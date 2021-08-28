It’s surprisingly difficult to find good underwear — forget when you’re looking for underwear that’s cute and comfortable. Even though it’s known for its breathability and skin-friendly qualities, the best cotton underwear is few and far between. Luckily, as per usual, Amazon has you covered, no matter how much (or how little) coverage you’re looking for.

Before you start your search, it’s important to note that few pairs of underwear are made from 100% cotton. That’s because, without much natural elasticity to preserve its shape, cotton has a tendency to stretch out and bunch up. For that reason, all of these pairs are made from at least 95% cotton with only one additional material: elastane (also known as spandex). That way, you can get all of the comfortable, breathable benefits of cotton, but while ensuring the best possible fit as you go about your day.

Another thing worth noting? Not a single pair of these panties will cost you more than $10, making them some of the cutest but most affordable underwear you can find. (Some of them are as cheap as $2 a pair, though judging by the super-high ratings, you’d never guess it.) Whether you’re looking for thongs or high-rise briefs, scroll on for the best and most affordable cotton underwear on Amazon.

1 These $3 Bikinis In Tons Of Colors & Prints Jockey Elance String Bikini (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Offered in several different multipacks (both solid colors and stylish patterns), these Jockey string bikinis are made from cotton for softness and comfort, and they sit lower on the hip bones so they work with most bottoms. “I’m usually a Victoria Secret and Calvin Klein underwear girl,” one reviewer wrote, but “these babies blow both companies out of the water.” Available sizes: 4 — 7

2 The Best Value In Cotton Underwear Amazon Essentials Standard Cotton Stretch High-Cut Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $20 Amazon When you buy the 10-pack of these Amazon Essentials high-cut bikini panties, they break down to about $2 a pair. Despite their affordability, though, more than 22,000 reviewers have given them an overall 4.6-star rating. The 95% cotton offers some stretch, so they move with you, while the tag-free design won’t itch or chafe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 These Full-Coverage Panties Made Of 100% Cotton Hanes Sporty Boyshort Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Because of their stretchy mid-rise waistband and shorts-like silhouette, reviewers have called these Hanes panties “super comfy” and “breathable” while still offering “good coverage.” The colors in the six-pack may vary, but the solids and prints are made from 100% cotton. They’re also designed to stay in place without rolling down or riding up. Available sizes: 5 — 9

4 The “Best Cotton Thongs,” According To Reviewers ANZERMIX Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 45,000 reviewers have given these thong panties an overall 4.5-star rating. “Best cotton thongs,” one past buyer wrote. “Super comfy and stretchy.” The cotton material breathes and moves with you, while the flat seams stay comfortable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 The Best-Selling Panties On Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $11 See On Amazon A 95% cotton construction with 5% elastane. A soft, lightweight jersey feel. Moderate coverage with a modern bikini-style fit. A tag-free design. A surprisingly low price tag despite the many color and print options. Is it any wonder these Amazon Essentials panties are a best-seller? They’ve earned more than 75,000 ratings, and almost 80% of them are a perfect five stars. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 These Cheap No-Show Cotton Underwear Angelhood Low Rise Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The combed cotton is thin, the fit is low-rise, the necessary information is printed straight on the panties (no tags!), and the seams are flat and smooth. As a result, these thongs are specifically designed to remain no-show, even underneath leggings or dresses. “Totally undetectable under thin tightish white scrub pants,” one reviewer wrote. At less than $2 a pair, these are also a great deal. Available sizes: Small — Large

7 This Lace-Trimmed Underwear With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating Vanity Fair Lace Panties Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sold in a huge selection of colors and two different fits (brief or hi-cut), these Vanity Fair panties are a fan favorite: Reviewers have called them the “most comfortable EVER,” and they can “barely tell [they’re] wearing them.” One shopper even reports they bought “three more almost immediately.” The cotton fabric is lightweight, breathable, and stretchy, while the lace waistband adds both extra security and elegance. Available sizes: 6 — 9

