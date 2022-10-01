These Shoes Under $40 Have Near-Perfect Reviews Because They Feel Like You're Walking On Clouds

The older I get, the less patience I have for anything that’s uncomfortable, and that goes double for my shoe collection. In recent years, I’ve realized that comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive, so I’ve slowly but surely been replacing my pinchy flats and blister-inducing heels with pairs that I genuinely enjoy wearing: Think shoes so comfortable, you feel like you’re walking on clouds all day.

Now, people tend to think that the most comfortable shoes are both expensive and less than fashionable — but judging by these cult-favorite pairs on Amazon, that’s simply not true. For one, they come in a huge range of cute styles, including fluffy, luxe slippers, adorable sneakers, slip-on walking shoes, cozy winter boots, and even ultra-comfortable mules that even look great in the office. For another, every single option here is less than $40 a pair — and some of them even mimic high-end, designer shoes, so they look and feel way more expensive than they actually are.

Ready to revolutionize your shoe collection? Reviewers can’t stop raving about these pairs because they’re affordable, on-trend, and (most importantly) feel like soft, supportive pillows for your feet.

1 These Cult-Favorite Slides I’m In Love With BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cloud slides have quickly become my go-to for around the house and while out in the yard (in fact, I’m wearing them at this very second), but I’m not the only one; as of right now, they’re a number-one best-seller with over 19,000 reviews and an average 4.4-star rating. Their thick, cushiony EVA material is “literally like walking on a cloud,” according to one reviewer — but unlike your standard slipper, these are also durable, washable, and waterproof. As a result, you can easily wear them while gardening, at the beach, or in a public shower. Get them in over a dozen different colors. Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 13.5-14.5

2 An Affordable Alternative To UGG Slippers Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking for a more affordable alternative to high-end slipper brands? Reviewers have called these memory foam slippers are “more supportive than [their] UGG slippers” and “just as comfy,” but they cost a fraction of the price. In addition to their cushiony insole, they also have a faux-fur lining, a non-slip sole, and a suede-like upper in your choice of four colors, all of which keep you warm, safe, and stylish. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

3 These Snow Boots That Feel Like Your Favorite Slippers Gracosy Warm Snow Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon Yes, these snow boots are waterproof and non-slip, but they’re also so “warm,” “cozy,” and “lightweight,” reviewers report that it’s like wearing your favorite slippers out into the world. The high-top design prevents any ice from getting in, but the zipper closure ensures that they slip on and zip up way faster than a lace-up boot. Last but not least, the faux-fur interior is both soft and on-trend. Available sizes: 6 — 10

4 An Incredible Value For Some Versatile Sneakers Feethit Breathable Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon “I have been in restaurants for years and have been through ALL the ‘big’ brands for [non-slip sneakers] and these are by far the most comfortable and durable,” one reviewer raved about these lightweight shoes. Another wrote, “I’m a runner. I run 6 days a week and these shoes have been great.” What makes these sneakers so special? The knitted mesh upper is breathable, the removable insoles are supportive, the EVA outsole is extra-non-slip, and the classic lace-up design comes in 11 colors — all for a great price. Available sizes: 6 — 10

5 These Cork Footbed Sandals That Could Pass For Birkenstocks CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Such an awesome price and I’ve had people stop and tell me they love my new ‘Birkenstocks,’” one reviewer wrote about these CUSHIONAIRE Lane sandals. Others commented that they’re just as supportive and comfortable. The secret is the cork footbed, which adapts to the shape of your foot over time, but the adjustable premium faux-leather straps also help to ensure a custom-like fit. Like Birks, they come in a huge range of color options, too. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

6 These Walking Shoes That Can Be Worn 2 Different Ways STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you’re guilty of flattening the heel of your sneaker and slipping it right on — but that often leads to a damaged, discolored shoe. Luckily, these STQ walking shoes are specifically made for that because they’re flexible, pillowy, and resilient, plus the heel is designed to gently fold down. However, even when worn as a standard walking sneaker, they slip right on with elastic laces. They’re also so shock-absorbing, supportive, lightweight, and breathable, reviewers have called them the “most comfortable shoes” they’ve “ever worn.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

