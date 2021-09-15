43 Cult-Favorite Outfits Under $35 That Look Good On Everyone

You build a wardrobe the same way you build anything else: one piece at a time. That said, the right pieces make all the difference. Articles of clothing that only go with a single outfit for a single event, leave you scrambling over what to wear the rest of the time. Versatile pieces that look great and feel comfortable, on the other hand, offer you countless options at your fingertips. More importantly, you’ll actually enjoy wearing them.

Now, some people might advise you to invest in articles of clothing that are worth the splurge — but I’m not one of those people. Personally, I don’t believe that a high price tag automatically equates to high quality, and my own wardrobe proves it. Most of the things in my closet are stylish pieces from Amazon that cost less than $35 a piece. I wear them week in and week out (since they can be mixed and matched with so many outfits), and I throw them in the wash on a regular basis (no special care required).

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed, though. These cult-favorite outfits have hundreds if not thousands of reviews, all because they’re affordable building blocks for a stylish, comfortable wardrobe.

1 This Best-Selling Dress That’s Oh-So Versatile Amoretu Summer Tunic V Neck Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Choose between two sleeve lengths, several solid colors, and a few eye-catching patterns. Whichever one you get, this V-neck tunic dress is a low-maintenance way to look especially put together. Its polyester fabric doesn’t have any stretch, but is still flowy, breathable, and loose-fitting for all-day comfort. No wonder it has more than 30,000 reviews and a best-selling status. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Button-Down With Major ‘90s Vibes Astylish Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon In case you hadn’t noticed, ’90s fashion trends are making a serious comeback, and that includes corduroy. This corduroy button-down has long sleeves, a collar, button closures, and a chest pocket, but sets itself apart from the rest of the tops in your closet with its thick fabric and subtle texture. You can get it in solid colors or plaid options, and reviewers have said they’re “even more beautiful [...] in person.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Top That Feels Like A Comfy T-Shirt But Is Way More Stylish BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This casual top has all of the features of a standard T-shirt: short sleeves, a crewneck, and soft, breathable fabric. Still, since it comes in unique prints (including leopard, zebra, color-block, and camo), it’s a simple way to elevate any outfit. “Really cute with jeans,” one reviewer wrote, but the “material makes it a little more dressy if you want to wear with skirt or dress pants.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

4 The $22 Alternative To That Famous Nordstrom Skirt CHARTOU High Waisted A Line Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Buy this!” one reviewer wrote about this high-waisted skirt. Thanks to its A-line shape, gauzy pleated fabric, and mid-calf length, “it is a Nordstrom dupe to the halogen skirt released during the anniversary sale.” Since the original costs upwards of $100, however, this one is “great quality [for a] much better price.” If you don’t love the pink, it comes in over a dozen other colors, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 The Cult Favorite That’s Converting People Who Are “Not Hat People” Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon “I’ve always said that I’m ‘not a hat person,’ but went out on a limb and tried this one. I’m so glad I did!” one reviewer raved about the Lanzom straw sun hat — and there are countless more where that came from. It’s earned an overall 4.5-star rating from over 21,000 reviewers, all because it’s durable, lightweight, and goes with tons of different outfits. Its wide brim offers UPF 50+ sun protection and you can fold it up for easy packing.

6 This Printed Dress That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is ECOWISH Boho Polka-dot Tie Waist Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pick up this tie-waist midi dress in five polka-dot and three floral options. Even though it costs less than $30, its halter neckline, irregular hem, and chiffon-like fabric make it look way more expensive than it is. Best of all, it’s easy to dress up with heels, dress down with sneakers and a denim jacket, or dress for work with a blazer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 The “Best Thing” Reviewers Have “Ever Purchased Off Amazon” BLENCOT Button Down V Neck Tank Tops Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s only $19, but several people have called this button-down tank top the “best thing [they’ve] ever purchased off Amazon.” Why? Its polyester-spandex material is lightweight and stretchy. Its oversized buttons and V-shaped neckline are way dressier than your average cami. It’s easy to match, layer, tuck, and belt, and it comes in 15 color options. It even has adjustable straps. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 These Ray-Ban Alternatives That “Look Good On Everyone” WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Multiple people have likened these stylish sunglasses to Ray-Bans. The metal frames and polarized, UV-coated lenses are both stylish and protective — but no one would ever guess they cost less than $17 a pair. Get them in black, pink, or smoke green. As a bonus, reviewers have said they “look good on everyone.”

