When it comes to shopping for underwear, comfort is key — but that's not to say that aesthetics aren't important, either. In fact, wearing underwear that you find cute (or beautiful, or sexy, or what have you) can have a major impact on your self-esteem, even if nobody else will be seeing it. But on the other hand, stylish lingerie tends to be pricey — which is where these 12 pairs of cute, cheap underwear come in. Not only is every set of panties on this list super affordable (each pack contains at least three pairs, and the most expensive set is $25), but their pretty designs will make you feel comfortable, confident, and totally put together.

Next time you get dressed, take a Maria Kondo-eqsue approach and think about it: do the underwear you're putting on spark joy? Do they make you feel confident? Or are they full of rips and holes? Perhaps they have an uncomfortable synthetic gusset. Or maybe, you've simply outgrown their design, and wearing them doesn't make you feel like your best self. If you notice any of these patterns, it's time to clean out your underwear drawer and replace those panties. With the cute, affordable sets on this list, there's really no excuse not to.

Whether you gravitate towards black lace hipsters, prefer breathable, cotton briefs, or love a cozy boy short, scroll on to discover 12 sets of cute panties for under $25.

1. Classic Cotton Bikinis In A Variety Of Cute Prints & Colors Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never go wrong with classic, cotton, bikini-style briefs. These number-one best-sellers have over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and they come in a six-pack for under $15. Soft and stretchy, they're made of a cotton/elastane blend, have a tag-less design, and come in a vast range of colors and prints: feminine florals, minimalist neutrals, black stars, red hearts, and so many more. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. Lacy Cotton Thongs In Assorted Bright & Neutral Colors Jo & Bette Cotton Lace Thong Underwear (6 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Love a lacy thong? Then stock up on this no-show set for an incredible value. Each pack comes with six pairs of low-rise panties in assorted bright and neutral colors. Considering the $15 price tag, it's hard to believe these thongs are made of real, breathable cotton (plus spandex for added stretch), and not a synthetic material. These best-selling thongs also boast an overall 4.5-star rating from over 1,000 reviews. One customer commented, "LOVE THESE!! It's so hard to find cute underwear that are mostly cotton and these are winners!" Available sizes: XS-XL

3. Breathable Bikini Panties With A Diamond Mesh Design Free to Live Diamond Mesh Bikini Panties (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a classically sexy diamond print set among mesh, these bikini-style panties combine elegant lingerie with affordability and comfort. Breathable and stretchy with a built-in cotton gusset, they come in a six pack in a variety of neutral colors. It's hard to believe they cost under $15. "I love the variety of colors, and the fit is comfortable for all-day wear," wrote one reviewer. Another noted, "The cotton liner is super thin [...] and allows for great coverage but also airflow!" Available sizes: S-XL

4. Lace Boy Shorts With A Longer Length Barbra's Women's Plus Size Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For a boy short that fits well, like, a short, these lacy panties combine feminine lace with comfort. Featuring an all-over lace design, scallop trim, elastic waistband, and longer length, these boy shorts also have a cotton gusset for added, breathable comfort. Over 800 reviewers gave them five-star ratings. Available sizes: XS-5XL

5. Stretchy Cotton Panties With A Scalloped Lace Trim Mae Women's Cotton Lace Back Panty (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a soft and stretchy modal/elastane blend, these pretty little briefs look relatively simple on the front, but on the back, they feature a delicate, scallop-style lace trim. They're sold in packs of three in assorted colors; reviewers call them "so soft," "sexy," and "comfortable." Available sizes: S-3X Plus

6. Hipsters With A Days-Of-The-Week Design Mae Women's Days of the Week Hipster (7-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a pair of new panties for every day of the week for just $20. Featuring a color-contrasting design, the hipsters are made of soft, breathable cotton with a hint of stretch courtesy of spandex. One reviewer wrote they're "so soft it feels like wearing a cloud." Available sizes: XS-XL

7. Seamless Thongs In Both Solid Colors & Playful Prints Amazon Brand - Mae Women's Seamless Thong (5-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a completely invisible look, these are the panties for you. These thongs are seamless, so they won't show even under leggings, yet they're still comfortable, thanks to the four-way stretch fabric that's made with spandex. Not to mention, they come in a really cute array of prints, including tie dye, space dye, leopard, stripes, and polka dots. Get them in a five pack. One reviewer wrote, "These are by far the most comfortable thongs I have ever had [...] Unlike other brands, these thongs don't dig into my crack and don't move all over the place throughout the day. For the price you pay, the quality and quantity you get are​ phenomenal." Available sizes: XS-XL

8. Lace-Trimmed Hipsters With A Cheeky Fit Mae Women's Super Soft Cotton Hipster with Lace (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These flirty, feminine hipsters check all the right boxes. They're made with real cotton (plus elastane for stretch), they come in three neutral colors with a pretty lace trim, and they provide just the right amount of coverage (they're not thongs, but they do show off a bit of cheek). "My new favorites. Well-made. Softest cotton ever with lace that’s pretty but still comfortable. Great cut. Cute and a little bit sexy. More like a cheeky hipster. Victoria has officially been replaced," wrote one fan of these panties. Available sizes: S-XL

9. Hipster-Style Panties With A Wide Lace Waistband Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Lace Hipster Panties (3-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like a bit more support from your underwear, these hipsters feature a full-coverage back and wide, stretchy waistband that won't dig into your skin. Available in a wide range of colors and prints (some of which feature sexy lace dots, others which contain brighter colors), all sold in three packs, these ultra-popular panties have over 1,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, plus a 4.6-star overall rating. "These panties are PERFECT! Extremely comfortable, pretty and most important, they stay in place!" raved one reviewer, while another fan commented, "These panties make me feel confident and sexy." Available sizes: S-XXL

10. Lace Boy Shorts With A Hipster Fit Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Stretch Hipster Panty (4-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a gorgeous array of colors (pastels, blues and pinks, neutrals, all black, and more), these hipsters offer a slightly more sophisticated take on the classic pair of panties, thanks to their lace design. "Most panties that are this sexy are NOT comfortable and these are so perfect!" raved one reviewer, while another wrote, "Surprisingly soft (I expected them to be itchy) and very breathable." Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. Lace Bikinis For A Bit Less Coverage Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Stretch Bikini Panty (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These panties are almost identical to the hipsters above, except they feature classic bikini-style design. Also available in four-packs in a range of color combinations, they're stretchy and soft, with a cotton gusset and full-coverage back. Available sizes: XS-XXL