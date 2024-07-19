Daisy Edgar-Jones is easily a rising Hollywood star — just take a peek at her IMDb reel. But entertainment isn’t the only realm she’s conquering, she’s also a fashion icon in the making.

While on her Twisters press tour, the actor has been consistently proving her high-fashion caliber, showing out in Gucci, Givenchy, and Elie Saab, among others. She’s also begun to carve her style DNA: elegant meets daring. She can wear the daringest of dresses with utter sophistication.

On Thursday, July 18, the Normal People alum stepped out in not one, but four different outfits. While all of them were undeniably stylish, two, in particular, flaunted her sartorial range.

Daisy’s Heart-Shaped Dress

Daisy’s first dress — an ecru mini with an asymmetrical hemline — was a structured dream. While the neutral hue was low-key, her bodice was practically a work of art. Designed by Victoria Beckham, the strapless neckline was an exaggerated heart shape bordered with a chunky, puffy trim.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Leaning into a monochromatic vibe, she paired the look with lace-up sandals in the same neutral tone, and accessorized with black sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The Internet Had ~Thoughts~

It’s only been 24 hours since Edgar-Jones debuted the look and, already, the Internet can’t stop talking about it.

While some have utterly embraced the number, some Instagram users and Redditors have playfully dubbed it the “mouse ears” dress, comparing the neckline to the rodent’s teeny body parts. One Redditor even pointed out how it looked like the mouse ears Karen Smith wore in Mean Girls.

She Wore A Sheer Whimsical Dream

After her sculptural wardrobe choice, Edgar-Jones made a sartorial U-turn in a frilly, ethereal dress. Ruffles, tiers, billowing sleeves — the Chloé ensemble had it all.

Thanks to its sheer fabric, the dress showed off her bra, a style M.O. the actor is fond of. If that wasn’t risqué enough, it also featured a massive tummy cut-out.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized the look with knee-high mustard boots and a statement pendant necklace.

The Ensemble Could’ve Been An Homage To Taylor Swift

If her gray number was mouse-coded, this blue confection was reminiscent of Taylor Swift. In the Eras Tour’s Folklore era, the “So Long, London” singer wears a similar frilly dress.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the actor’s attire, Swift’s drapery is also a frilly, semi-sheer masterpiece with a midriff cut-out. The Grammy winner’s, however, differs in sleeves and her leafy embroidery. Also, Swift’s Folklore costume is typically maroon or swampy green.

So while Edgar-Jones’ number is similar in style to the singer’s eighth studio album, the pale blue color of her dress was 1989-coded (i.e. Swift’s fifth album is often associated with the hue). Whether the look was a planned homage is unclear, but it’s possible. After all, Edgar-Jones is a known Swiftie.

After Swift wrote the original song, “Carolina,” for Edgar-Jones’ 2022 film Where the Crawdads Sing, the actor told Elle UK, “If I’d told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I’m in... bonkers.”