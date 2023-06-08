Beauty

11 Cotton Candy Perfumes That Smell Summery & Sophisticated

Eau so sweet.

And just like that, the refreshing vibes of spring are being replaced by the vibrant, carefree feels of summer — and with it, most fragrance lovers of the world are looking at the change of season as an opportunity to expand their scented wardrobe.

As spring is most often associated with perfumes filled with florals — like timeless roses, of course, or even the more fresh and youthful honeysuckle flower — summer is no doubt defined by a certain playfulness. In other words? It’s time to breakout the dreamy gourmand aromas that are irresistibly yummy.

ICYMI: Gourmand scents are essentially considered to be sweet, with fragrance notes that are edible. Think the nostalgic scent of vanilla that is reminiscent of birthday cakes, or even decadent and delicious treats like smooth honey, chocolate, caramel, and more.

Perhaps the most underrated gourmand note that brings to mind summertime carnivals of childhood is cotton candy (or, as those in England say, candy floss). And while it may seem juvenile or much too sweet for a daily scent, when paired with a complexity of more mature ingredients, the effect can be surprisingly mature and mesmerizing.

To add a little extra sweetness into your life, here are 11 cotton candy perfumes to spritz on all summer.

A scent inspired by daydreaming of endless summers, Sundazed is sugary scent that is reminiscent of cotton candy’s sugar rush, as notes of mandarin, neroli, lemon, jasmine, and white musk swirl around you.

Sol de Janeiro has a total cult-following on TikTok for its yummy gourmand scents — and countless fans of the brand have admitted that Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor smells a lot like a cotton candy treat (though it actually features notes of jasmine, dragonfruit, and vanilla).

Like indulging in a cool cone of Italian gelato, YUM PISTACHIO GELATO | 33 is dreamy and delectable, yet still quite mature and wearable. As for the featured notes? Cotton candy, whipped cream, hazelnut, and of course — pistachio.

A fragrance that instantly takes you to summertime evenings on beachy boardwalks, Boardwalk Delight is brimming with the aromas of vanilla, coconut milk, and cotton candy.

As if flower petals were covered in pink sugar, Wonderland Peony is traditional floral notes meet the playfulness of gourmand scents like cotton candy and a hint of hazelnut.

Inspired by the brand’s viral body care range, Unicorn Fruit smells of acai berries, matcha, and rose petals.

Demeter’s collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. And if you’re on the market for a cotton candy scent, its Cotton Candy is an easy go-to that smells spot-on to the sugary summertime treat.

A limited edition launch, Sucre De Coton is truly a cotton candy dream with the sweet aromas of pink cyclamen, vibrant mixed berries, and vanilla sugar.

For fans of an easy body mist for the summer months, Cotton Candy Clouds is defined by pink berries, sugary cotton candy, and whipped vanilla. Yum.

I Love Your Smell, Baby is playfully fresh and dreamy, as notes of peach, raspberry, rose, coconut water, cotton candy, and vanilla sugar woods dance around you.

Some say CANDY is akin to a caramel treat, while others admit it reminds them of cotton candy. Nonetheless, this sugary perfume features notes of white musk, benzoin, and a caramel accord.