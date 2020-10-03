46 Comfy Pieces That Make You Look So Much Cuter Around The House

I've been working entirely from home since 2016. In that time, I've watched my high-maintenance dresses, stiff blazers, and scratchy blouses slowly but surely work their way to the back of my closet. Now, front and center, is loungewear that I actually enjoy wearing; in addition to being the coziest staples of my closet, these pieces are also surprisingly stylish. So how, exactly, do you find comfy pieces that make you look so much cuter around the house? It's a simple equation: Soft fabric and a stylish but functional design equals loungewear you'll love.

When it comes to comfort, fabric is arguably the most important factor. Personally, I'm a fan of rayon, which comes from cellulose via things like wood pulp, because it's often breathable and warm — but as with most things in life, it's a matter of personal preference. Check the tags on your currently-owned favorites to see which fabrics you most often gravitate towards.

Then there's design, which is even more subjective, but will influence both the functionality and the look of a piece. Think about your daily routine and try to choose articles of clothing that will support it rather than hinder it. Do you need pants that breathe while you exercise? A top that's professional enough for a Zoom call? Sleepwear that passes for daywear in case you need to run errands? Once you've considered the clothing's purpose, the rest should be easy — simply pick a style you'll look forward to wearing and choose your favorite color option.

The 46 pieces below check all of the boxes: They're comfy, cute, and suitable for a wide range of activities for all of the homebodies out there.

1 This Cropped Sweatshirt Made From Soft Terry Fleece Core 10 Women's French Terry Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in your choice of black, heather gray, ice blue, or orchid, this Core 10 sweatshirt has been called "comfortable," "luxurious," and reviewers' "new favorite top." It has long sleeves, a cropped silhouette, and ruching along the ribs, but the real selling point? The rayon-spandex terry fleece that's great for both standalone warmth and layering. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

2 A Piece That Looks Like A Cardigan But Feels Like A Robe Goodthreads Women's Stitch Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This longline cardigan, which uses a blend of wool, synthetic fibers, and spandex to achieve the ultimate feat: "This is the most comfortable and soft sweater I have ever owned!" one reviewer raved. In fact, its oversize silhouette and dual pockets mean it feels more like a robe — but one you can wear out of the house or for work if need be. Get it in eight different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 This Keyhole Sports Bra That Begs To Be Seen Core 10 The Rebel Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wear it alone or layer it underneath your favorite tops; either way, this Core 10 Rebel sports bra begs to be seen. Its keyhole chest and thick straps are definitely stylish, but it's also big on functionality: The four-way stretch ensures an optimal fit, the compression fabric provides support, and the racerback design stops straps from sliding down your shoulders. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

4 The Leopard-Print Cardigan You Might Just Wear Every Day Angashion Women's Leopard Print Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon "I could wear this every day," one reviewer raved about the Angashion leopard-print cardigan, while another reviewer wrote: "I’ve never had so many random strangers stop to say how much they like it and ask where I got it from!" Needless to say, this open-front sweater is equal parts chic and cozy — and if you don't love the tan color, it comes in roughly 10 other animal print options. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

5 These Best-Selling Workout Shorts — With Pockets BALEAF Women's High Waist Workout Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon What about these BALEAF workout shorts has earned them more than 25,000 reviews and a number-one best-selling status? For one, the polyester-spandex material is moisture-wicking, stretchy, compressing, and opaque. For another, the longer inseam prevents chafing and riding up. Last but not least, they come in just about every color under the sun and have dual pockets that are big enough for your phone. Available sizes: X-Small - 5XL PLUS

