We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When it comes to the dreamy world of perfume, roses are perhaps one of the first fragrance notes that come to mind. And throughout history (and in unique parts of the world, too), the classic scent of roses, and even luxurious distilled rosewater, was beloved by the likes of Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette, and even the late Marilyn Monroe, albeit a number of years later.
A truly precious ingredient in perfumery that needs thousands of petals to produce only a few drops of essential oil, the scent of a rose has a way of transforming depending on the other notes that surround and support it. A scent that is essentially a full bouquet of florals, like rose with jasmine, gardenia, and lily of the valley, may express itself in a way that feels powdery or somewhat old-fashioned to a modern nose. On the other hand, vibrantly exotic bergamot or sensually smoky palo santo may create a more daringly youthful aroma that has an edgy, genderless grit.
Craving a bit of those elegant, regal, and sensual vibes à la some of the most beloved queens (royal and otherwise)? Below, find 22 rose-filled perfumes and decadent fragrance oils that will fill your routine with a whole lot of luxury.