Daisy Edgar-Jones continues to solidify her status as a modern-day style icon. On Oct. 1, the actor stunned onlookers at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala when she stepped out in a maroon-toned gown. The striking column dress, fresh from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 runway at Milan Fashion Week, commanded attention with its elegant halterneck design and a slit above the chest. The small slit, along with the bamboo-shaped gold necklace attached to the dress, added a unique touch to the classic silhouette.

Styled by Dani Michelle — whose roster includes fashion heavyweights like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner — the look was polished with a hint of edge.

Bold Accents & Soft Glam

Edgar-Jones added just the right amount of sparkle with two gold bangles. One hugged her bicep, while the other adorned her wrist, perfectly tying into the gown’s gold detailing and giving the whole look a subtle, cohesive shine.

Dark red heels added the perfect finishing touch to the look, creating a seamless, monochromatic effect.

Her spiky-haired updo with curtain bangs brought a bold flair, while her soft glam makeup, including subtle eyeliner, a rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip, perfectly balanced out the outfit.

Daisy’s Best Gucci Looks

The Normal People actor has been serving one slay after another on the red carpet, and this isn’t her first standout moment in Gucci. Just last month, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, she wowed in a sheer, plunging baby blue Gucci gown for the premiere of On Swift Horses.

That ethereal look featured a low-cut neckline and a sheer pleated cape, adding drama to the dreamy gown. She paired the dress with white stilettos and a half-updo, proving she can carry out a variety of bold styles.

Just a few months earlier, at the Twisters premiere in Los Angeles, Edgar-Jones stepped out in a white backless Gucci gown with draping down her back.

And let’s not forget her 2023 Met Gala moment, where Edgar-Jones opted for a custom black two-piece Gucci set. With black-and-white piping, bow details, and a camellia flower, the outfit was a nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel years, all while keeping the Gucci DNA intact.

Whether she’s wearing a structured column dress or a whimsical sheer design, Edgar-Jones’ fashion choices consistently capture the perfect mix of sophistication and creative flair.