6 This Dress That Feels Like A Broken-In T-Shirt Daily Ritual Women's Midi Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon The Daily Ritual midi dress is designed to feel like a long-time favorite from day one. Its 100% cotton fabric has a slub weave and is treated with special enzymes, so it has the texture and comfort of a T-shirt that's already been broken in — but thanks to its sleeveless midi design, it's versatile, polished, and easy to accessorize. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With Puffed Batwing Sleeves Asvivid Womens Off The Shoulder Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Comfy enough for a midday nap yet polished enough for a work-related video call, this Asvivid sweater offers the best of both worlds. The waffle-knit fabric glides against your skin, while the off-the-shoulder V-neck and puffed batwing sleeves set it apart from the other sweaters in your closet. Get it in a wide range of colors, prints, and necklines. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8 This Swing Dress That Works For Naps, Weddings & Everything In Between BELAROI Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Some reviewers find the rayon-spandex material so comfortable, they wear this pick as a nightgown — but others have said things like, "I needed a dress for a wedding and I bought this last minute. Love the way it fits and love the material." Needless to say, the BELAROI short-sleeve swing dress can be worn countless ways. Pair it with slippers for around-the-house comfort, put on some flats to walk the dog, or dress it up with heels and a necklace for a night out. It has pockets and comes in just about every solid color. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

9 This Cropped Wrap Top That Reviewers Call A "Wardrobe Essential" Core 10 Stretch Knot T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Some wear it to the gym while others wear it around the house, but according to past buyers, this "wardrobe essential" is stylish enough that you can even "pair it with some jeans and wear it out." It has a cropped silhouette and a fashionable knotted, wrapped cut. Since it comes in 10 color choices, you can go with a subtle, easy-to-match shade or a bright one that stands out. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

10 A Half-Zipper Sweatshirt For Working Out Or Sleeping In Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt and Crop Jogger Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you're working out or sleeping in, the Daily Ritual cropped sweatshirt ensures that you look good and feel comfortable. The cotton-modal blend is slightly stretchy to ensure ease of movement, while the half-zipper allows you to personalize your neckline. Pair your color choice with the matching joggers to make an outfit out of it. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 An On-Trend Tie-Dye Sweatshirt That's Lightweight & Breathable BTFBM Womens Tie Dye Print Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon The tie-dye trend seemingly isn't going anywhere, which is why this sweatshirt is a worthy investment. It's lightweight, soft, and loose-fitting for comfortable at-home wear — and since the polyester-cotton fabric is on the thinner side, it's great for layering. "This top is everything I was hoping for," one reviewer wrote. "I love the colors, exactly as pictured." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

12 These Cinched-Ankle Sweatpants With Pockets CYiNu Womens High Waisted Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Offered in 10 different colors (from cozy gray to eye-catching orange and black), these CYiNu high-waisted joggers work for almost any season or activity. The elastic waistband and cinched ankles help them to stay put, but the loose fit everywhere else makes them especially comfortable. They even have dual pockets. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 This Cute Jumpsuit That's A Total No-Brainer BUENOS NINOS Women's Beach Long Dress with Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon No time to stress over matching pieces? Throw on the BUENOS NINOS jumpsuit and you're good to go. The one-piece design helps you look put-together in a single step, while the range of colorful patterns work with just about any shoes in your closet. The breathable rayon fabric and dual pockets have helped earn this one a 4.4-star rating. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 This Wireless Bralette That's Supportive Enough For Larger Chests Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Seamless Lined Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even though it's made without any wires, reviewers write that the Calvin Klein lined bralette is "supportive enough for large breasts — up to a D cup." It's also invisible under clothing thanks to the seamless, longline elastic and soft, contoured pads (which you can also remove for even more comfort). Get it in 11 different colors, including various skin tones and a few floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

15 An Easy All-In-One Outfit No Matter The Weather Daily Ritual Sleeveless V-Neck Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon When it's hot out, the breathable rayon-spandex fabric and sleeveless cut of this Daily Ritual dress will help to keep you cool. When it's not so hot out, it's a no-brainer when it comes to tights, boots, and layering. Even though the mid-length tunic shape is especially effortless, the V-neck and side vents give this dress a little something extra. Available sizes: 1X

16 The Best Sweater For People Who Are Always Cold Core 10 Fleece Wrap Sweater Amazon $33 See on Amazon If you find yourself chilled often, this Core 10 cardigan wrap is for you. "I'm always cold and I tend to wear a plush robe around the house," one reviewer wrote. "This sweater is warm enough that it serves the same purpose." The cotton-modal fleece is soft and medium-weight to help you retain your body heat, while the cascading silhouette and thumbholes add a little extra style. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

