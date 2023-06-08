And just like that, the refreshing vibes of spring are being replaced by the vibrant, carefree feels of summer — and with it, most fragrance lovers of the world are looking at the change of season as an opportunity to expand their scented wardrobe.

As spring is most often associated with perfumes filled with florals — like timeless roses, of course, or even the more fresh and youthful honeysuckle flower — summer is no doubt defined by a certain playfulness. In other words? It’s time to breakout the dreamy gourmand aromas that are irresistibly yummy.

ICYMI: Gourmand scents are essentially considered to be sweet, with fragrance notes that are edible. Think the nostalgic scent of vanilla that is reminiscent of birthday cakes, or even decadent and delicious treats like smooth honey, chocolate, caramel, and more.

Perhaps the most underrated gourmand note that brings to mind summertime carnivals of childhood is cotton candy (or, as those in England say, candy floss). And while it may seem juvenile or much too sweet for a daily scent, when paired with a complexity of more mature ingredients, the effect can be surprisingly mature and mesmerizing.

To add a little extra sweetness into your life, here are 11 cotton candy perfumes to spritz on all summer.

1 Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum Neiman Marcus $205 See On Neiman Marcus A scent inspired by daydreaming of endless summers, Sundazed is sugary scent that is reminiscent of cotton candy’s sugar rush, as notes of mandarin, neroli, lemon, jasmine, and white musk swirl around you.

3 KAYALI YUM PISTACHIO GELATO | 33 EDP INTENSE Sephora $138 See On Sephora Like indulging in a cool cone of Italian gelato, YUM PISTACHIO GELATO | 33 is dreamy and delectable, yet still quite mature and wearable. As for the featured notes? Cotton candy, whipped cream, hazelnut, and of course — pistachio.

4 SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora A fragrance that instantly takes you to summertime evenings on beachy boardwalks, Boardwalk Delight is brimming with the aromas of vanilla, coconut milk, and cotton candy.

5 Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau De Parfum Sephora $89 See On Sephora As if flower petals were covered in pink sugar, Wonderland Peony is traditional floral notes meet the playfulness of gourmand scents like cotton candy and a hint of hazelnut.

7 Demeter Fragrance Library Cotton Candy Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $35.70 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Demeter’s collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. And if you’re on the market for a cotton candy scent, its Cotton Candy is an easy go-to that smells spot-on to the sugary summertime treat.