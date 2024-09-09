Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore A Totally See-Through Sheer Dress To TIFF

It’s no secret that Daisy Edgar-Jones has a proclivity for sheer clothing. From see-through LBDs to peek-a-boo two-piece sets, the actor has proven time and again that she’s not afraid to show a little skin — even when her entire body is covered.

Though her sheer obsession began during the Twisters press tour earlier this year, the 26-year-old seemed to confirm her love affair with the trend is still going strong at the premiere of her latest film, On Swift Horses.

Daisy’s Plunging Sheer Gown

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ fashion reign continues. After pulling out all the stops for the Twisters press tour this summer (remember that cheeky cut-out dress? Or the classy white Gucci gown?), the actor is turning heads with her style choices once again.

While promoting her new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, Edgar-Jones was spotted wearing yet another sheer dress that was equal parts demure and mindful. The gown, designed by Gucci, boasted a stunning baby blue shade and featured a loose-fitting silhouette that draped over her body ever so casually. Underneath the dress was a bodycon romper for increased coverage, though her legs on full display through the see-through material.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

The garment also featured a playful pleated texture that gave the flow-y dress even more movement, and a seriously plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. To complete the look, the British star donned a matching sheer cape atop the ensemble that covered her right arm and chest.

Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the rest of the ‘fit, the Normal People actor kept her accessories to a minimum with strappy white stilettos that just barely peeped out from underneath the floor-length gown, and a pair of gold ear cuffs that were mostly covered by her half-up, half-down hairdo.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similar Sheer Moment

One could argue that kicking off the press tour with the Gucci gown was intentional, as it appeared to be the spiritual successor of the Chloé ensemble Edgar-Jones wore while promoting Twisters in New York City this summer. Sure, the original outfit was a bit more casual, and the Gucci gown lacked the same dramatic ruffle detailing, but the two looks share more similarities than differences. The sheer fabric, the billowy silhouette, the pastel blue shade — the respective press ‘fits are practically sisters.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If her look at the TIFF premiere is any indication, it’s fair to say the On Swift Horses press tour could give the Twisters promotional cycle a run for its money.