17 A Sports Bra With A Touch Of Style Core 10 Studiotech Icon Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon Even though it's stretchy, comfortable, and moisture-wicking, the Studiotech Icon sports bra still prioritizes fashion. It has a scalloped band and straps that cross in the back to create a keyhole design. It also comes in six different shades, and after trying one, reviewers would "buy all the colors if [they] could." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

18 This Casual Swing Dress That's Equal Parts Flowy & Fashionable ECOWISH Women's Summer Casual Sundress Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You shouldn't have to choose between comfort and fashion, which is why the ECOWISH sun dress is a staple. It's available in seven checkered colors, but it's also super soft, loose-fitting, and flowy, so it has plenty of movement. Throw in the pockets and the cooling sleeveless design, and it's no wonder reviewers have called it their "favorite dress ever." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19 These Yoga Pants For Days When You Don't Want To Feel Constricted DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Some days you just want something with zero constriction, and these DIBAOLONG loose lounge pants are a great choice. For one, the capri cut has a wide-legged opening for ventilation and pinch-free comfort. For another, the waistband is stretchy and has a drawstring so you can customize your level of snugness. Get them in solid colors or tie-dye prints, all with pockets. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

20 This Comfortable Throwback To The 90s Core 10 Women's Tri-Blend Short-Sleeve Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon The '90s are back in full swing, and this Core 10 short-sleeved top is proof. Its lettuce-edged sleeves and tie-dye dip have reviewers reminiscing about the "baby doll t-shirt look that was popular in the 90s," but the lightweight jersey fabric is anything but obsolete. Best of all, it's easy to pair with skirts, leggings, jeans — you name it. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

21 "Possibly The Most Perfect Garment Ever Devised By A Human Mind" Daily Ritual Jersey Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Its stretchy viscose construction and loose fit, this Daily Ritual dress is so comfy — but its boat neck and three-quarter-length sleeves are stylish enough that you'll still look effortlessly put-together. "This is possibly the most perfect garment ever devised by a human mind," one reviewer raved. "It can be dressed up or down depending on your shoes and accessories. It can be hand washed in a hotel room sink with baby shampoo, rolled in a towel and stomped on, and hung to air dry overnight, and be set to go in the morning." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22 A Loose-Fitting Dress With Plenty Of Pattern Romwe Women's Plus Size Boho Beach Dress Amazon $24 Seen on Amazon Who says loungewear has to be plain? This Romwe beach dress combines a long-sleeved tunic design with unique patterns. The rayon fabric is breathable and loose so it doesn't need any spandex — according to reviewers, it's "comfortable and flowy." Available sizes: 0X - 4X

23 A Button-Down Cardigan That Feels Like Cashmere The Drop Women's Francine Cozy Cardigan Amazon $45 See on Amazon "I had to look at the tag to verify because it isn’t made of cashmere, but feels just like it," one reviewer wrote. In actuality, The Drop's Francine cardigan is made from a mix of nylon, rayon, and polyester, and it has a fluffy, cloud-like texture for optimal comfort. Even though it feels like your favorite loungewear, its buttons and V-neck give it a polished look. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X

24 A Lightweight Skater Dress With Spaghetti Straps ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Skater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this is "the perfect summer date night or guest at a summer wedding dress" — but buyers are also shocked by how "light and so comfortable" it is to wear. The top is form-fitting with a deep-V neckline, while the bottom flares out and hits above the knee. It is available in several lace colors as well as a few floral patterns. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

25 This Tunic Dress With Faux Buttons & Pockets ECOWISH Women's V Neck Button Down Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pick has a tunic design that's extremely on-trend right now — but it sets itself apart with bell sleeves, large buttons, and unique prints. Buyers say it's "super lightweight" for hotter days, while others report that when it's colder, they "just wear it over leggings." Although the buttons aren't functional, the pockets very much so are. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

