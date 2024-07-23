Daisy Edgar-Jones chases tornadoes with Glen Powell in her new movie Twisters, and as the film earns rave reviews, she’s created a storm of fashion. The actor has been treating her Twisters press tour as a global runway, showing off several looks at various events. At one point, she even changed her look four times in one day, proving her expert fashion prowess.

With this many wardrobe changes, Edgar-Jones has relied on one of her fashion signatures. She’s always been a fan of naked dresses, but she’s mastered the aesthetic with sculptural fitted gowns, sheer fabrics galore, and even fake nips, making for some of her most daring looks yet.

Revisit Edgar-Jones’ most naked Twisters press tour looks below.

Daisy’s Nipply Dress

Edgar-Jones kicked off the Twisters press tour in June with one of her most eye-catching looks. The star appeared at a Miami screening in an orange Schiaparelli midi-dress, complete with fake golden nips.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

She didn’t hold back with her accessories, completing her look with oversized gold hoops and a white feathered clutch.

Daisy’s Subtly Sheer Gown

Heading overseas to London a few weeks later, Edgar-Jones was able to keep things classy and flashy. She showed up to a photocall in a geometric gown designed by Victoria Beckham. She wore layers of sheer fabric stitched over a bodysuit and tied together with an oversized pin at her shoulder.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy’s Sideboob Look

At the Los Angeles premiere on July 11, Edgar-Jones stunned in a sleek white gown designed by Gucci, for which she’s a brand ambassador. The draped neckline, scooped back, and slim fit allowed her to show off some sideboob.

Lila Seeley/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy’s Crop Top Photo Op

As a longtime lover of cropped looks, Edgar-Jones naturally included one in her Twisters press tour. The actor attended a July 13 event hosted by Charlize Theron in a matching set from Acne Studios. She paired a long-sleeved snakeskin crop top with a maxi skirt to showcase her abs.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy’s See-Through LBD

Edgar-Jones’ New York aesthetic was all sheer. On her way to an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor sported an ankle-length black dress from 16Arlington with a see-through bodice, allowing her black thong to peek through.

Her accessories were far from casual. She carried a black Gucci Horsebit Chain bag that retails for $4,000, and wore black-and-gold sandals.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Daisy’s Sheer Fantasia

The next day, Edgar-Jones embraced whimsy while stepping out in New York, wearing a sheer sky-blue dress from Chloé. She looked both formal and casual, with the dress featuring many ruffles, a stomach cut-out, and sheer fabric that showed off her bra and legs.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized her look with a gold fruit-shaped pendant necklace, creating a particularly ethereal ensemble.

Don’t get it twisted: Edgar-Jones is now a master of naked dressing.