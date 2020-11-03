39 Comfy Things To Wear That Are Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon

Amazon's unfiltered, real reviews are like looking into a crystal ball — envisioning your future happiness with a product. Whether they're discussing fit and material or longevity and size, Amazon reviewers keep it real, either confirming my purchase or saving me from buyer's remorse. I've put together a list of 39 comfy things to wear that are wildly popular on Amazon so that you can feel confident in your purchases before clicking "add to cart."

I've packed this list with all of the essentials you'll need to stay in and be cozy or venture out and look polished, while feeling like you're wearing your PJs. You'll find staples like hoodies, yoga pants, oversized button-down blouses in classic plaid patterns, and fuzzy socks and faux fur slippers, so there's no shortage of comfort. But for those times when you need to pull it together for that Zoom meeting or last-minute brunch, this list also features versatile T-shirt dresses that can be dressed up or down, sweet knit cardigans that are perfect for layering over tanks to add instant style to your outfit, and a pair of highly rated tapered jeans that feel more like leggings.

These comfy looks with cult followings are purchases you can make confidently, knowing you have the opinions of so many customers backing up your choice. Read on to find the comfiest and most stylish pieces, many of which boast thousands and tens of thousands of reviews.

1 A Soft Bralette With A Lace Racerback Mae Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This lace bralette offers support, style, and comfort. The stretchy and breathable nylon and elastane bralette has a beautiful lace racerback detail, so you can show it off under a tank or off-the-shoulder top. The cup pads are removable and the manufacturer recommends this bra for fitting A-C cups. It come in black, white, and gray. • Available Sizes: XS — XL • Available Colors: 3

2 This Pair Of Comfy Joggers With A Cult Following Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These jogger sweatpants are soft and stretchy, ideal for lounging at home or getting in a workout. These crowd favorites have more than 23,000 reviews and come in more than 40 different colors. The pants have side pockets and a relaxed fit that ends in cuffs. • Available Sizes: S — 3X • Available Colors: 40+

3 The Sweatshirt Dress With A Relaxed Fit Goodthreads Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cotton-blend dress is the comfiest solution for days when you want to feel put together, but cozy. The sweatshirt dress has a classic round neckline and raglan sleeves that have an elasticized hem. It has a relaxed fit that is oh so luxurious. The length hits about mid-thigh and can be dressed up or dressed down for any occasion. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL • Available Colors: 9

4 A Bold Sweater With An Animal Print Tickled Teal Leopard Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve sweater adds the perfect pop of personality to your cold-weather closet. It has a loose fit and is slightly oversized. This leopard top is also available in nine other colors and variations. Just throw on some jeans and boots to complete this look. • Available Sizes: S — 3X • Available Colors: 8

5 The Funnel-Neck Sweater With Serious Stretch Goodthreads Funnelneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This funnel-neck sweater is classic and cozy. It has a relaxed fit with a good amount of stretch to keep you warm and comfortable. It’s made with a wool blend that’s lightweight and perfect for layering. The ribbed hems and side slits add a fun detail that elevates this wardrobe staple. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL • Available Colors: 9

6 A T-Shirt Dress That You Can Wear Year-Round MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is a staple wardrobe piece that reviewers love. It has more than 10,000 reviews and a flowy fit with short sleeves and a stretchy blended material. You can wear it in the summer with flip flops or in the winter with boots and tights. With 30 available colors and patterns, you’ll want one in every color. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X •Available Colors: 30

7 The Fitness Tank That Fits Like A Sports Bra Lemedy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This fitness tank top fits like a sports bra but is slightly longer — perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings. The stretchy tank has spaghetti straps and offers light support. The pads are removable and the manufacturer cites this tank will fit A-C cups. It is made of a moisture-wicking fabric that is lightweight and dries quickly while you workout. It has more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.6 star rating. • Available Sizes: S — XXL • Available Colors: 19

8 A Waffle Knit Button-Down MIHOLL Tie Front Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This waffle knit shirt is soft and simple to throw on for any occasion. It has a functional button-down front, a V-neck, and a front tie detail. The lightweight material, dropped shoulders, and oversized fit keep it casual and cool. It’s also available in short sleeves and comes in 39 colors and prints that include tie dye and camo. Just toss it on with your favorite jeans for the perfect pulled-together look. • Available Sizes: S — XXL • Available Colors: 39

