s an invisible tack at the chest for security. In addition to rich jewel tones and pastels, it also comes in nautical stripes and a bold pink floral print. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

9 This Layering Turtleneck With Perfect Knit Options Floerns Slim-Fit Turtleneck Amazon $16 See On Amazon This fitted turtleneck comes in chunky ribbed knits and smooth layering fabrics for every cold-weather look you could want. (There’s even a few mock-neck options.) All of the styles are lightweight and ultra-stretchy, so you can slip them under a coat or a blazer. “Super cute easy winter base pieces for your wardrobe,” raved one reviewer who scooped up three colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 23

10 This Superbly Cozy Cardigan With Pockets Amazon Essentials Brushed Terry Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cloud of a cardigan has two deep pockets and no buttons for the perfect wrappable sweater moment. Reviewers gave it “five enthusiastic stars” for being “the perfect light yet cozy layering piece” that “if anything, became even softer” after a run through the wash. Shoppers also loved how casual it was for chilly nights, and the pastel pink colorway proved especially popular with fans. It also comes in black, white heather, and delicate grey stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

11 A Luxe Pair Of Leggings You Can Score In Custom Lengths Amazon Essentials Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll want to fill your dresser drawers with these classic leggings in a rainbow of colors. They’re a basic worth buying in multiples: these actually come in different lengths so you’re assured of the perfect fit. The lightweight cotton blend includes rayon and spandex, and the wide waistband won’t roll down or twist. Choose from 20 vivid hues, including hard-to-find shades like bright pink, mint, and taupe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including short and long)

Available colors: 20

12 These Compression Bike Shorts With A Thick Waistband BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can also choose from three inseams on these bike shorts with an anti-chafing design. They’re high-waisted with a thick waistband and gusseted crotch, all sewn with flatlock seams in a moisture-wicking fabric that’ll keep you comfortable. Plus, they come with two deep pockets that lay flat on either side. “The pockets are what sets these apart,” one fan confirmed, noting they were wonderfully versatile: “I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts.” More than 47,000 shoppers gave them a five-star rating alone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 46

13 A Cult-Favorite Jogger In More Than 150 Colors Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Seriously — that many. These jogger-style sweatpants come in a dizzying array of colors and patterns, but that’s not the only reason why more than 55,000 people gave them a five-star rating. They come in different styles, including the sleek yoga-inspired joggers shown here as well as a classic drawstring that both have pockets (including a hidden one), elastic cuffs, and a soft waistband without any buttons. Over 8,000 reviews specifically praised their softness, and there’s no way you won’t find a color you like. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 176

14 The Jean Leggings That Look Like Pants (With Real Back Pockets, Too) No Nonsense Denim Jeggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These fan-favorite denim jeggings are only $18, and they don’t even need a button thanks to their stretchy waistband. You still get the signature blue jean look, though, thanks to some clever stitching on the faux fly and pockets. (And there’s a functional pair on the back.) They come in white, black, shades of denim, and even olive green. One reviewer raved, “I washed them and popped them in the dryer, and there was no shrinkage, and they feel nice and soft.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

15 These High-Tech Cotton Leggings That Regulate Body Temperature No Nonsense Smart Temp Cotton Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon The thermoregulating fabric blend in these cotton leggings adjusts with your body temperature to keep you cool or add a bit of coziness as needed. They feature a thin covered elastic waistband and a heady dose of spandex for all-day wear that holds its shape, and the 29-inch inseam is a wearable option for most. There are even a few colorful options, including red and royal blue. Also worth noting? Those 10,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

16 A Chic Knit Midi Skirt That’s T-Shirt Soft Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This knit midi skirt looks polished but feels easygoing. It’s made from soft viscose knit with a stretchy elastic waistband, and two small side slits ensure it moves gracefully whether you sit or stand. Fittingly, it’s machine-washable and simple to care for. Shoppers loved the stretchy fabric, and one reviewer even went so far as to write that it “feels like your favorite tee,” calling it a “grab and go kind of skirt.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

17 These Flowy Palazzo Pants With Rave Reviews Arolina Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These pull-on wide-leg lounge pants are honestly trendy enough to go out in, and there are more than 30 colorways to choose from. They have two faux back pockets for that crisp trouser look, but are fully machine-washable and couldn’t feel breezier. Reviewers loved the wide, high elastic waistband in addition to their lightweight fabric that stayed impressively wrinkle-free. More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers have picked up at least one pair so far. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

18 This Endlessly Versatile T-Shirt Dress With A Kicky Swing Skirt TINYHI Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is going to be a power player in your capsule wardrobe. Its ultra-classic and easy to dress up or down, and comes in 40 colors and patterns including tie-dyes, animal print, plaid, and even a retro orange and green print with major 60s vibes. The buttery knit is comfortably lightweight and ensures that the unique swing shape is easy to belt, and the style has over 3,000 five-star ratings from fans. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