9 An Oversize Sweater That’s The Definition Of Effortless Cool ANRABESS Turtleneck Batwing Oversized Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Bat-wing sleeves, a cowl neck, soft waffle-knit fabric — what’s not to love about this oversize sweater? It’s even longer in the back than it is in the front, so it gives you coverage, but can still be partially tucked into the waistband of your jeans or leggings. The biggest issue, according to reviewers: “Now I really just want this in every color!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Dress That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In & Comes In All The Colors MOLERANI Simple T-Shirt Dress $24 See On Amazon “So soft,” one reviewer wrote about this simple T-shirt dress. “I literally wore this to bed after I wore it out.” Still, despite its simplicity and comfort, it’s shockingly stylish, too; the swing silhouette hits above the knee and the countless color options make it easy to find a print you love. Best of all, it acts as a blank canvas that’s easy to accessorize with shoes, jewelry, scarves, jackets, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 These Paper Bag Pants That Are A Comfier Take On Slacks GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a comfortable, stylish alternative to slacks? Who isn’t. Due to their elastic waistband and adjustable tie, these cropped paper bag pants actually move with you — and they don’t have any zippers, clasps, or buttons. They do have functional pockets, however, and they come in rows and rows of color options so you can find the best fit for your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 This Gorgeous Dress With Dramatic Splits Floerns Off-Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even reviewers who think “it is so incredibly hard to find clothes that fit, especially online,” say that this off-the-shoulder dress is one of their “favorite dresses” they own. Its length works for both tall and petite people, and its ruched bodice top is stretchy and adaptive if you’re in between sizes. Finally, it’s super stylish thanks to its dual slits and multiple color options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

13 A Reviewer’s “Favorite Tank Top” For Working Out & Going Out Joe's Perfect Blend Rocker Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon This Joe’s Perfect Blend rocker tank has earned itself an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 8,000 reviewers. Its ribbed neck has a halter-like design, and its blend fabric is soft and adaptive for all kinds of outfits. Some people wear it for working out, while others love it for going out. Either way, the consensus tends to be something along the lines of: “Favorite tank top that I own.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

14 These Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses With 60,000+ Reviews TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time staring at a screen or if you’re trying to limit your blue light exposure before bed, these blue-light blocking glasses are “worth every penny,” according to reviewers. Using special but transparent lenses, they block out harmful blue wavelengths from screens that disrupt your body’s natural rhythms and fatigue your eyes. They also minimize glare and come in tons of color options.

15 A Maxi Dress With Pockets That Works For Any Occassion MOLERANI Plain Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Besides the functional pockets, this maxi dress is pretty simple — and that’s the beauty of it. Its scoop neck and sleeveless design are easy to dress up or down depending on the event and season; that’s especially true if you go with a solid color, but there are tons of colorful patterns if you’re looking for something a little more unique. Pertaining to the material, past buyers have raved about the stretch, softness, and breathability. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

16 These Leggings That’re Tough Enough For Workouts But Comfy Enough For The Couch Uoohal High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon There are several factors that contribute to these yoga pants’ status as the “best pair” reviewers have “bought yet.” That includes their high waistband, flat seams, stretchy but opaque fabric, and dual thigh pockets. They’re also designed to wick sweat and minimize chafing during workouts, but according to past buyers, they’re just as comfortable for lounging and running errands. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

17 This Skirt With Pockets You’ll Be Wearing On Repeat EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I love a skirt with pockets!” one reviewer wrote. Others have written things like, “obsessed,” “best skirt ever,” and “one I can wear through all four seasons.” Its high waist is stretchy and comfortable, its fabric is flowy and lightweight, and its midi length works just as well with boots as it does with flip-flops. Choose from eight polka-dot prints and one floral. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Trendy Layered Necklace That’s Plated In Real Gold M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Offered in every letter of the alphabet, this cult-favorite necklace marries several trends into one: It showcases the first letter of your name, has a paperclip-link chain, and looks like both a choker and a pendant in one thanks to its layered design. It’s also plated in real 14-karat gold, so it looks high-end despite its low, low price tag.

19 This Waffle-Knit Cardigan I Wear With Basically Every Outfit ZESICA Batwing Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with this chunky-knit cardigan (which comes in just about any color). As soon as the cold weather rolls in, I layer it over just about every outfit, whether I’m working in leggings and a T-shirt, or I’m headed out to dinner in a dress. Its waffle-knit fabric is cozy but lightweight, and it has functional pockets and a draping silhouette that’s easy to style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Stretchy Party Dress That’s “Comfortable As All Heck” Kormei V-Neck Flowy Party Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Since it has a stretchy fit that pulls right over your head, this flowy party dress is “comfortable as all heck,” according to one reviewer. Still, its flutter sleeves, wrap design, and high-low hem are dressy enough for work, showers, photoshoots, and weddings — especially since the dress comes in a huge range of patterns and colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Comfortable Wool Fedora That Looks Seriously Luxe Lisianthus Classic Wool Fedora with Belt Buckle Panama Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from a blend of real wool and polyester, this classic fedora is a fan-favorite on Amazon. Its wide brim and belt-buckle accent have been called “adorable,” “stylish,” and “sophisticated.” Buyers have also said it’s “so comfortable” to wear and it “goes with everything.”