7 This Affordable Alternative To Rothy’s Flats Skechers Ballet Flat Amazon $32.20 See On Amazon The fabric animal-print upper and pointed toe both mimic Rothy’s, but these Skechers ballet flats are a fraction of the price. Still, according to reviewers, you’re hardly compromising on quality; they’re “so comfortable and light,” not to mention “washable,” “stretchy,” and “well-made.” That explains the average 4.5-star rating from more than 5,000 reviewers — and you can get them in seven other animal print colors or black-and-white houndstooth. Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 These Slippers That Are Like Fuzzy Birkenstocks FITORY Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $27 See On Amazon The firm sole and buckles have been compared to Birkenstocks, but these open-toe slippers have a cozy, faux-fur lining in your choice of more than 10 different colors. The buckles are also faux, though there are elastic bands underneath that stretch to conform to your feet. Finally, the interior may be warm and plush, but the bottoms have a non-slip, waterproof EVA material for durability and outdoor wear. Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 Some Waterproof, Affordable Alternatives To Lined Crocs ChayChax Waterproof Fur Lined Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon Maybe you’re looking for a cozy house slipper that you can also wear out. Maybe you need a closed-toe shoe for protection or waterproofing, or maybe you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to lined Crocs (because in recent years, they’ve gotten really expensive). Either way, these lined clogs are it. According to reviewers, the quality, comfort, and ease of cleaning are comparable to Crocs, but the only difference is the lack of holes — which actually serves to make them more waterproof. Available sizes: 4-5 — 12-13

10 These Hiking Boots That Look Expensive, But Aren’t Mishansha Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nothing about these hiking boots (from the thick, notched sole to the artificial leather vamp in your choice of 16 colors) looks cheap, yet they cost significantly less than most other options. According to buyers, though, they don’t skimp on quality; the mesh lining keeps “feet dry,” the high-top design offers “great ankle support,” and the interior makes them “comfortable enough to wear for several hours with no rubbing or blisters.” Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

11 These Best-Selling Slides With Plenty Of Genius Features FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $18 See On Amazon A slip-on design, dual adjustable straps, a padded, contoured footbed — it’s no wonder these FUNKYMONKEY slides have a number-one best-selling status and over 55,000 reviews. What’s more, the whole shoe is made from an EVA material, which is flexible, lightweight, washable, and waterproof. “Comfortable for walking to and from the beach,” one reviewer wrote, but others said that they’re just as functional for “vacations,” “around the house,” and “to the gym.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 Some Luxe Faux-Fur Slippers That Make A Statement Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon You no longer need to choose between elegance and comfort. These fan-favorite slippers have a gorgeous cross band and a memory-foam footbed, all wrapped in fluffy, luxe synthetic fur. They’re available in your choice of several colors, including a few two-tone options, but according to reviewers, it’s really hard to choose: “I want these in every color now,” one reviewer wrote. “So cozy and perfect for wearing around the house if your feet are always cold.” Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

13 Some Sneakers That Mold To Your Foot For All-Day Comfort TIOSEBON Slip On Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers mold to your foot from every direction; the knitted upper stretches and wicks sweat as you move, while the insole is made from memory foam for contoured, shock-absorbing support. Thanks to the slip-resistant, durable sole, reviewers wear these shoes just about everywhere, including on jogs, while running errands, or during their shifts at the hospital. “I'm going to order a couple more pairs in other colors,” one buyer wrote. “I could walk in these all day.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

14 A Waterproof Slide That Combines Comfort With Stability Cushionaire Fame Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Combine those cult-favorite slides I love with a Birkenstock-like design, and you’ve got these Fame Cloud slides. They’ve earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 5,000 reviewers because everything is made from a molded, +Comfort material that feels like walking on clouds, but is also supportive, waterproof, and washable. Even those with plantar fasciitis have said, “THE BEST. Literally the only shoe I can wear right now.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

15 These Chooka Booties That Keep Your Feet Dry & Cozy Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stay dry and cozy in any weather thanks to these Chooka Chelsea booties. On the outside, you’ll find waterproof, matte rubber that reaches all the way to your ankle — and inside, there’s plush, absorbent sherpa-like fabric. These boots also boast non-slip, self-cleaning rubber outsoles and elastic gussets so slipping them on and off is a breeze. Get them in black, gray, or olive. Available sizes: 6 — 11

16 These High-Top Slip-On Sneakers That “Make Such A Difference” DOUSSPRT Slip-on Walking Shoe Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thanks to their high-top design, these shoes look almost like an edgy pair of boots. However, the stretchy mesh upper slips right over your heel when it’s time to hit the road, and the air-cushioned sole and arch-support footbed keep your feet feeling great — even when walking long distances. “I work on my feet 8+ hours a day, and my building has all cement floors,” one reviewer wrote. “I was wearing boots with arch support inserts, and my feet would still be killing me after a full shift. I've been looking for slip-on sneakers to walk on all day, and after having these for just [one] day, I noticed such a difference!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

