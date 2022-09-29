Whether or not you’re Team Bridgerton Boob, I’m sure you’ve noticed that corset tops have become a major trend in recent months. They’re a little bit sexy, a little bit edgy — and, truthfully, a little bit difficult to shop for if you’re larger-chested (like me). Fear not, because I’ve done my duties in the dressing room to find the very best corsets for big boobs, bar none.

In my research, I tried both bustiers and corset-style tops. Though I am a fan of a true, waist-cinching, lace-up style (and I’ve included some on this list, don’t worry), sometimes a boned tank top gets the job done without making me feel like I’ve time-traveled to a more restrictive age.

Finding a corset that neither crushes my chest nor amplifies it to X-rated proportions has been difficult, but a select few have earned my seal of approval. Reviving my title as Bustle’s Unofficial Boob Editor, I’ve put my 36G chest to the test and tried on a myriad of corsets — some from trending brands like House of CB and Miaou, others from lingerie giants like Adore Me and Victoria’s Secret, and a few available with one click on your Amazon Prime account.

The thing these all have in common? They look amazing. Read on to shop my boob-approved favorites.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If your chest tends to spill out over designated cup sections, Mistress Rocks is for you. The brand offers Bigger Cup options to accommodate larger chests. This style boasts discreet underwire cups beneath a mesh cowl neck.

This Amazon find is my go-to black corset for a truly cinched look. I’ve worn it with everything from Halloween costumes to leather trousers on a night out. It comes in a ton of colors, and purchasing a small collection of shades is far from a bad idea.

Straps are key if you want a little extra lift, so this double-strapped style from I.AM.GIA. is a no-brainer. The tank-style straps create a classic corset silhouette, while the bonus halter ties offer some added oomph for the girls.

This top is similar to my go-to black corset, but it comes in a bunch of fun prints. I wore the green iteration on vacation earlier this year, and I’m dying to style this trippy pink print with cargo jeans.

This true corset works for a date night out or in — you can pair it with a slip skirt for dinner and rock it with the matching undies later in the evening. If you’re new to styling lingerie for everyday wear, a black lace corset (also available in in plus sizes 0X-4X) is a bona fide essential.

House of CB excels at sexy corset-style tops and this is one of my favorites. The longline silhouette hits me just right, while the duchess satin gives it an elevated touch. Plus, that square neckline just screams Bridgerton Boob.

This little top really surprised me — it doesn’t have a classic corset’s stiff structure or lacing, but it did a great job of supporting my chest and snatching me in. Plus, I love that you can see the boning through the mesh.

Good American knows how to do great denim — so of course the brand’s denim corset is my go-to. Available in blue and black washes, pairing this with matching jeans is a no-brainer when I want an effortless look that still feels styled.

I’ve tried and failed with a few VS corsets that have underwire cups, but this unlined iteration is a favorite — I currently own it in four colors. The hook-and-eye closures at the back, lacy panels, and criss-cross detailing make it the perfect piece of lingerie to throw on underneath a blazer for a feminine pop.

Miaou is quickly becoming known for their playful corsets and this tank-style version comes in a myriad of fun prints. The boning helps define your silhouette, but the stretchy mesh keeps the style from being too restrictive. This shape gives you some control on how your chest sits — if you want some serious cleavage, give the girls a scoop for a pushed-up look.