22 The Perfect Tunic Top For Anyone Who Loves Comfortable, Flowy Clothing LARACE 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those who appreciate loose, flowy, comfortable clothing that still elevates an outfit, this tunic top might just be your go-to from now on. It has three-quarter-length sleeves and a scoop neck, an easy-to-belt silhouette, and an irregular hem that reaches mid-thigh. “I bought [other colors] and wear at least one of them each week,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 6X

23 This Blouse That’s The Perfect Transitional Piece luvamia V-Neck Tops Amazon $21 See On Amazon This button-down top has all of this season’s trendiest elements, including flutter sleeves, a deep-V neckline, and an adjustable tie in the front. It also comes in tons of solid colors, plus a few prints and color-blocked options, too. “I LOVE this top!” one reviewer wrote. “Might be my favorite top I’ve ordered off of amazon yet. Super versatile to wear to work or for a night out.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 The Best-Selling Tote Bag That’ll Instantly Elevate Any Outfit Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tote bag comes in roughly 100 different colors. It’s a number-one best-seller because it’s roomy enough for your laptop and has side pockets for smaller things (like your phone and cosmetics), plus it has a magnetic closure and a stylish tassel accent. Last but definitely not least, it costs $30, all while looking a lot more expensive.

25 Some Pants That Look Like Jeans But Feel Like Pajamas No Nonsense Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon “These are my secret weapon. Leggings that actually do look like jeans and are as comfortable as pajamas,” according to one shopper. With an overall rating of 4.3 stars and over 12,000 reviews, it’s clear buyers love these No Nonsense jean leggings. The cotton-blend material mimics denim, but has ample stretch and no closures, so the pants move with you without digging or discomfort. They also have real back pockets and are easy to dress up or down in any color. Available sizes: Small — 3X

26 A Sleeveless Dress That Pairs With Just About Anything MOLERANI Casual Swing T-Shirt Loose Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon When the weather’s hot, you can wear this sleeveless swing dress alone with a pair of flip flops. When it starts to cool off, pair it with boots, stockings, and a cardigan — you can even layer it over a button-down. Its loose silhouette and scoop neck makes it super versatile. No wonder one reviewer wrote, “I can pair it with so much and will use it year round.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Faux-Pearl Hair Clips That Dress Up Any Hairstyle E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12-Piece) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking to give your go-to hairstyles a little more flair? These hair clips come in a set of 12 for $9, all with pearl accents that are attached to the metal pins and barrettes with durable fishing wire. Some have worn them for weddings and other fancy events, while other reviewers wrote things like, “I wear one of these clips every day.”

28 A Set Of 5 Hypoallergenic Studs For Less Than $15 Wssxc Stud Earrings Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Maybe you’ve got multiple piercings, or maybe you like to switch out your stud size depending on the occasion. Either way, this stud earrings set is an incredible value, granted you get five pairs for under $15. They’re made with sparkly cubic zirconia and use hypoallergenic stainless steel, so even those with sensitive ears say these “haven’t changed color” and “didn’t irritate [their] ears AT ALL.” Choose from white, rose, or yellow gold shades.

29 These Stylish Flared Distressed Jeans That Reviewers “Can’t Believe” Sidefeel Destoryed Flare Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon According to reviewers, you don’t have to drop upwards of $100 on a great pair of jeans. “These are by far my favorite pants,” one wrote. Another said, “I couldn’t believe how well they fit.” These flared jeans have ripped knees and unfinished hems on their dramatic legs, so they have a modern, edgy feel. They also come in tons of different denim washes, with or without pockets and clasps. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

30 A Great Value On Some Cult-Favorite Workout Tanks icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These workout tanks have racked up over 20,000 reviews, all because they’re sweat-wicking, lightweight, and come in several multipacks with three different color options for under $25. The arm holes are exaggerated for a loose fit, but the racerback keeps the straps on your shoulders throughout your whole workout. “I love these shirts so much that I just bought a second pack,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 This Comfy Top That’s So Chic Nobody Would Believe It’s Only $22 SheIn Puff Sleeve Casual Solid Pullover Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for a top that elevates most of the bottoms in your wardrobe? This solid pullover has a high neckline, puff sleeves, and a keyhole back. As a result, whether you tuck it into a skirt, wear it alongside jeans, or pair it with slacks, you can look way more put-together while also remaining especially comfortable. The color options are virtually endless, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