9 An Affordable Pack Of Everyday Cotton Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who knew a pair of underwear could be so popular? This pack of 10 pairs of cotton underwear in a classic bikini fit offers medium coverage and the material itself stretches for your comfort. They’re available in a variety of neutral colors and others that feature brightly colored or patterned options. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL • Available Colors: 20

10 A Supportive Pair of Air-Cushioned Sneakers Slowman Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon These mesh sock sneakers slip easily on and off and are comfortable enough to wear all day, plus they're designed with air cushioning to relieve impact and protect your feet. They have an anti-skid outsole and are made of a wear-resistant rubber. They are breathable and lightweight and are ideal for wearing to work, working out, or walking around town. With more than 43,000 reviews, these sneakers have a major cult following, to boot. • Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 • Available Colors: 21

11 The Most Versatile Pair Of High-Rise Jeans Gloria Vanderbilt Tapered Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-rise jeans are stretchy and go with everything. The have a traditional five-pocket design and a zipper fly, with a tapered leg that looks good with heels, boots, flats, or sneakers. They’re made of a cotton-blend that reviewers say feels good on your skin. They’re available in a variety of denim washes, as well as solid colors and patterns, and boast more than 14,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: 4 — 24 (regular, petite, short, and long) • Available Colors: 31

12 These Yoga Leggings That Come in 37 Colors CRZ YOGA High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-rise yoga leggings are lightweight and stretchy whether you’re doing a downward dog or watching Netflix and chilling. They have a wide waistband with hidden pockets with slight compression and sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry. Choose among more than 35 colors. • Available Sizes: XXS — XXL • Available Colors: 37

13 A Supportive Sports Bra With A Strappy Back Core 10 Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sports bra is supportive and stylish. It has removable cups and an elastic bottom band, with a strappy back that you'll want to show off. Plus, the bra is made of lightweight material that's soft and wicks away moisture to keep you dry while you workout. It offers a compression fit for high-intensity support. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X • Available Colors: 4

14 An Oversized Cardigan For Coffee Runs Dokotoo Long Knited Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan has long sleeves that are soft and stretchy, buttons that go all the way down the front, and two pockets that add a delicate detail and keep your hands warm! The thin material makes it ideal for all seasons. It’s available in a variety of lengths, as well as colors and patterns, including plaid, stripes, and color blocking. Wear it over jeans and a T-shirt for the ultimate casual look. • Available Sizes: S — XXL • Available Colors: 38

15 These Cozy Socks Infused With Hydrating Botanicals Dr. Scholl's Wool Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These socks do more than just keep your feet warm. They’re made of polyester and spandex, and are enhanced with vitamin E and lavender that moisturize your feet while you relax. These fuzzy socks have anti-slip grippers so you can safely walk around your house. Plus, they come in a money-saving pack of two. • Available Sizes: One size • Available Colors: 10

16 The Casual Romper With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Romper Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a super soft romper to lounge around in or wear around town, this terry fleece option is for you. Reviewers say it feels like a lightweight sweatshirt material, and it offers a relaxed fit with an adjustable drawcord waistband. It has wide straps and a V-neck and comes in six colors and patterns that include stripes and stars. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 6

17 A Bold Pair Of High-Rise Yoga Shorts Persit Bike Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-rise yoga shorts come in bold patterns and colors to add some fun to your wardrobe and workout. They have four-way stretch to move with you, with a two convenient pockets for storing your keys or cards. They’re made of a moisture-wicking material that dries quickly and keeps you comfortable. One reviewer reports these shorts are opaque and squat-proof. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 8

18 These Faux Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Support FEETCITY Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon These faux-fur slippers are luxurious and trendy. They have a rubber sole that will keep you from slipping and a memory foam insole that cushions your feet and makes you feel like you're walking on a cloud. These house slippers even have an adjustable elastic strap that keeps the slippers in place. The open-toe feature prevents overheating on warmer days and they come in a number of colors and prints like leopard and camo. •Available Sizes: 4.5 — 8.5 •Available Colors: 14

19 The Stretchy Lounge Pants With Pockets ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon You will never want to change out of these lounge pants. They have a wide elastic waistband that sits just above your belly button and are made from a soft, stretchy, and breathable modal rayon fabric for maximum comfort. They fit like joggers with a wide elastic cuff around each ankle and even have side pockets to hold your phone or keys. •Available Sizes: 1X — 4X •Available Colors: 4

