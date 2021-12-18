37 Cozy, Inexpensive Jackets & Sweaters That Won't Make You Look Bulky

Here’s the sad truth, folks: it’s not easy looking stylish in cold weather — for anyone. The main concern as temperatures get chillier tends to err on the side of practicality rather than serving looks: will I be warm enough? That thought process inevitably ushers in layers upon outsized layers, chicness be damned. What if, however, there were sweaters and jackets both cozy and inexpensive to keep you toasty in style without the attendant unwanted volume? They exist, and they’re located just a short scroll down the page.

Don’t read this the wrong way: oversized clothing isn’t the enemy here — rather, genuinely bulky pieces and ill-fitting silhouettes that are neither cute nor comfortable are what we’re combatting. That’s why this curated round-up is limited to the best cold-weather clothing that’ll keep you warm without a ton of extra fabric. You can expect to find something for just about every need, with a range of slim-fit turtlenecks, fleece jackets, long cardigans, and even a few cashmere-blend sweaters — and they’re all under $60, no less.

These cold-weather layers are cozy, chic, and impossible to resist — but don’t take my word for it: they’re backed up by thousands of glowing reviews. Keep reading to check them out for yourself.

1 The Cult-Favorite Turtleneck Amazon Shoppers Swear By Wosalba Turtleneck Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turtleneck naysayers may claim they’re chunky and way too constricting, but not this body-skimming staple. “It fits smoothly without being super tight,” one shopper noted of the black turtleneck. “The fabric is very soft but not transparent, even when stretched...this is consistently the most-worn shirt in my closet,” they remarked. The praise was similarly high for its 25 additional colors. Wear it under scrubs, uniforms, sweaters, and blazers, for all the warm winter feels — and no bulk anywhere in sight. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A 100% Merino Wool Sweater For Less Than $20 Meraki V-Neck Sweater Amazon $18 See On Amazon Seriously, can you believe this 100% merino wool V-neck sweater costs less than $20? It’s a slim cut that skims the body, and can be easily tucked into your trousers and skirts — or worn as a classic base layer for hiking. “This sweater is so comfortable to wear under my suits. I was looking for not bulky and decent quality and this is definitely it,” One reviewer praised, confessing, “it looks and feels like a Merino sweater I bought from Banana Republic.” Score! Available sizes: 0 — 10

3 This Long Cardigan In A Homespun Honeycomb Texture Goodthreads Honeycomb Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Available in five different neutrals, this honeycomb cardigan is the perfect topper for minimalists. It’s thick but not too thick, with trim ribbed cuffs, and will feel like an instant classic in your wardrobe from the get-go. “I have washed it twice and it comes out super soft and no pilling,” noted one reviewer, who also stated the quality was “better than Gap or Old Navy” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Feathery-Soft And Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan You’ll Want To Live In GRACE KARIN Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon This lounge cardigan is the real deal for day or night. It’s soft as a cloud with a surprising amount of warmth, and fans have been raving about this recently-released gem. Take a moment to scroll through the customer reviews and you’ll see a decided consensus among shoppers. There’s “very comfy!,” and “so soft and cozy,” along with “tremendously warm” and “my new favorite.” And, really, what could be better than that? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 The Cable Knit Sweater That Looks Like A Heritage Piece Amazon Essentials Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon This luxe-looking crewneck may only cost $27, but its quality is worth triple the price. The cotton-polyester blend has a little model in it, which makes it extra soft. “The fabric is sooooo soft (maybe that’s why ordered so many of these!) Also the price—great deal!,” gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 The Preppy Crewneck Sweater You’ll Have For Years Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Listen, you can never go wrong with a traditional crewneck, and a few well-chosen accessories will imbue it with any vibe you want. Take this plus-size long-sleeved sweater, for instance. The classic silhouette doesn’t lose its shape, even after repeated washing, and the elasticized ribbing at its cuffs, hem, and neckline keeps it in place under s puffer or overcoat. If you’re curious about its thickness — and, more importantly, its warmness — one reviewer remarked that “this sweater is light enough for wearing to work and not sweating like crazy when the heat gets turned up.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

