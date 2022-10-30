Comfy, Stylish Shoes Under $45 That You Can Wear Even When It Rains

You’ve got an outfit all planned out — and then you look at the forecast. Pouring rain used to mean that you had to swap those cute flats out for your clunky knee-high wellies, but it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. Cue these stylish, comfortable shoes under $45 that can handle a few puddles (or a full-on blizzard) without a hitch.

Basically, your rain shoes shouldn’t have to feel like a compromise when it comes to style or comfort. Some shoe manufacturers took a hint and are now incorporating waterproof materials into everyday styles. Others are creating wet-weather boots that are so fashionable, you’re basically waiting for a rainy day so you can show them off. Yes, they’ll need to be waterproof or, at the very least, resistant to moisture, but they should also be comfortable and attractive enough that you might actually consider wearing them on sunny days, too. Finally, you shouldn’t have to spend your whole paycheck on a single pair of waterproof shoes — at least not when you shop for said shoes on Amazon. (Some styles even mimic name-brand flats, boots, and sneakers, but they’re way cheaper and more resistant to the elements.)

The below options check all of your boxes at once: They’re affordable, they keep your feet dry, they’re a joy to wear all day, and they actually complement your outfits rather than taking away from them.

1 Some Hiking Boots That Seem Way More Expensive Than They Are Mishansha Water Resistant Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to reviewers, “you can’t beat the price” when it comes to these water-resistant hiking boots. They “look great” with their artificial leather uppers and metal hardware, and the skin-friendly mesh lining and detachable insoles make them “comfortable enough to wear for several hours with no rubbing or blisters.” Most importantly, they’re structured and water-resistant to protect your feet during almost any activity — and in any weather. Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

2 These Rain Boots That Are Cute Enough For Everyday Wear Lucky Brand Women's Baselh2o Rain Boot Amazon $38 See On Amazon “Finally a cute rain boot!” one reviewer raved — in fact, granted they’re “super stylish and [buyers] get a ton of compliments,” you might just choose to wear them on sunny days, too. Lucky Brand’s Baselh2o boot features a low heel alongside an ankle silhouette and a round toe. Since there’s a side zipper and an elastic panel, you get the best of both worlds in terms of fashion and flexibility. Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Best Formal Shoes For Rainy Season Okabashi Soft Jelly Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon For interviews, dates, important meetings, or any other situation in which you need to look put-together, there are these soft jelly ballet flats. From the outside, they look like a classic, round-toed flat, but they’re actually molded from a waterproof, recycled material that’s washable and BPA-free, so it’s no problem if you get stuck in the rain. Inside, you’ll also find textured arch support that cushions every step. Get them in nude, black, or brown. Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 These PVC High Tops That Are Actually Rain Boots DKSUKO High Top Waterproof Rain Boots Amazon $31 See On Amazon I wore Converse-style high-tops my entire adolescence, but my biggest complaint? They were roughly as waterproof as cheesecloth. Luckily, these high-top rain boots are cute and functional. Yes, they look like the classic Chuck Taylor’s sneaker, but they’re also made from anti-slip, waterproof PVC, so your feet stay dry in any weather. Get them in tons of different colors and designs (including low-tops). Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 Or These Waterproof Low-Top Sneakers That Go With Anything DKSUKO Waterproof Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Alternatively, there are these low-top sneakers from the same company. They’re made from a natural rubber material that keeps your feet dry (as opposed to canvas shoes that look similar), but they also have functional laces and a sneaker-like design. Pair those qualities with the all-white style, and they’ll go with anything, from jeans to dresses. Available sizes: 5 — 11.

