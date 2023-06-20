The year is 2001, and practically every celeb is wearing low-rise jeans on the red carpet so they can show off their lower back tattoos. Often referred to as a tramp stamp, the swath of skin right above the bum was the place to get new ink. And now the trend is back — whether you like it or not.

Lower back tats may be divisive, but they can certainly be cute, easy to hide, and a little bit sultry. “They gained a lot of traction in the ’90s and early 2000s while low-rise jeans were at the height of their popularity,” Cassie May, a tattoo artist based in Toronto, tells Bustle. “These tattoos were commonly seen on stars like Britney Spears and Aaliyah, to name a few.”

Now, celebs like Miley Cyrus (who has multiple back tattoos) and Hailey Bieber are helping bring them back. “Everything in our culture seems to follow a cycle known as the 20-year rule,” May says. “All trends will make a comeback roughly around this timeline — and the same goes for tattoos.”

A lower back tat is a fun way to get in on the Y2K trend. And as far as tattoos go, it’s also fairly pain-free. “The further away you are from the bone, the less pain you can typically expect,” May says. “However, if you have an extremely low pain tolerance and are worried, be sure to ask your artist if they provide numbing cream.”

With that in mind, here are 13 cute lower back tattoo ideas to use as inspiration.

1 Airbrushed Lean into Y2K-era nostalgia with an airbrushed-style design like this one that features colorful swirls and twinkling stars with an outlined heart as the centerpiece.

2 Symmetrical Back Tats May has also noticed a lot of symmetrical lower back tattoos, which involve two images on either side of the spine. Think two hearts, two stars, or mirrored floral motifs.

3 V-Shaped Curves While the tramp stamps of yesteryear sat squarely above the butt, today’s lower back tats tend to follow a V-shaped curve, May says. This is one way to make them feel more modern.

4 Lower Back Butterly You can never go wrong with a butterfly tattoo. This ’90s throwback is cute whether it’s placed on your arm, your thigh, or right above your bum.

5 All-Over Art According to Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos in Toronto, many people have lower back tattoos that are part of a larger piece of artwork, versus one tiny lower back tat — almost like a patchwork design.

6 Vertical Designs A vertical design that goes up the spine instead of horizontally across the back is another fresh take on the infamous tramp stamp.

7 Cheeky Terms For a text-style tattoo, opt for a funny or cheeky saying like “unforgettable.”

8 Angel Wings Something cute, like angel wings and a mini crown, also feels right for this spot.

9 Moto-Inspired Nostalgia is a big factor when it comes to lower back tattoos, Lorenzo says. To lean into the Y2K vibes, ask your artist for late-’90s motorcycle-inspired art like the one above.

10 Hand Poke Those looking for a more minimalist lower back tat can get a hand poke design featuring a collection of tiny pieces of artwork. This one has everything from butterflies to hearts and diamonds.

11 Bird Stand out with a super detailed tat of a bird — like this intricately-drawn eagle — on your lower back, which will be super cute to show off with a crop top.

12 Hands Hand emojis or hands forming the shape of a heart also work as the perfect design for this tattoo placement.

13 Cherries & CDs Make your tramp stamp a true nod to the late ’90s/early 2000s with bright red cherries and a CD.