8 This Cotton Bikini Underwear With A Logo Waistband Mae Logo Elastic Cotton Bikini Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon The thin waistband features the Mae logo, while the 95% cotton and 5% spandex construction offers softness along with some stretch for shape-retaining flexibility. This Mae bikini underwear comes in four color combinations, all of them soft, easy to match, and simple to care for. “The quality is really great and they feel really good on,” one reviewer wrote. “Wonderful to work out in too.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 These Everyday Briefs That Reviewers Are Buying More Of Iris & Lilly Brief Cotton with High Leg (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote, “Love these so much I bought more!” Another commented: “These are very nice undies for everyday wear. They’re well-made, pure cotton, [and I] already washed them several times and they still keep a nice shape.” Iris & Lilly’s cotton briefs feature a high leg, hypoallergenic cotton, a flexible elastic trim, and bow detailing. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 This Pack Of Hipsters With Lace Trim All Over SHEKINI Lace Trim Hipster Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most lace panties feature detailing on the waistband — but these hipsters have floral lace at the top and scalloped detailing around the legs. That’s why reviewers have called them “both comfortable and cute.” Because the cotton fabric is ultra-lightweight, they’re also a good pick for people who tend to overheat. Available sizes: Small — Medium

11 The Pair If You Love Lace, Bows & Patterns M GOO KIM Cotton Underwear Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For those who appreciate lace, bows, and fun patterns, these cotton hipsters are a great value. You get six pairs for $10, and all of them are made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex. That said, contrast lace waistbands, subtle bows, and polka-dot patterns set them apart from everything else in your underwear drawer. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

12 The “Most Comfortable Panties” Because They Don’t Pinch Or Squeeze Warner's No Pinching No Problems Hipster Panty Amazon $9 See On Amazon If comfort is your top priority, consider Warner’s No Pinching No Problems hipster panties. The extra-wide lace waistband won’t dig in, while the full-seat coverage stays put no matter what you’re doing. Last but definitely not least, the cotton fabric glides against your skin and comes in your choice of eight colors. One reviewer went so far as to call them the “most comfortable panties” they have ever worn. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 Some Sporty Hipsters With Plenty Of Stretch Mae Sporty Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These Mae hipsters are 95% cotton with 5% spandex, but the added stretch makes them great for working out, lounging, or running errands. Despite the sporty coverage, the detailed waistband and cheeky fit add a little something extra. Get them in three different sets of three different colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 These Thongs That Are Comparable To Calvin Klein Underwear Mae Logo Elastic Cotton Thong Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Combine a stylish logo waistband with a cheeky, minimal-coverage cut. These Mae thongs use a cotton-spandex blend and smooth seams. One reviewer even compared them to a top-selling (much more expensive) brand: “These are very similar to Calvin Klein thongs except not as thick a material, which is preferable to me.” Choose from four color combos. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Great Pack Of Low-Rise Cotton Underwear Iris & Lilly Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re over the high-waisted trend (underwear included), these Iris & Lilly bikini panties are designed to hit right across the hip-bones for a low-rise fit, but with moderate coverage in the back. They’re also made from hypoallergenic cotton and feature a subtle scalloped lace along the waist and legs. Get them in all white, all black, or mix and match your color combinations. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

16 These Classic Brief-Style 100% Cotton Panties Hanes Cotton Brief Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These Hanes cotton briefs use 100% cotton that’s breathable and moisture-wicking, so you can stay cool and dry during any activity. Still, the high-rise silhouette offers full-seat coverage, and the soft waistband is designed to avoid pinching and binding. “These are great for hot humid summer days,” wrote one reviewer who said, “You don’t sweat through these.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

17 The Best Thick-Waistband Underwear LUNA & SUN Hipster Bikini Panties with Lace (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you opt for the five-pack of various colors, these LUNA & SUN hipster panties break down to roughly $3.50 a pair. For that price, it’s hard to believe that the material is 95% cotton, the bikini cut is versatile and comfortable, and the extra-thick waistband features stylish floral lace. “These are the most comfortable underwear I have purchased in a long time,” one reviewer wrote. “They are soft and stretchy, they don't leave [marks] on my skin, and the lace just makes it sexy.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Cotton Underwear That Doesn’t Feel Like Cotton Mae Logo Elastic Cotton Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Synthetic fabrics have a barely-there texture that some people might prefer — but if you’re looking for cotton underwear, Mae hipster panties offer the best of both worlds. Yes, they’re made from 95% cotton, but they’re lightweight, stretchy, and feel “nice and smooth,” according to reviewers. They also have the signature Mae logo across the thin waistband. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 The Best Neutral-Colored Prints Mae Cotton Hipster (7-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Mae hipsters are ideal if you love to mix it up with their underwear patterns, but within the confines of an easy-to-match color scheme. All of the pairs in this variety pack are black, white, and gray, but they come in fun prints like hearts, polka dots, and geometric lines. They’re also all 95% cotton with 5% elastane for comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — Medium