7 A Cloud-Like V-Neck Sweater That’s Lighter Than Air Daily Ritual Relaxed Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Elevated basics are few and far between, but this lightweight V-neck pullover has proven to be one of them. If you look closely, you’ll notice all the little details that make it special, like its fluffy, high-quality yarn and a subtle dropped shoulder seam. Plus, a single side slit and exposed seams gives it a relaxed look that’s not too baggy, either. “I love this sweater! It fits nice and loose while still looking nice enough to wear to work. Long enough to wear with leggings but not sloppy long. Very soft and cozy,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 An Adorable Turtleneck Sweater Dress That’s Equally Chic And Cozy ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon In a season with frigid air or possible snowstorms, adorable dresses aren’t always top of mind. Except, that is, when you stumble upon a perfect sweater dress (in so much stunning shades, no less) that doesn’t sacrifice warmth for style. The cozy high neckline and lantern sleeves on this one guarantee winter-worthy toastiness, and looks incredible with knee-high boots and a long wool coat. One satisfied shopper wrote that “the fit is incredible, it’s very soft and it’s just *chef’s kiss* perfect!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Boatneck Sweater That Slips Off One Shoulder Feiersi Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Slip into this off-the-shoulder sweater to stay stylish and warm — with no bulk in sight. It comes in a variety of wearable colors, from neutrals to millennial pink, as well as striking leopard and star instarsia prints. The viscose blend has some stretch to it, so it’s not restricting and easy to wear. Rock it with the shoulders up in a casual setting or down for an edgier nighttime look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Subtle Batwing Sweater You Can Wear With Seemingly Everything Jouica Batwing Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Designed with a subtle bat-wing sleeve and pared-down V neckline that’s not too low, this casual pullover sweater skims the body without being overly tight or loose. The high-low hemline looks great with a variety of bottoms — trousers, denim, leggings, you name it. Pick between Scandi-inspired patterns, leopard prints, and warable solids, all sporting a ribbed hemline and knuckle-skimming sleeves. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Open-Front Cardigan That Comes In Coveted Prints ZESICA Open Front Cardigan Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you want something a bit oversized that still feels polished, then this open-front sweater might be a good option. It has a touch of slouch in the shoulders and hits the mid-thigh on most, while the viscose-based weave is softer and thicker than expected. Over a dozen color options are available — all of which can be layered over anything in your closet — but the prints are where it really stands out, including tonal animal prints and plaids. The best part? The front pocket is big enough for your phone, so it’s always close by. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 And A Lightweight Cardigan That’s Softer Than Leggings Lock and Love Draped Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from a buttery rayon jersey, this long-sleeved cardigan is so soft to the touch. The asymmetrical draped front is ideal for lounging around the house and makes a great travel companion you can stash in your bag, for that matter. (And there aren’t any metal buttons or zippers for TSA to detect). Choose from a spectrum of 48 color varieties, including tie-dye — and they’re only $19 each, so you might want to snag two or three. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Dramatic Reversible Sweater You Can Style So Many Ways LILBETTER Twisted Back Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Versatility is key when shopping for cold-weather attire, and this warm yet fashionable sweater has you spoiled for statement-making choice. Opt for a deep V-neck sweater by wearing the twisted knot facing front or, alternatively, turn it around for an equally sultry open back. It also looks gorgeous layered over a lace camisole, so don’t sleep on it during low-key weekends, either. The only possible downside to this top is that you might have to hand-wash it, but that’s not stopping shoppers. One reviewer made that clear: “this sweater stole my heart,” they gushed. “It's easily became one of my go to sweaters when it comes to chilly days or running errands.” For $31? Done! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Trendy Cardigan That Minimalists Will Love The Drop Francine V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon What’s soft like a cloud and goes with everything in the universe? The Drop’s Francine V-Neck Cardigan, of course. Its retro fluffy texture is decidedly on-trend and feels like top-notch cashmere from any department store, but is crafted from a blend of nylon, rayon and polyester — which not only keeps the price accessible, but also means there’s no dry cleaning required. “This sweater is incredibly cozy and soft,” one shopper praised, remarking that it “goes well with leggings or jeans.” In other words, you’ll wear it with everything. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

