The moment you lay eyes on a cyber sigilism tattoo, you’re immediately transported back to the early 2000s when the world was falling in love with all things digital. It’s been a minute since the world has seen these futuristic-looking tats, but their symmetrical, Y2K-era computer vibes are having a moment again.
With over 91 million views on TikTok, cyber sigilism tattoos ideas are officially back. The design got its start as a unique take on the traditional tribal style that was big in the early 2000s, says Mario Barth, a celebrity tattoo artist and owner of Starlight Tattoo. “The cyber sigilism tattoo is a more delicate form,” he tells Bustle.
The lines and symmetrical designs of the aesthetic bring to mind computers, but cyber sigilism also has roots in the heavy metal scene, says Barth, since many tats have an almost thorny look to them that fit that vibe. These tats are metal, they’re graphic, they’re digital, they’re symmetrical — and somehow dainty all at once.
If you look closely at a cyber sigilism tattoo, you might notice that some spell a word or have a hidden message. “You really have to look closely to read it, which is why these tattoos are so personal for the wearer,” says Barth. Below are 15 cyber sigilism tattoos ideas to give you inspiration for your next piece.