20 A Cozy Sherpa Quarter-Zip Jacket Amazon Essentials Lined Sherpa Quarter-Zip Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon This warm and cozy quarter-zip jacket is made of a soft sherpa fabric and lined with polar fleece to protect you from cold temps without adding too much bulk. It has a quarter zipper and elasticized wrist cuffs, with large side pockets to keep your hands toasty. Reviewers give this jacket a 4.5-star rating. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 6

21 The Stylish Quilted Puffer Jacket That Keeps You Warm Daily Ritual Puffer Jacket Amazon $64 See On Amazon This short puffer jacket is warm, trendy, and super stylish. It has a unique quilted design, a zip-up front, mock neck, and it hits right at the hips (perfect for showing off a pair of high-waisted pants). It also features buttons and elastic cuffs at the wrists and the waist to trap heat and make you feel even toastier on chilly days. It comes in six shades and patterns, including hot pink and leopard. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 6

22 This Smooth Cotton Tank With A Mock Neck Goodthreads Mockneck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This jersey cotton tank is smooth and breathable, with a unique mock neck and a split seam on the side. Wear it under a cardigan or tucked into jeans as your ultimate go-to casual look. The sleeveless tank is slightly oversized and available in both solid colors and patterned options. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 10

23 A V-Neck Sweater With A Unique Criss-Cross Back Asvivid Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sweater has a V-neckline with a strappy criss-cross pattern on the back, but reviewers note that they often wear the piece with its criss-cross straps along the front for a sweet change up in style. This soft knit sweater has a relaxed fit with a ribbed hemline and wrists, and it comes in both solid colors and stripes. Layer a tank top underneath to stay warm or wear it as a transitional piece between seasons. •Available Sizes: S — XXL •Available Colors: 25

24 These Stretchy Yoga Pants With A Bootleg Fit BALEAF Flare Yoga Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These bootleg yoga pants are comfortable and cool. Unlike traditional yoga pants, this pair flares out slightly at the knee. They’re lightweight yet have sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry. The wide elastic waistband and gusseted crotch make these comfy pants perfect for working out or hanging around the house. •Available Sizes: S — XXL, available in 30, 32, and 34-inch inseams •Available Colors: 11

25 A Fitted Full-Zip Jacket That Wicks Away Moisture Core 10 Full-Zip Slim Fit Jacket Amazon $52 See On Amazon This fitted zipper jacket combines the style of streetwear with the functionality of sportswear. The jacket is medium weight and made of a polyester blend that’s smooth and wicks moisture. The super-stretchy jacket is fitted and has a trendy collar, with two pockets on the side and thumb holes to keep the jacket in place no matter how many push-ups you do. •Available Sizes: XS — 3X •Available Colors: 2

26 This Comfortable Skort With Built-In Bike Shorts RBX Plus Size Skort Amazon $33 See On Amazon Feel confident in this athletic skort that has attached bike shorts underneath. From the tennis court to brunch, this stretchy skort is stretchy, comfortable, and stylish. It has a fully adjustable drawstring waistband and side pockets. The polyester and spandex blend material is lightweight and breathable so you can get your sweat on. • Available Sizes: 1X — 3X • Available Colors: 6

27 An Asymmetrical Turtleneck Sweater ANRABESS Turtleneck Amazon $36 See On Amazon This thick sweater has a turtleneck and an asymmetrical hem that is chic and stylish. The ribbed texture is cozy and the batwing sleeves are roomy to the elbow and fitted from the elbow to the wrist. Wear it over leggings or jeans. It’s available in 26 colors, including a color block design. • Available Sizes: XS — XL •Available Colors: 26

28 A Chic Sweater Tracksuit VNVNE Knit Outfit Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sweater tracksuit is comfortable without sacrificing any style. This two-piece set comes with a long-sleeve pullover top with a wide neckline and oversized hems. The jogger-style long pants are made of a soft ribbed material and have a drawstring cord and cuff at the ankles. The pants even have two side pockets and are available in neutral or bold colors like orange, blue ,and wine-red. •Available Sizes: S — XXL •Available Colors: 9