17 These House Slippers That You Can Wear Out Of The House ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I wear them almost every day because I'm on my feet prepping food in my kitchen all day and I need something to keep my feet from aching. Love the memory foam and the form fit to your feet,” one reviewer wrote about these slippers — but while the memory foam and fleece prioritize coziness, the rubber sole is a little more durable. “I can quickly run outside to get the mail, bring out the trash or whatever,” another reviewer wrote. The knit design comes in eight colors. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

18 These Memory-Foam Mocassins That Buyers Prefer Over UGGs Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sold in just about any color you could want, these Moccasin slippers have earned their 13,000-plus reviews. They wrap your entire foot in faux-fur warmth and have a suede-like exterior for style, but they set themselves apart from the competition with two other features: a non-slip rubber sole that can be worn outdoors, and a memory-foam footbed that offers ample support and cushions your feet against hard floors. “These Floopi mocassins are phenomenal, soft, and quite comfy,” wrote one reviewer who prefers them to UGGs. Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Slip-Ons That Are So Soft & Squishy, Reviewers Are “Shocked” Soda Slip-On Platform Cushion Foam Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Given how stylish these Soda slip-on platform shoes are, reviewers were “shocked” by how comfortable they were: “The insoles are like pillows,” one reviewer wrote. “So soft and squishy it's like walking on clouds.” Another said, “They are super comfortable for long wear/lots of walking.” They come in a bunch of colors and patterns, and even though you don’t have to wrestle with laces, the elastic bands ensure a secure fit. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

20 Or These Fuzzy Slides With Arch Support COFACE Fuzzy Slides with Arch Support Amazon $24 See On Amazon Yes, they’ve got that viral cross-band design in a plush faux-fur material — but these fuzzy slides still set themselves apart with their ingenious sole: It’s made from yoga-mat material and infused with memory foam, so it gives you way more arch support and heel-cushioning than your average slipper. Even one reviewer with plantar fasciitis wrote, “when I walked on them ZERO pain! My feet feel normal,” and “bonus: They are cute, too.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 Some Walking Shoes That Supposedly Beat Out Adidas In Terms Of Comfort Damyuan Women's Lightweight Walking Shoe Amazon $31 See On Amazon They may be advertised as walking shoes, but according to reviewers, they’re good for so much more. “I bought these because of how many nurses have reviewed them,” one wrote. “They definitely are amazing for walking/standing all day! They held up to the long Disney days.” Even though they’re lightweight and easy to put on, their high-elasticity sole still offers support and non-slip traction on any surface. One pharmacy student who works at a hospital even said that these “beat the comfort” of Adidas Cloud Foams. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

22 These Dressy Loafers That Are As Comfy As Commuting Sneakers DUOYANGJIASHA Leather Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Offered in eight different colors (both neutral and bold), these leather loafers are definitely dressy enough for the office or for a wedding. That said, thanks to their supple cow-leather upper, skid-resistant, shock-absorbing sole, and super lightweight frame, reviewers say they’re a must “if you have to be on your feet for a long time.” (In other words, say goodbye to bringing a second pair of shoes to the office so you can change after your commute.) Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

23 Some Chunky Platforms That Are Definitely Comfier Than You Remember ILLUDE Platform Chunky Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Chunky platform sneakers are back, but luckily, we’ve made a lot of progress in the comfort department since we last saw this trend. This pair boasts a breathable upper, a plush padded footbed, and arch support throughout the sole. They’re also surprisingly lightweight despite their thick, chunky style. “This is better than the Madden Girl chunky white sneakers I had previously — so much comfier and still just as fashionable!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 These Wool Sneakers That Cost A Fourth As Much As The Name-Brand Version Urban Fox Beckett Womens Wool Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Beckett wool shoes mimic Allbirds wool runners in their design and appearance, but since the latter costs over $100 a pair, these are a definite steal. The upper is designed for temperature regulation in any weather, while the sole feels “like walking on a slightly bouncy, firm mat at all times and it is fantastic,” one reviewer raved. “I love them! Better price, cute and super comfortable,” another wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 7

25 These Slip-On Sneaks That I Always Keep By The Door Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $31 See On Amazon My Blowfish Malibu’s are always right next to the door. They’re so easy to slip on when it’s time to get the mail or take the dog out — but unlike your average slip-on, these have elastic bands that offer more security when you’re on the move. They’re also supportive enough for walks and cute enough to pair with everything from jeans to a dress (especially considering they come in tons of solid colors as well as floral patterns). Get them in half and wide sizes, too. Available sizes: 5 — 11