19 This Menswear-Inspired T-Shirt Dress With A Pocket Daily Ritual Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Grab this go-to crewneck T-shirt dress with an on-trend boxy fit that’s perfectly oversized and comes complete with a chest pocket for detail. All of the color options are classics that will go with virtually everything in your closet, and the “slinky” viscose jersey got high marks from shoppers who dubbed it a “comfy staple with great versatility.” Reviewers loved it as a beach cover-up, a night-out dress, an everyday outfit, and even a maternity dress. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

20 A T-Shirt Dress With Hidden Pockets Simlu T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perhaps the best of both worlds, this T-shirt dress features side pockets that are discreetly hidden within the dress seams. Reviewers loved that it was offered in options with long sleeves for chilly nights, but was still lightweight and cool enough on warmer days. The scooped neckline leaves enough room for dainty jewelry, and it has a pull-on design that’s free of bulky zippers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

21 A $15 Extra-Warm & Adjustable Wool Beret Gllutt Women Wool Beret Hat French Style Solid Color Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cozy wool beret has an extra fold in the crown that lets you unroll it and cover your ears like a beanie for added warmth when it's super-cold. There are a lots of especially trendy colors, including soft pastels and a few options with faux pearl accents. Shoppers compared it favorably to versions found at J.Crew and Nordstrom, citing the surprisingly thick wool blend that looked and felt expensive. Available colors: 33

22 A Plaid Scarf That’s Large Enough To Be A Blanket Zando Plaid Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This oversized scarf comes in so many plaid color combinations that you could pick up enough to see you through the entire year. The acrylic knit promises a cashmere-like finish with ultrafine eyelash fringe, and it’s large enough to double as a shawl. “I have 6-8 of these scarves and wear them all the time. They're super soft and are long enough to wrap around your neck, shoulders or head,” one reviewer raved, adding they were genuinely cozy. “I wear them indoors and outdoors. Outdoors is MN winter outdoor -- super cold.” Available colors: 34

23 This Structured Fedora With A Wool-Like Texture Lisianthus Classic Wool Fedora Amazon $21 See On Amazon Throw on this wool fedora when you want something a little more elevated than a baseball cap. The felt is made from an itch-free blend of polyester and wool that’s comfy and soft, thick yet light, and complete with a contrasting strap and buckle. Shoppers with self-described larger heads were thrilled to report it was easy to fit, and you can even adjust the crown with a hidden drawstring tucked inside. Available colors: 25

24 This Cozy-Chic Belted Cardigan With A Scaled-Up Cable Knit Trish Lucia Chunky Open-Front Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slouchy and luxe with a matching knit tie belt, this oversized cardigan is perfect for chilly days. Its chunky cable knit design extends over both front and back, as well as across a pair of large patch pockets, and it’s even somewhat stretchy despite the thickness of the acrylic knit. It comes in toasty neutrals like fog gray, brown, and creamy white, but there’s also a bold red if you prefer to stand out. Since it’s a newer style, there aren’t tons of reviews — but 75% of shoppers gave it five stars. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

25 A Sophisticated Poncho You Can Wear With Anything Zando Plaid Poncho Shawl Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tossed on with jeans and a tee or draped over a little black dress, this chic shawl is a cozy layer that’s breathable yet flowy. It comes in a bunch of patterns to perk up your wardrobe, including multiple plaids, a leopard print, a few reversible color-block neutrals, and more. “I can’t believe how nice this is knowing what I paid for it,” one fan gushed. “It hangs so nicely and...looks and feels expensive.” Available colors: 21

26 These Lace-Trimmed Jammies With A Keyhole Back Mathea Lace-Trimmed Shorts And Camisole Pajama Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lace pajama set is pretty yet cozy in a soft polyester-elastane knit with delicate trim. The triangle-top camisole features adjustable straps over a peekaboo cutout between your shoulder blades, while the matching shorts keep things laidback with an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring. It’s a little bit flirty and a whole lot of comfy — get it in navy, red, black, and gray. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

27 A Short & Silky Robe That’s Machine Washable Vlazom Satin Kimono Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a more luxurious moment than your regular cotton robe, reach for this short satin kimono that’s just $15. The polyester satin has a molten finish that secures twice over with an interior tie and matching sash belt, so you won’t have to constantly readjust when you’re getting ready in the morning. It comes in over 20 high-shine hues, including styles with lace trim on the sleeves and colorful floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

28 This Cotton Underwear With A Surprise Cult Following Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of 95% cotton with some added elastane for stretch, this six-pack of bikini underwear is a quick way to refresh your underwear basics — and shoppers were quick to take note of their fantastic quality for the price. They don’t have any itchy tags and are fully lined through the crotch, with covered elastic and finished seams. With more than 80,000 ratings, they have 4.6 stars from raving fans. “Amazon, don’t change this product,” one shopper begged. Stock up on 25 different color combos in multiple pack sizes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