15 The Hooded Fleece Jacket That’s An Avowed Athleisure Staple JUST MY SIZE EcoSmart Fleece Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pouch pockets, a soft cord-free hood, and tailored seams — this hooded fleece zip-up jacket truly has it all. Expect a heavenly cotton-blend fleece that’s lightweight yet plush and low-pill. On top of that, it’s also made from recycled plastic bottles, so it’s good for the environment. As they say: look good, feel good. With nearly 13,000 ratings it has a glowing 4.5 stars from Amazon fans. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

16 The Water-Resistant Puffer That Packs Down To Nothing Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Coat Amazon $43 See On Amazon Yes, the term “winter essential” gets thrown around a lot these days. However, this water resistant puffer coat is just that. (The longer hemline is truly life-changing). Featuring two exterior pockets that zip closed and a sizable hood, this down-alternative puffer is foldable and comes with a stuff sack, making it suitable for all kinds of travel. One shopper shared that it's “lightweight, but somehow warm enough, but somehow never too warm... how does that work?!” Chalk it up to perfection. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Waffle Pullover That’s Truly As Warm As Can Be MEROKEETY Waffle Knit Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on this not-so-basic knit pullover. The sweater has three major ingredients that make it special: a rugged waffle knit texture, balloon sleeves, and easygoing dropped shoulders. You’ll find yourself gravitating towards it on chilly mornings, too, according to the reviews. “Holy cow, is it warm!” Remarked one shopper, while another confessed that “I literally wear this every day.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Puff-Sleeved Sweater That Elevates The Simple Crewneck Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is classic yet anything but basic — just spot the pleated shoulders and lantern sleeves for proof. “I got lots of compliments when I wore it to work,” remarked one reviewer. A crewneck stands out if the fit is just right, but this one won’t let you down in that department, either. Another reviewer declared it “not snug but not baggy.” In other words, it’s perfect. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Cashmere-Blend Sweater For Less Than $50 Jessica London Cotton Cashmere Turtleneck Amazon $38 See On Amazon This cotton cashmere turtleneck is an affordable investment piece that easily dresses up or down, depending on where you’re heading. Its 30-inch length is a bonus for leggings fanatics, but the cotton-cashmere knit is thin enough for tucking into a pencil skirt. “A delicate soft knit, yet it feels like it will also hold its shape and the color was true,” one fan confirmed, noting the brand’s consistent quality. “I have ordered several things from Jessica London recently and I have to say I have not been disappointed with any of them.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 36 Plus

20 And A Fun Fleece Jacket That Comes In Really Stylish Patterns Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon This fan-favorite fleece jacket is the mid-weight base layer you need in your life. It’s fully equipped with all the basics, including a high collar, full-zip front, and elasticized cuffs, along with 16 different solid shades and printed options to choose from, like tiger stripes and buffalo plaid. “I was pleasantly surprised to find two huge inside pockets like you find on a lot of men’s outerwear,” as one fan discovered, while another suggested you “go up a size at least for looser fit.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