32 This Skater Dress With A Gorgeous Neckline Romwe Sweet Scallop Sleeveless Skater Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can never have too many dresses — but if they’re all starting to look the same, this sleeveless skater dress will set itself apart. It has a halter neckline alongside scalloped detailing that reaches from the collarbones, under the arms, to the back. It’s also stretchy and soft (and comes in a bunch of other colors and prints, too). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 The Only Bra Reviewers Would Wear Every Single Day Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon “If I had more of them, this would be the only bra I'd wear every single day,” wrote one reviewer who called this Calvin Klein modern bralette “comfortable, lightweight, supportive” and “just as sexy [as a] push-up.” It’s sold in dozens of different colors, all with the signature Calvin Klein stretchy band — and some of said bands even feature tie-dye or rainbow patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

34 These Retro Sunglasses That Are Worth Every Penny SUNGAIT Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon I wear these vintage round sunglasses constantly, and in my opinion, they look good on everyone who’s ever tried them on. But don’t just take my word for it, other reviewers agree: “Better than ANY name brand,” one raved, and another wrote, “I can't believe they are so inexpensive. They are so pretty, comfortable, sturdy yet lightweight, and offer great protection!” The lenses are polarized with a UV-protective coating, and you can get tons of different color combinations (both the lenses and the frames).

35 This Linen-Like Button-Down That’s Anything But Stuffy Runcati Button Down Casual Work Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though it has long sleeves and a classic button-down shape, this button-down blouse is anything but stuffy. That’s because it comes in over 15 colors and features a linen-like fabric that’s breathable, flowy, and easy to style. Past reviewers have tucked it into jeans, left it unbuttoned and layered it over a tank, worn it to work, and tied it in the front with a high-waisted skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 The $25 “Favorite Jeans In The World’ (& It Comes In 3 Inseams) Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Choose your size, inseam, and color. Then enjoy what reviewers have called their “favorite jeans in the world.” These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label jeans have a modern skinny cut, a mid-waist height, and the ideal combination of structure and stretch. They also have five functional pockets and almost 30,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: 2 — 28

37 These Gold-Plated Mini Hoops That Look Like Real Diamonds PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon “Sat next to someone on a flight and complimented her diamond earrings. Turns out they were these earrings from Amazon!” one reviewer wrote about PAVOI’s cuff earrings. “Couldn’t believe it especially for the price. Bought some and so did my sisters. They totally look real!” They’re plated in 14-karat gold and have cubic zirconia stones along the front — plus they’re hypoallergenic and easy to secure. Choose from rose, yellow, or white gold.

38 The Perfect Shirt For When You’re Having One Of Those Days Hellopopgo Graphic Funny Cotton T-Shirts Amazon $17 See On Amazon This is the ideal T-shirt for when you’re just having one of those days. It’s available in 13 colors, all with a graphic message that says “NOPE. Not today.” The cotton-polyester fabric is also soft and easy to tuck, tie, and layer. So far, over 4,300 reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.6 stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Polished Dress That Feels Super High End Simple Flavor Floral Vintage Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Work, cocktail parties, showers, dates — reviewers have worn this Simple Flavor vintage dress to all of the aforementioned, and their consensus? “Amazing dress! [...] I ordered another three different colors right away!” The fabric is a medium weight with no stretch, so it feels (and looks) a lot more expensive than it is, and no matter which print you buy, it’ll come with built-in pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 These Palazzo Pants That’re The Most Comfy Way To Wear The Wide-Leg Trend Tronjori High Waist Trousers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wide-legged pants are definitely on their way back in, which is why shoppers are obsessed with these palazzo pants. The pleats give them a sophisticated, vintage feel, while the elastic waistband offers comfort and flexibility. They also have belt loops and functional pockets, plus you can get them in just about any color. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

41 Some Belts You’ll Wear In A Ton Of Ways SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon They’ll definitely hold your pants up thanks to their sturdy faux-leather strap, ample length options, and included hole punch (so you can make a personalized notch in the perfect spot). Still, these double-O ring belts also make for gorgeous accessories, thanks to their gold buckles and many color choices. Belt a dress, cinch a loose top, or wear them with slacks or jeans. Available sizes: S — XXXL

42 These Best-Sellers That Look Like Jeans But Wear Like Yoga Pants Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These are the number-one best-selling jeans on Amazon — all because they’re not actually jeans. While they do have structured denim, stitched detailing, and functional back pockets, their ample stretch and pull-over waistband mean they wear more like leggings. “These jeans are so wonderful,” one reviewer wrote. Another simply remarked: “Shut up and take my money.” In addition to your size and color, you can even choose your inseam. Available sizes: 2 — 28