26 The Layered Look In One Easy Step Core 10 Women's Motion Tech Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Love the layered look, but looking to minimize your effort when you're getting dressed? This Core 10 fleece sweatshirt has color-blocked elongated cuffs and a crew neckline, so it looks like two separate pieces in one. It's also warm, relatively thick, and comforting, but the stretchy fabric won't feel constricting throughout the day. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

27 The Look Of A Blouse With The Feel Of A Sleep-Shirt Halife Women's Long Sleeve Boat Neck Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve blouse gives you the comfort of your favorite sleep shirt all throughout the day. It's easy to pair with just about any bottoms, especially considering it comes in 11 solid colors and one tie-dye print. The off-the-shoulder boat neck makes it more stylish and less constricting simultaneously. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

28 A Flowy Dress That That's Super Breathable Hestenve Women's Short Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you like to feel cool and comfortable while you're going about your day, this Hestenve tunic dress is the way to go. First, its loose-fitting shape allows for optimal movement. Second, the 95% rayon fabric supports plenty of airflow, and third, it's thin and moisture-wicking to help your body heat disperse quickly. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

29 This Dress That's Stretchy, Not Scratchy ECOWISH Womens Striped Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thanks to its quality cotton fabric and extra-stretchy wrap top, reviewers say this ECOWISH dress is "so comfortable and breezy." It's also "not scratchy," which makes it easy to toss on in the morning and keep on all day, whether you're staying or coming and going. It comes in six color options, both in stripes and floral patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

30 This Sports Bra That Doubles As A Cami Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Some people wear the Lemedy padded sports bra underneath a loose-fitting loungewear top, while others treat it as a top all on its own. It has removable pads for some added support, while its longline design looks like a cami with high-waisted bottoms and a crop-top with anything lower slung. If black isn't your style, you can opt for 12 other colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

31 This Halter Jumpsuit Made From Durable, Luxe Lyocell Daily Ritual Tencel Halter Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are the perfect one-and-done option that'll have you out the door in mere minutes. When they're as durable, breathable, and soft as this Lyocell jumpsuit, however, they're also great for around-the-house wear. Reviewers especially love its spaghetti-strap halter neckline and adjustable, stretchy drawstring waist. Available sizes: 2 - 16

32 This Cozy Dress That's Perfect For Working From Home MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Amazon $30 See On Amazon This midi dress offers plenty of coverage with its high neckline, three-quarter balloon sleeves, and past-the-knee length. As a result, even though it's plenty comfortable for a full day of working from home, it's also great for video calls and lunch breaks. Best of all, the chest pocket isn't the only one — there are two more at the hips. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

33 This High-Quality Top That's Less Than $20 MakeMeChic Women's Summer Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Smooth polyester, stretchy spandex, a casual round neckline, and a stylish knotted crop — it's no wonder this MakeMeChic T-shirt has over 2,000 reviews. The best news? The different colors and styles range from $13 to $17. "I thought that this was going to be cheap and see through but it isn’t," one reviewer said. "It’s one of my favorite tops! Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

34 This Super Elegant Midi Dress That's Only $25 R.Vivimos Women's Summer Linen Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon It doesn't get much more elegant than this cotton-linen dress from R. Vivimos, which has puffed sleeves and ruffled detailing that complement its midi length. Still, even though you could probably wear it to a wedding, it's super stretchy, shockingly comfortable, and really easy to care for. In addition to the white, it also comes in black and orange. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

35 A Color-Blocked Cardigan Buyers Are Obsessed With Lovaru Womens Boho Open Front Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon "I don’t think I’ve loved anything I’ve ordered on Amazon as much as I love this sweater," one reviewer wrote, and that's really no surprise. It's extra soft and chunky without being too tight, and the color-block pattern comes in over a dozen shades. Buyers also say it "did not shrink when washed" and you can simply "shake it to remove any wrinkles." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

36 This Fan-Favorite Dress That's Great For All Seasons & Accessories Unbranded Women's Long Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over 6,000 five-star reviews can't be wrong: This Unbranded T-shirt dress has people raving, "This is my favorite item of clothing I've ordered on Amazon." Despite the long sleeves, its lightweight rayon fabric works for any season — and the dress has a gentle flair towards the bottom so the pockets stay hidden. It's comfortable enough for all-day lounging, but if you do choose to go out, it acts as an easy blank slate for accessorizing or wearing on its own. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