21 This Open-Front Cardigan Coat Dokotoo Open Front Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Jazz up otherwise minimalist looks on cozy weekends with this rustic-chic patterned cardigan. The acrylic knit is incredibly soft and doesn’t shrink in the wash. If stand-out patterns aren’t really your vibe, however, you’ll find a few solid hues for sale — including black, grey, and olive — with textures including cable knit, ribbed knit, and delicate pointelle. Take your pick! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 The Sophisticated Oversized Wrap To Bring Absolutely Everywhere Moss Rose Shawl Wrap Amazon $34 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need in life is a warm blanket — but if you have to leave the house, here’s the next-best thing: this spectacular poncho shawl by Moss Rose. Carry it around in your trusty tote bag to work, the airport, or over a bodysuit for lunch with friends. You can even leave it at your desk to throw over your ensemble in a pinch or drape it as a jacket when the weather permits. Did we mention it’s feels like luxurious cashmere for only $35? Better for you, it’s a viscose blend that, unlike the pricier knit, can be tossed in the washing machine on laundry day. Available sizes: One size

23 A Sherpa Bomber That’s Touchably Soft MIROL Sherpa Fleece Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Although it can’t replace your hefty winter coat entirely, this sherpa bomber jacket is undeniably cozy. Wear it at home or at the office as a stylish substitute to the zip-up hoodie or sweater. It has similar features to a full-zip sweatshirt, too, including a fleece-lined interior and two side pockets for storage. It already has more than 2,000 perfect ratings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Trail-Worthy Fleece With 31,000 Five-Star Ratings Columbia Fleece Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made of 100% polyester fleece, this slim-fit jacket is perfectly tailored, comfortable, and eminently layerable. Zip it up for a coffee run on a brisk day or layer it smoothly underneath your heavier coats in freezing temps — Columbia’s proprietary fleece will keep you snug. Reviewers can’t stop raving about it either, declaring it’s “so soft against the skin” and “​​my all-time favorite fleece.” Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

25 The Plaid Shacket You’ll Want To Live In All Weekend Uaneo Wool Blend Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This buffalo plaid shacket will be your go-to flannel this winter — except, of course, it’s a lot heavier. Get a pitch-perfect ‘90s grunge look just by throwing it on top of a T-shirt with mom jeans and combat boots. The silhouette is very relaxed — but not too oversized — with a drop shoulder and two welted hand pockets for your hands. “I thought the material would be itchy but it isn’t, it is so soft and comfortable,” one reviewer was pleased to share. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Sweater With Color-Block Sleeves That Makes Accessories An Afterthought Cable Stitch Cotton Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Classic with a twist, this 100% cotton sweater stands out against the rest. The colorful knit sleeves make an eye-catching statement while retaining all the comfort of your favorite go-to crewneck. Reviewers are spilling how luxe it looks in real life, gushing that it “looks expensive and people keep asking wear I got it” and “reminds me of a Free People sweater I have seen...but at a fraction of the price.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 This Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt Made From Plastic Bottles Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This eco-chic crewneck sweatshirt sits just below the natural waistline for a wearable crop that works well on a range of heights. It’s a top choice for shoppers — with more than 22,000 five-star reviews — and crafted using recycled polyester from water bottles. Available in 15 hues, one happy customer wrote that these were “good mid-weight sweatshirts that have a waistband that fits instead of looking like I'm wearing a fleece tent!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Sweater That Looks Designer — It Even Has A Touch Of Cashmere Ckikiou Cashmere Batwing Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cashmere-blend sweater is only $28, which is a steal considering how expensive it looks. There’s an elegant ribbed texture to it with a sophisticated boat neckline and subtle batwing sleeves for a slouchy-chic look. Reviewers agreed that the pullover's single size really did fit most body types. “There’s a lot of leeway on the fit, it could be quite a bit smaller or larger and still look good,” one fan wrote. “It feels like an actual cashmere blend too - so soft and snuggly, but with plenty of stretch,” they added. “Overall I loved the top enough to buy multiples.” Available sizes: One size

29 This Fair Isle Pullover That’s A Natural With Leggings Roamans Pullover Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Some Fair Isle sweaters are notorious for being kind of scratchy in nature , but this pullover version is an exception. The swing shape has a 28-inch length that skims the hips, so it’s a great option for keeping on hand to rock with leggings throughout the holiday season and beyond. You migh want to add a long-sleeved undershirt in extremely cold weather, but according to one reviewer, it’s “just the right weight for a Florida winter.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 36 Plus

