The year is 2001, and practically every celeb is wearing low-rise jeans on the red carpet so they can show off their lower back tattoos. Often referred to as a tramp stamp, the swath of skin right above the bum was the place to get new ink. And now the trend is back — whether you like it or not.
Lower back tats may be divisive, but they can certainly be cute, easy to hide, and a little bit sultry. “They gained a lot of traction in the ’90s and early 2000s while low-rise jeans were at the height of their popularity,” Cassie May, a tattoo artist based in Toronto, tells Bustle. “These tattoos were commonly seen on stars like Britney Spears and Aaliyah, to name a few.”
Now, celebs like Miley Cyrus (who has multiple back tattoos) and Hailey Bieber are helping bring them back. “Everything in our culture seems to follow a cycle known as the 20-year rule,” May says. “All trends will make a comeback roughly around this timeline — and the same goes for tattoos.”
A lower back tat is a fun way to get in on the Y2K trend. And as far as tattoos go, it’s also fairly pain-free. “The further away you are from the bone, the less pain you can typically expect,” May says. “However, if you have an extremely low pain tolerance and are worried, be sure to ask your artist if they provide numbing cream.”
With that in mind, here are 13 cute lower back tattoo ideas to use as inspiration.