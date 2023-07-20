Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Rihanna each have tiny pieces of ink adorning their fingers, proving that hand tattoos are definitely in. Plus, the search for “hand tattoo ideas” has over 837 million views on TikTok — so there’s really no time like the present to deck out your fingers with pretty dots and designs.
Hand tattoos truly are trending now more than ever, says Cassie May, a tattoo artist based in Toronto, Canada. It’s also tough to deny the beauty of a perfectly placed hand tat. There’s just something special about geometric dots down a finger or a cluster of butterflies on the back of a hand. One thing to keep in mind, though, is hand tattoo maintenance.
“Hand tattoos, especially between the fingers and on the knuckles, require frequent touch-ups due to their exposure to consistent movement and friction,” May explains. It’s good to know that going in, as you’ll probably need to schedule regular retouches to prevent your tattoos from blurring and fading.
Pain is also a factor. “There are a lot of nerves in this area,” says Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos, so even the tiniest tattoo on your hand can hurt. Luckily, the healing process on your hands is the same as any other type of tattoo — and the end result is always worth it. Keep scrolling for 21 super cute hand tattoo ideas to use as inspiration.
Sources:
Cassie May, tattoo artist based in Toronto, Canada