29 A Seamless Bralette That Feels Light As Air Maidenform Pure Comfort No Ride Up Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wireless bralette is finished with fused edges so it looks invisible under clothes. The pull-on design is free of bulky clasps, with a wide band that promises to stay flat and adjustable straps to dial in your fit. It’s made from a nylon and spandex blend with knit-in support panels, and removable foam cups for more (or less) support. Get it in neutral colors for wearing under white tees, or consider a bright jewel tone to perk up your dresser drawers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

30 The Laser-Cut Thong You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Calvin Klein Invisibles Thong Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein thong underwear is perfect for trendy satin slip dresses or your favorite skirt because it’s virtually seamless, and even the clingiest knits will glide right over the ultra-smooth fabric. Laser-cut edges ensure it stays invisible under bodycon cuts, and it’s made from a soft and silky nylon-blend microfiber with 32 colors to choose from. You can grab single pairs or multipacks — and they have over 1,500 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

31 Some Drawstring Lounge Shorts In A Trendy Bermuda Length XinYangNi Jersey Bermuda Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cotton blend elastic waist lounge shorts have an adjustable drawstring and pockets that’ll make them an off-duty staple at home. The inside of the French terry fabric features soft and cozy brushed finish on the low-pile loops, and comes in colors like lake green and turmeric yellow. Their loose straight fit and mid-thigh Bermuda length leaves plenty of room for lounging. Available sizes: 4 — 22

Available colors: 12

32 This Supportive & Smoothing Bralette That’s Seamless Bali One Smooth U Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon This seamless bralette has ribbed details on the sides and in the center for extra shaping and support without any stiff cups or foam pads. It’s wireless and pulls on easily thanks to some four-way stretch to the nylon blend, which comes in seven colors. Wider straps and a stay-put band ensures it feels as easy as wearing a sports bra — or less. One reviewer raved, “It honestly feels like I’m wearing nothing. It’s that comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

33 This Cottagecore Tunic With A Ruffled Hem Urban CoCo Ruffled Hem Tunic Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon This long-sleeve T-shirt is sweetly vintage-inspired in a tunic length with a flowy fit. The scoop neck is great for a necklace or chunky blanket scarf, and the ruffled hem adds a hint of texture that makes it feel a little bit more fun than your standard pullover. Plus, reviewers loved this soft and stretchy machine-washable basic: it has over 1,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers especially liked pairing this tunic with leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

34 These Cute Capri Joggers With A Brushed Interior Just My Size Women's French Terry Capri Amazon $12 See On Amazon These capri-length sweatpants are perfect when you want to lounge around but it’s a little too warm for long sweatpants. They have an adjustable drawstring, and reviewers praised the super-deep pockets. They come in five classic colors and also a bright blue for a bold option, all with a downy-soft brushed interior. “They fit well and continue to fit after they've been washed and dried on perma press,” one fan wrote. “Nothing but raves from me,” they praised, dubbing them “the best pants ever.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

35 Some Playful Joggers In A High-Impact Animal Print ROSKIKI Animal Print Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These drawstring pants come in six shades of leopard print and one equally neutral but no less glam snakeskin option. They feature an elastic waistband and elastic cuffs for a jogger look, along with cargo-style pockets for a bit of stylish utilitarian detail. They’re seriously comfy, but, with their silky polyester blend fabric, reviewers also loved going out in them. “They fit so perfectly and are so versatile to dress up or down. I was impressed with the comfy fit and the great quality,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 7

36 A Chunky Knit Beanie Lined With Plush Fleece FURTALK Knit Beanie Hats for Women Men Double Layer Fleece Lined Chunky Winter Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon This breathable knit beanie is cute, classic, and practical thanks to a thick ribbed texture and the coziest lining. The acrylic and cotton blend fabric stretches to fit your head, so even larger hat sizes can wear it comfortably, and the interior is lined with fleece that promises to keep you warm in below-freezing temperatures and “makes all the difference,” according to reviews. It has over 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon fans. Available colors: 17

37 This Crewneck Sweatshirt With Extra-Durable Stitching Gildan Women's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Gildan is known for their heavy-duty tees, and this crewneck sweatshirt is no exception. For just $13, one reviewer raved that it was "great value for the quality," and more than 3,000 glowingly positive ratings back up that statement. This cotton-blend sweatshirt has a relaxed, slightly shaped fit with a ribbed elastic hem and cuffs, all securely double-stitched. Plus, reviewers loved buying multiple sizes for nailing both fitted and oversized looks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

38 An Adjustable Rib-Knit Beanie FURTALK Cuffed Ribbed Beanie Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wear this rib-knit beanie with a single cuff like the photo, rolled tightly into a fisherman beanie, or unfolded completely for a slouchier look. They’re woven with soft AZO-free acrylic yarn that’s super stretchy and comes in 22 colors, plus it’s lightweight and breathable for year-round wear. “The material is so soft, it's comfortable to wear for extended amounts of time,” one reviewer raved, adding it was “warm and stylish,” too. Available colors: 22