6 These Snow Boots That Are So Warm & Cozy, They Feel Like House Slippers Alicegana Winter Ankle Snow Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon They’re warm enough for ice and waterproof enough for rain, but these winter boots never feel like a compromise. According to one reviewer, “They are so comfortable you forget to take them off,” and their fuzzy, flexible interior actually “feels like a slipper” you can wear outside the house. They come in six solid colors and their pull-on design makes them especially convenient to keep right by the door. Available sizes: 4 — 10.5

7 Or These Ankle-Height Snow Boots For A Little More Coverage Maxome Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon A popular new release in snow boots, this pair has reviewers “amazingly impressed.” The faux-fur lining is soft and warm, while the flexible, scratch-proof upper is made from a waterproof fabric that keeps your feet dry and protected in any weather. Still, because they secure with a cross-ankle hook-and-eye-closure strap, you can slip them on and find a custom fit in a matter of seconds. Available sizes: 5 — 10

8 These Ugg-Style Boots That Are Way Cheaper — & Totally Waterproof DKSUKO Classic Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $42 See On Amazon UGGs are some of the comfiest, coziest shoes out there, but due to their suede exterior, they don’t do well in rain. That’s where these waterproof boots come in. They’re designed to mimic UGGs with their fuzzy, sherpa lining and overall style, but the upper is actually made from waterproof rubber, so your feet stay dry and your shoes resist stains. “If I didn't know any better,” one reviewer wrote, “I would have thought these were Uggs.” Others rave about how “cute,” “sturdy,” and “comfortable” they are. Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Warm Rain Boots That Are Super Comfortable For Wide Feet JBU by Jambu Chelsea Rain Boot Amazon $31 See On Amazon These JBU by Jambu Chelsea rain boots come in five colors, all of which have a waterproof exterior that’s appropriate for inclement weather. That said, due to their memory foam footbed and fuzzy interior, they’re also super comfortable (especially for wider feet, according to reviewers). The thick sole and slight heel add style and practicality at the same time. Available sizes: 6 — 11

10 This Waterproof Wedged Bootie For When You Need A Heel CentroPoint Low Wedge Waterproof Booties Amazon $35 See On Amazon Want a slight heel? Get the best of both worlds with these waterproof wedge booties. The faux-leather upper keeps your feet dry while the wedged heel elevates both your style and your height. Thanks to the center zipper, they’re super easy to put on and take off — and the elastic side panels ensure that they move with you when you walk. “These are so beautiful! And what a bargain!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 Some Fan-Favorite Crocs That Check Every Box Crocs At Work Ballet Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon They’re elevated enough for work or dressy outfits. They’re supportive and comfortable enough for all-day wear. They’re made from a thermoplastic elastomer material that’s both waterproof and washable. Is it really any wonder these Crocs At Work ballet flats have earned an average 4.3-star rating from over 5,000 reviewers? “These are actually really cute and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “They're great for work [and casual wear, and] considering it's been raining since I got them, [they’re also really] practical.” Available sizes: 4 — 11

12 These Cult-Favorite Chelsea Rain Boots Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s hard to ignore these Asgard Chelsea rain boots when they’ve earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 20,000 reviewers. They’re waterproof, lightweight, and slip-resistant, plus the elastic goring on both sides means you never have to worry about laces. They also have a breathable lining that wicks away sweat, but since they feature an on-trend ankle design and come in over a dozen solid colors and color combinations, reviewers say they “look so great, rainy weather or not!” Available sizes: 4 — 12

13 The Best Shoes To Wear In The Rain In Summer Crocs Kadie II Flip Flops Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those who live in a warm environment and need an open-toe shoe that won’t chafe or skid in the rain, there’s the Crocs Kadie II flip flop. This sandal comes in just about any solid color you could want and has a sleek yet comfortable silhouette that goes with everything from shorts to more formal dresses. However, since the whole thing is made from Croslite, it’s waterproof, washable, non-slip, shock-absorbing, and surprisingly supportive. Available sizes: 4 — 11

14 These Fashion Booties That Come Pre-Treated With Scotchgard White Mountain Shoes Daisy Bootie Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not everyone loves the rubbery look. That’s why these White Mountain Daisy booties are so novel. They have a suede-like exterior for everyday style, but it’s been pre-treated with Scotchgard by 3M, so it’s resistant to moisture. Other noteworthy features include a working zipper, a cushioned insole, and heather-ribbed sweater detailing on the heel. Get them in three colors. Available sizes: 6 — 11

15 These Slippers That “Feel Like Walking On Clouds,” But Can Handle Any Weather KUBUA Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Amazon $31 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these slippers “feel like walking on clouds” thanks to their plush terry lining and marshmallow-like insole. However, since the upper is water-resistant, buyers have worn them outside in any weather without an issue. “These are the best - rain or shine - and stylish in an assortment of attractive colors,” another reviewer wrote. “I sound like a commercial, but I'm just a regular satisfied customer who bought two pairs and is about to buy the third.” Available sizes: 6 — 15