37 A Romper That Pairs Equally Well With Heels Or Slippers MEROKEETY Women's Summer Halter Neck Amazon $25 See On Amazon Among the reviews, you'll see past buyers looking especially chic when they pair this romper with heels and a clutch. That said, thanks to the cotton-polyester fabric and elastic waist, it goes equally well with your favorite pair of slippers. Choose your favorite color out of more than a dozen (including stripes and tie-dye) and wear it from dawn to dusk. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

38 This Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves That's Still Super Comfy MIHOLL Women's Casual Summer Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Because of its ruffled sleeves and above-the-knee cut, it's easy to dress up with the right accessories (over a dozen reviewers said they received "many compliments" when they wore it out). That said, wear it barefoot on its own, and the MIHOLL babydoll dress is great for around the house. It's loose and lightweight so you can go about your day without restriction. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

39 A Fuzzy Sweatshirt That's "Like Wearing A Hug" Ecrocoo Womens Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add some texture to your wardrobe with the Ecrocoo crewneck sweatshirt. It has a fuzzy terry material with thick, stretchy cuffs around the sleeves, neck, and waist. You can get it in gray, black, beige, green, khaki, and pink, but whichever color you opt for, it's the softness you'll probably fall in love with: "Like wearing a warm hug on a chilly autumn afternoon," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

40 These Shorts With 7,000+ Reviews Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why are these Just My Size bike shorts so comfortable? They don't have any tags and the seams are flat and chafe-resistant. They're also made from 90% cotton and 10% spandex for a fabric blend that's just the right combination of stretch and breathability. Last but not least, they're high-waisted for a fit that "doesn't roll down." Available sizes: 1X - 5X

41 This Vintage-Inspired Tunic Dress With An Eye-Catching Pattern R.Vivimos Women's Summer Floral Tunic Dresses Amazon $24 See On Amazon This vintage-inspired tunic dress is soft, flowy, and lightweight — and best of all, it's a one-step outfit that has you instantly looking put-together. It sets itself apart from everything else in your closet with its bell sleeves and intricate pattern, which comes in your choice of red or blue. "I wear it around the house, and also wear it out and get tons of compliments," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

42 This Dressy Ruffled Blouse That Wears Like A T-Shirt Romwe Women's Loose Ruffle Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Other people might assume you're wearing a no-give blouse made from chiffon or linen, but in actuality, this ruffle babydoll top is constructed from super stretchy polyester. It's dressy enough that reviewers have worn it "to work with black ankle dress pants," but it's so comfortable, they feel like they're "wearing just a T-shirt." Needless to say, it's a great option for lounging around the house in style. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

43 This Incredible Deal on Comfy At-Home Shorts URATOT Cotton Sport Shorts Yoga Dance (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Yeah, they're stretchy, moisture-wicking, and skin-friendly for your workouts, but because of their soft cotton construction, these URATOT shorts have also become people's "new go-to for at-home comfort wear." Each order comes with two pairs in different colors, and there are nearly 40 combinations to choose from. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

44 A Matching Pajama Set That's Cute & Breathable SheIn Women's Summer Floral Print Cami Top and Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Offered in six different floral patterns, this SheIn pajamas set keeps you feeling cool and looking cute at the same time. The cami has adjustable spaghetti straps and two buttons while the shorts feature a ruffled hem. Both are made from polyester for a silky-soft feeling against your skin. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

45 These High-Waisted Sweats That Aren't Too Hot Willow Dance Women's Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Reviewers say these cotton-blend Willow Dance sweatpants are thinner than expected — which actually turned out to be a good thing: One reviewer reported that you "don’t get too hot," while others wrote that they're great for "warm weather" or "exercising at gym." However you choose to wear them, the high waist, cinched legs, and deep pockets are stylish and functional at the same time. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large