26 A Pair Of Quilted Shoes That Reviewers Wear Everywhere KUBUA Slippers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These slippers actually look like clouds, so it’s no surprise they feel like them, too. Their quilted, marshmallow-like upper has a terry lining on the inside, but resists moisture from the outside. Pair that with the non-slip, outdoor-friendly sole and the fact that they can be worn as clogs or slip-on sneakers, and it’s no wonder reviewers wear these “everywhere, not just in the house.” While the orange definitely makes a statement, you can get them in plenty of more neutral colors, too. Available sizes: 5 — 15

27 A Pair Of Lace-Free Mesh Sneakers That Fit Like They Were Made For You TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hate dealing with laces, but still want a sneaker that’s supportive, slip-resistant, and suitable for movement? According to the feedback for these mesh sneakers, you’re not alone. They slip right on due to their stretchy fabric upper, but despite their lack of laces, they still hug your feet with a custom-like fit (which is why they’re a favorite among reviewers whose feet swell). Then there’s the sole, which is thick, non-slip, contoured, and has reviewers raving, “I can wear these all day without discomfort. I like them so much I recently ordered a second pair.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

28 The Most Comfortable Wedge Sandal, According To Reviewers Cushionaire Naomi Cork Wedge Sandal Amazon $0 See On Amazon While I’d love to go everywhere in slippers, that’s not always an option. When you need a dressier shoe, but you’re still not willing to compromise on comfort, there are these Cushionaire Naomi sandals. “They are SO comfortable, the perfect tightness to stretchy-ness, and I get compliments every time I wear them,” one reviewer wrote. The elastic straps secure your foot with all-over stretch, the insole is cushioned for comfort, and the cork wedge offers height while keeping your foot in a more natural position. Available sizes: 6 — 11 Wide

29 Or Some Wedged Booties That Are Hairstylist-Approved Dunes Zoey Wedge Bootie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Some situations call for both a raised shoe and all-day comfort. Luckily, the Dunes Zoey wedge bootie is hairstylist-approved (one “wore them for the first time on a 10-hour day at the salon”) as well as a reviewer-favorite for dancing, concerts, and casual wear. The vegan suede upper cradles your foot in softness, while the memory foam insoles support them from below — so much so that “it doesn’t even feel like [you’re] wearing heels.” They’re available in wide sizes, too. Available sizes: 5 — 12 wide

30 These Loafers That Reviewers Have In 6 Colors Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $38 See On Amazon “I am obsessed I bought six pairs,” wrote one reviewer who is “on [their] feet all day” and usually suffers from “horrible back problems.” Since grabbing these Hey Dude loafers, however, they’ve had “no issues whatsoever.” Others agree that they “want every color” because they’re the “most comfortable shoes” they’ve “ever owned.” What makes them so special? The rounded toe, elastic laces, removable memory foam insole, and machine-washable design, just to start. Available sizes: 2 — 12

31 These Running Shoes That Feel Like They Defy Gravity Wonesion Running Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these running shoes feel like “you’re walking on air” and “absolutely absorb all shock” on hard surfaces. That’s thanks to their hollow honeycomb outsoles that cushion your feet with every step, whether you’re running, walking, hiking, or playing sports. They also have a knitted mesh upper (which keeps your feet dry and cool) and a cushioned interior (for additional comfort). Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

32 Not Your Average Pair Of Flats DRDREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Straps Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon These are not your average pair of flats. The premium latex footbed cushions every step, the soft lining prevents chafing, and the elastic ankle straps add security (and style) while walking. Buyers have worn them for work, weddings, and renaissance fairs; they’ve received ample compliments, but most importantly, their “feet felt amazing” and “never hurt the entire day.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

33 Some Minimalist Shoes For When You Wish You Could Be Barefoot WHITIN Barefoot Shoe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some people feel most comfortable when barefoot. If that’s you, these transitional barefoot shoes are a great place to start. They’re ultra-minimalist with a zero drop and an ergonomic design that supports and allows room for the natural shape of your foot. However, the flexible rubber outsole has honeycomb traction to protect your feet, while the removable insole offers a little extra padding until you’re used to the barefoot feel. Get them in a sneaker or loafer design, both in ample color options. Available sizes: 6 — 12

34 These Orthotic Comfort Flip Flips That Buyers “Can’t Believe” AEROTHOTIC Original Orthotic Comfort Thong Style Flip Flop Amazon $37 See On Amazon Reviewers “can’t believe” that these are actually flip flops. Wheras most other pairs are flat and rigid, these ones “are SO comfortable and well-made! They have great arch support and mold around my foot like a glove!” one buyer raved. The secret is the multi-layer orthotic gel insole, which has a medium heel cup, high arch support, and plenty of cloud-like support. Don’t worry, though; since they’re waterproof and washable, you can still garden with them or bring them on vacation with you. Available sizes: 6 — 11