30 A Chalet-Chic Sherpa In Juicy South Beach Shades Amazon Essentials Fleece-Lined Sherpa Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This polar fleece-lined sherpa jacket is both cuddly and cute. It comes in unexpected colorways, including hot pink and lime green, all with a color-blocked chest pocket and contrasting elastic cuffs. Additional side pockets will hold your wallet, cell phone, and keys if you’re running out for a quick errand. “Fits perfect and is adorable on...I was very surprised at how comfortable and warm it is. Well made and attractive to wear with my jeans or slacks,” a reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

31 The Hooded Fleece Peacoat You’ll Never Get Tired Of Woman Within Double-Breasted Peacoat Amazon $46 See On Amazon A timeless peacoat, like the one above, never goes out of style — especially when there’s a hood involved. Experience the finest microfleece with a luxe quilted lining, and a double-breasted closure that means business in the cold. It won’t weigh you down, in case you’re wondering, and is machine washable for effortless care. “This jacket looks amazing, and feels soft and comfortable,” one fan wrote. “It works really well...unless it is 50 degrees or lower, you are likely to get a little warm in it.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 36 Plus

32 A Velvet Jacket With Big Stevie Nicks Energy futurino Velvet Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon Opulent yet effortless, this velvet cardigan jacket is a stunner worthy of the iconic rock star — but is also available in eight classic cuts, including denim-style toppers and tailored blazers, that combine timeless designs with lush fabric in a way that’s surprisingly wearable for people off-stage. “I didn’t expect to love it as much as I do,” one reviewer confessed. “Dresses up any outfit...I felt completely put together and sleek in this.” Another wasn’t holding back their thoughts in the slightest: “Don’t waste your money on just one of these coats. Waste your money on 3 because they are [so] fabulous.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Sweetly Relaxed Crewneck Sweater Made With Love shermie Sweater with Elbow Patchwork Amazon $20 See On Amazon Show your affection with this downright adorable sweater. It’s adorned with heart-shaped elbow and wrist patches woven right onto the thick acrylic knit that makes a really cute gift for your closest friends. Although it’s only $20, the quality is high and it feels nice against the skin. “I wear this quite frequently to work and every single time someone compliments me. That's not an exaggeration... EVERY SINGLE TIME,” one reviewer raved. You might as well gift one to yourself, too, in the name of self-love. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

34 A Collared Sweatshirt That’s Majorly On-Trend SweatyRocks Collared Sweatshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Layered collars and knits have been popular of late due to the recent resurgence of early Y2K trends. This laidback collared sweatshirt gives you the look in one effortless layer. 31 color combos are listed, and a couple even have sweetly nostalgic motifs on them like strawberries and teddy bears. Style yours with a pair of boyfriend jeans and dad sneaks on the weekend, or dress it up for a family dinner with leggings and mules. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

35 This Sporty Track Jacket With Sculpted Shoulder Piping adidas Originals Track Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon This sporty track jacket combines athletic heritage with a fitted cut and iconic adidas design from yesteryear. The ribbed collar and cuffs, contrasting raglan piping, and signature three stripes running down each sleeve are the same old-school nuances from the ‘80s and ‘90s that put the brand on the map. “I keep this in my car as a grab-and-go jacket for unexpected breezy or cool weather. More often than not, I end up wearing it just because it’s so darn comfortable,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 The $54 Teddy Coat Of Your Dreams Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Jacket Amazon $54 See On Amazon This affordable version of a designer teddy bear coat doesn’t disappoint. It feels like a cotton ball and adds instant sophistication to leggings or fitted denim, but requires a sweater and scarf pairing in the dead of winter due to its open-front style. “A hidden gem,” one shopper gushed. “Definitely one of those ‘blanket but make it fashion’ pieces.” Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

