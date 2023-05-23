As of the springtime month of May, tiny golden, white, and sometimes pink honeysuckle flowers begin to bloom all over the world (and through the end of summer, too). And for those familiar with the sweetly nostalgic scent, you know that especially on warm days heated by the sun’s intense rays, the softly sensual flowers emit the most dizzying, honeyed, and earthy aroma in the air that is eau so lovely and fresh.

In the world of perfume, the honeysuckle fragrance note brings with it a similar effect as it does in nature — and olfactively, it smells a bit like the elegant jasmine flower that is found in so many fragrance formulations, though with an added sunny sweetness that has the faintest trace of what seems most akin to on-trend vanilla. What’s more, it often feels brighter and a bit more youthful than other traditional florals (like the timeless rose, for one), creating a sugared warmth around the wearer.

Craving a new signature scent to pair with your dreamy sundresses and cottagecore getaways? For a new summertime fragrance that smells as if you are walking through an enchanted fairy garden, here are 16 honeysuckle-enhanced perfumes to consider.

2 Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum Sephora $108 See On Sephora Bright and flirtatious, Florist is filled with sheer tuberose petals, warm gardenia, and a sugared honeysuckle note.

3 Summer Hours Le Week End Summer Hours $120 See On Summer Hours A joyful fragrance that smells like freshly-cut grass and a neighboring garden in full-bloom, Le Week End features notes of cut grass, wild honeysuckle, peonies, and green wood.

4 Burberry Her Eau de Toilette Ulta $133 See On Ulta Her is the embodiment of the multi-faceted woman as playful fruits, musky woods, and a bouquet of florals blend together for a perfume that is all things lively, fresh, and elegant all at once.

5 AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Sephora $145 See On Sephora Inspired by a sunny afternoon along the Mediterranean sea, Mediterranean Honeysuckle is defined by Italian bergamot, creamy honeysuckle, and vibrant grapefruit.

7 Hermès Cabriole Eau de senteur Hermès $114 See On Hermès Inspired by the feeling of children taking in and falling in love with the world for the first time, Cabriole Eau de senteur is defined by fresh honeysuckle, delicate osmanthus, and smooth sandalwood.

8 Dolly Parton Tennessee Sunset Eau De Toilette Walmart $39.01 See On Walmart Truly like the warm embrace of a late summer afternoon, Tennessee Sunset is filled with sweet vanilla orchid, sun-kissed honeysuckle, and heated musks.

9 Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne Sephora $155 See On Sephora With just a few spritzes of Honeysuckle & Davana, your senses transport you to the English countryside as fruity davana, honeyed florals, and earthy moss swirl around you.

10 SKYLAR Honeysuckle Dream Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora A truly evocative expression of the honeysuckle flower, Honeysuckle Dream is filled with the aromas of pear leaves, lily, and of course, a whole lot of honeysuckle.

12 diptyque Paris Olene Eau de Toilette diptyque Paris $175 See On diptyque Paris As if you’ve bottled a lush garden into a tiny fragrance bottle, Olene is filled with notes of whimsical wisteria, smooth jasmine, and sunny honeysuckle.