16 Honeysuckle Perfumes For Summer 2023 That Are Eau So Cottagecore

Sun-kissed and sweet.

If you're looking for a floral honeysuckle perfume, try a sweet fragrance from Jo Malone, Dior, or E...
As of the springtime month of May, tiny golden, white, and sometimes pink honeysuckle flowers begin to bloom all over the world (and through the end of summer, too). And for those familiar with the sweetly nostalgic scent, you know that especially on warm days heated by the sun’s intense rays, the softly sensual flowers emit the most dizzying, honeyed, and earthy aroma in the air that is eau so lovely and fresh.

In the world of perfume, the honeysuckle fragrance note brings with it a similar effect as it does in nature — and olfactively, it smells a bit like the elegant jasmine flower that is found in so many fragrance formulations, though with an added sunny sweetness that has the faintest trace of what seems most akin to on-trend vanilla. What’s more, it often feels brighter and a bit more youthful than other traditional florals (like the timeless rose, for one), creating a sugared warmth around the wearer.

Craving a new signature scent to pair with your dreamy sundresses and cottagecore getaways? For a new summertime fragrance that smells as if you are walking through an enchanted fairy garden, here are 16 honeysuckle-enhanced perfumes to consider.

1

Described as a love letter to the city of Los Angeles, Angie is brimming with honeysuckle, jasmine, and gardenia in full bloom, while sweet fig and a cloud of skin musk create a sensual feel.

2

Bright and flirtatious, Florist is filled with sheer tuberose petals, warm gardenia, and a sugared honeysuckle note.

3

A joyful fragrance that smells like freshly-cut grass and a neighboring garden in full-bloom, Le Week End features notes of cut grass, wild honeysuckle, peonies, and green wood.

4

Her is the embodiment of the multi-faceted woman as playful fruits, musky woods, and a bouquet of florals blend together for a perfume that is all things lively, fresh, and elegant all at once.

5

Inspired by a sunny afternoon along the Mediterranean sea, Mediterranean Honeysuckle is defined by Italian bergamot, creamy honeysuckle, and vibrant grapefruit.

6

Earthy and herbaceous, Dad's Garden Honeysuckle And Chamomile Perfume smells exactly as it sounds: like a flower-filled garden finally in full-bloom.

7

Inspired by the feeling of children taking in and falling in love with the world for the first time, Cabriole Eau de senteur is defined by fresh honeysuckle, delicate osmanthus, and smooth sandalwood.

8

Truly like the warm embrace of a late summer afternoon, Tennessee Sunset is filled with sweet vanilla orchid, sun-kissed honeysuckle, and heated musks.

9

With just a few spritzes of Honeysuckle & Davana, your senses transport you to the English countryside as fruity davana, honeyed florals, and earthy moss swirl around you.

10

A truly evocative expression of the honeysuckle flower, Honeysuckle Dream is filled with the aromas of pear leaves, lily, and of course, a whole lot of honeysuckle.

11

A sheer, dewy floral fragrance that screams “quiet luxury,” J'adore Parfum d'Eau has notes of rose, honeysuckle, jasmine, magnolia, and a touch neroli.

12

As if you’ve bottled a lush garden into a tiny fragrance bottle, Olene is filled with notes of whimsical wisteria, smooth jasmine, and sunny honeysuckle.

13

A fragrance that is youthful, sweet, and nostalgic, Viva La Juicy Gold Couture smells of lush wild berries, golden amber, melted caramel, yummy vanilla, and a touch of soft honeysuckle.

14

With a whole lot of citrusy zest by way of pink grapefruit, tangerine, and bitter neroli, Nectar features a hint of sunny sweetness thanks to the floral honeysuckle note.

15

Sugared honeysuckle and dewy jasmine dance together in Honeysuckle Reserve for a sumptuous scent that embodies that newly-awakened feeling of spring.

16

A playful fragrance that is juicy and fruity, Sweet Like Candy is filled with notes of blackberry, pear, jasmine, honeysuckle, and marshmallow vanilla.