16 These Rain Shoes That Look Like Fashion Sneakers McBiuti Waterproof Rain Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon Technically, they’re soft, flexible rain boots that are made with an injection mold, so there aren’t any seams where water can pass through. That said, these McBiuti shoes might be mistaken for fashion sneakers, thanks to their leather-like upper and stark white sole. They’re also super comfortable, granted the included insole is thick and shock-absorbing. Available sizes: 8.5 — 12.5

17 These Boots With A Removeable Lining For All-Weather Wear QUENLOOP Ankle Chelsea Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in four colors, these ankle boots are suitable for any season thanks to their removable lining. Their Neoprene outer offers flexibility and complete waterproofing in the summer, but slip in the removable faux-fur lining, and they’re warm enough for snow, too. Finally, the thick, uniquely textured bottoms prevent you from slipping on any surface, whether it’s mud from a spring shower or ice from a winter blizzard. Available sizes: 6.5 — 9.5

18 Some Wet-Weather Shoes For Those 16-Hour Days lozoye Water-Resistant Chef Clogs Amazon $35 See On Amazon Designed for chefs, these water-resistant clogs are slip-resistant, easy to disinfect, and have several layers of cushioning and support for extra-long days. (One reviewer wrote that they required “no break-in time” for the “14 [to] 16 hours a day” they were on their feet.) That said, it’s these same qualities that make these clogs a no-brainer for nursing, commuting, walking the dog, cleaning, or any other activity that requires dry, comfortable feet. Available sizes: 7 — 11

19 This Cool Hiking Boot With Surprisingly Good Support hash bubbie Mid Hiking Boot Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the price, you wouldn’t expect much from these mid hiking boots, but they actually offer a surprising amount of support: They hug your ankle, cup your heel, cushion your footbed, and lift your arch whenever you hit the trails. Still, their non-slip sole and waterproof upper are just as suitable for walking the dog on rainy days. Available sizes: 6 — 11

20 Some Calf-Height Boots With A Cozy Faux-Fur Lining Nautica Mid-Calf Rain Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Seldom review items but I’ve been wearing these [every day] for several months now. Exceptionally warm when temps are in the negative, unbelievably comfortable,” one reviewer raved. The Nautica mid-calf boot comes in two colors (black or cool violet). Below the ankle, they have a rubber-like waterproof material, while the calf is made from flexible, water-resistant fabric. Inside, you’ll find a faux-fur lining that boosts warmth and comfort in wet weather. Available sizes: 6 — 10

21 The Best Waterproof Shoes For Travel DKSUKO Lightweight Garden Shoe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Technically, these slip-on clogs are made for gardening, but they’re fully waterproof and supportive despite their lightweight frame and reviewers have worn them to go “grocery shopping,” “get the mail,” “walk [their] dog in the wet weather,” and do “outside chores in the rain.” Others have packed them in their suitcases for use as compact rain shoes while traveling. They come in a handful of cute patterns, or you can get them in solid black. Available sizes:

22 Some Fan-Favorite Boots That Are Cute & Durable At The Same Time Chooka Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $36 See On Amazon Why do these Chooka Chelsea booties have thousands of rave reviews? One buyer sums it up nicely: “They’re stylish, cute, go with everything, and I can actually wear them everywhere without worrying about destroying them. Can’t get much better than that!” They’re made from 100% rubber on the outside (and they come in five stylish designs, including animal print), but the inside has a plush, fuzzy lining that reviewers call “cozy” and “warm.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

23 These High-Density Clogs Still Look Polished Baiderly Non Slip Garden Kitchen Chef Clogs Amazon $25 See On Amazon These clogs slip right onto your foot without any laces or fasteners — but they won’t slip anywhere else thanks to their high-traction rubber outsoles. They’re made from a high-density, odorless material that’s completely washable, 100% waterproof, and actually retains its shape and shockproof support throughout hours and hours of wear. Needless to say, it’s a favorite among those who need all-day comfort without having to worry about stains, moisture, discomfort, or slipping. Available sizes: 5 — 12