29 This Stylish Cropped Sweater Pink Queen Cropped Sweater Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cropped sweater is the perfect top to wear when it cools down. It has a rounded neckline and long sleeves, but is cropped just above the belly button, making it perfect to pair with high-waist trousers and jeans. The knit sweater is available in solid colors, as well as tie dye and even holiday prints. The material is described by reviewers as breathable and lightweight. •Available Sizes: S — XL •Available Colors: 15

30 These Lounge Shorts That Tie At The Waist Colosseum Lounge Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These micro lounge shorts are made from super soft French terry and offer four-way stretch. They tie at the elastic waist with an exterior drawcord for the perfect fit and are slightly rounded at the hemline for a vintage look. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 5

31 A Fleece Hoodie With A Crossover Neckline Core 10 Fleece Hoodie Amazon $41 See On Amazon This fleece hoodie is as soft and comfy as it gets. It’s great for working out or just staying cozy on a chilly day. It has a crossover neckline and an adjustable drawcord and the hood itself is lined with breathable mesh. A large kangaroo pocket in the front is lined with fleece to keep your hands toasty and it features thumbholes for extra warmth and a small, raw hem that adds a trendy detail. •Available Sizes: XS — 1X •Available Colors: 6

32 An Oversized Flannel That Comes In 40+ Colors SweatyRocks Flannel Amazon $23 See On Amazon This oversized flannel top is cozy and comes in 43 colors. The fabric is lightweight and breathable so you can layer it under a jacket or over a tank top. It has a large pocket on the front and a curved hem that adds a unique touch to an otherwise classic button-down shirt. It's extra long so, whether you choose to wear it over leggings or tucked into jeans, it will prove an amazing asset to your wardrobe. •Available Sizes: XS — XL •Available Colors: 43

33 These Stretchy Jeggings With A Mid-Rise Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of comfortable skinny jeans, this pair of jeggings has more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.3 star rating. They're super stretchy and have a worn-in look and a mid-rise waist. Just pull them on and add a T-shirt or sweater for an instantly polished, yet comfy, look. They're available in three inseams — 27, 29, and 31 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. •Available Sizes: 2 — 28 •Available Colors: 7

34 A Cropped Zip Pullover That's Fuzzy ZAFUL Quarter Zip Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cropped sweatshirt takes the coziness of a traditional sweatshirt and ramps up the cool factor with a quarter-zip neckline, cropped cut, and an elasticized waistband that make it an adorable piece to pair with leggings or jeans. The quarter zip is classic and accented by a stylish color. It’s available in solid colors, as well as fun patterns like animal print and plaid. The long sleeves and warm faux fur material make this a dream on cooler days (or days when the AC is blasting). •Available Sizes: S — XL •Available Colors: 14

35 This Classy Knit Top With Balloon Sleeves Lark & Ro Mock Neck Knit Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This long-sleeve blouse is classic with a few unique details like balloon sleeves that puff out slightly and end in cuffs, as well as a mock neck. The soft material is a blend of rayon and spandex, so it’s stretchy. Dress it up with flashy jewelry or tuck it into jeans for a casual night out. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 4

36 A Versatile Body Suit That Comes In Funky Patterns MANGOPOP Turtleneck Body Suit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeve bodysuit is a crowd favorite that goes with everything. Made of stretchy and smooth modal and spandex, it has a mock turtleneck and is fitted throughout the sleeves and the body. Wear it with a skirt or pants without worrying about it coming untucked. It snaps between the legs with two buttons and is available in a sleeveless option, in addition to solid colors and funky patterns like mandalas and animal prints. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 32

37 These Stretchy Jeggings That You Can Wear To Work Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging Amazon $21 See On Amazon These stretchy knit jeggings pull on like your favorite comfy lounge pants, but just so happen to look like your nicest dress pants. They’re made of a cotton blend and fit like skinny jeans, with a classic tapered leg that’s cropped right above the ankle. They are available in three inseams: 26, 28, and 30 inches, and have functional pockets on the back and belt loops. They have more than 5,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL; available in short, regular, and long •Available Colors: 15

38 A Flowy T-Shirt Dress With Long Sleeves Daily Ritual Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeve jersey dress is comfortable and easy to dress up. It has a V-neck and flares out slightly at the hip, with a pleated skirt and trendy high-low hem. It’s made of soft, luxe jersey and can be easily worn as a casual staple with sneakers or dressed up with a statement necklace and boots or heels. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 7