24 These Cloud-Like Slides That Are Completely Waterproof Weweya Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon These extra-thick, cushiony cloud slides are made from an EVA material that seemingly defies logic. Like your favorite house slipper, it’s super soft and resilient, so it molds to the underside of your foot to give you the all-day support you need — but since it’s completely waterproof, it doesn’t matter if it gets dirty or wet. As a result, reviewers wear them to the beach, in the rain, around the house, while running errands, or even in the showers at the gym. It comes in a huge selection of colors, too, from solid black to rainbow tie-dye. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 15-16

25 These Cute, Comfortable Boat-Style Shoes That You Can Keep By The Door JBU by Jambu Gwen Garden Ready Rain Shoe Amazon $42 See On Amazon The navy and whiskey color combination has a classic boat-shoe look, but these JBU by Jambu Gwen Garden Ready clogs come in some more whimsical patterns, too. Either way, the slip-on design is convenient, the rubber bottoms keep your feet dry, the memory-foam footbed offers all-day comfort, and the sole-hugging traction prevents slipping. From “taking the pups out in the morning” to “farming chickens,” reviewers report that they’re “cute,” “comfortable” and “a quick way out the door.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

26 This Rain Boot With A Combat-Like Style Rocket Dog Women's Rainy Rubber Rain Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon For an edgier look, there are these Rocket Dog boots. Their synthetic rubber upper protects your foot (toe to ankle) from rain and moisture — but due to their high shaft, lace-up design, metal eyelets, and rounded toe, they look almost like combat boots. The soft neoprene lining and cushioned footbed are also “really comfortable,” according to some reviewers. Available sizes: 6 — 11

27 These Transparent Rain Boots That Are Super On-Trend Catata Transparent Jelly Rain Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon The transparent fashion trend is back, and these clear jelly rain boots prove it. The functional laces and chunky, non-slip soles come in seven matching colors, but the body of the boot is totally transparent, so you can show off your socks while keeping your feet dry. According to reviewers, they run large, but that’s a bonus if you want to add a supportive insole or wear plush, cozy socks. Available sizes: 5.5 — 9.5

28 These Hiking Boots That Are Surprisingly High-Quality For The Price ALTOSIC Backpacking Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon “I was surprised how nice they are for the price,” wrote one reviewer who wanted them “for yard work,” but now plans to purchase another pair “for normal wear.” In fact, these backpacking boots are suitable for a wide range of activities; the PU upper is waterproof for wet weather, the highly textured outsole offers traction on slippery terrain, and the padded collar and tongue keep you comfortable while you move. There’s even a soft foam sole that absorbs shock, but you can remove it if you want a roomier shoe. Available sizes: 9 — 11

29 These Sperry Boat Shoes That Are Designed To Get Wet Sperry Authentic Original Float Boat Shoe Amazon $32 See On Amazon Since they’re made from 100% rubber, reviewers wear their Sperry Authentic Float Boat shoes whether it’s “rain or shine.” They’re made with holes throughout, so they’re designed for situations in which your feet will get soaked no matter what, but you need something quick-drying, comfortable, and well-ventilated so you can keep moving. Get them in ample colors and simply rinse them off whenever they get dirty. Available sizes: 4 — 13

30 This Stylish Chunky Heeled Boot That Can Stand Up To Rain DailyShoes Slip On Chunky Heeled Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon If style is your priority, don’t sleep on these heeled boots. The chunky platform design and ankle style elevate any outfit (literally), but according to reviewers, the vegan-leather upper holds up “in snow and rain very well” and keeps their “feet and socks dry.” One side has a zipper, while the other has an elastic panel, and the boot itself comes in ample colors and patterns. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

31 These Slip-On Sloggers That Keep Your Feet Dry & Supported All Day Sloggers Ankle Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can get these Sloggers in over 40 colors and patterns — and judging by their average 4.6-star rating from more than 30,000 reviewers, they’re “worth every penny.” The special insole offers all-day comfort and support, while the heavy-duty tread prevents slipping on any terrain, including mud. Last but definitely not least, the recycled vegan upper is entirely waterproof to keep your feet dry and comfortable, even while walking the dog in the rain or gardening in the yard. Available sizes: 6 — 11