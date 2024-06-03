Dakota Johnson Just Rocked TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory"

A lot of trends (and micro-trends) have gone viral on TikTok. From coquette-core to dressing like your zodiac sign, there’s always something new on the docket for the masses to obsess over. But the fashion fad I find most fascinating has everything to do with wearing an unsuspecting pair of shoes.

Dubbed the “Wrong Shoe Theory” by stylist Allison Bornstein, the concept suggests that once you’ve decided on an outfit, find the perfect pair of shoes and then ditch them altogether for something completely different. In other words, do the opposite of what your gut tells you to do when choosing footwear. If you’re not quite sure what that looks like, one of Dakota Johnson’s latest outfits is a great example.

Last week, the actor arrived to the set of ‘Materialists’ in New York City wearing a dainty yellow dress, perfect for spring, with a pair of normcore sneakers. But I don’t hate it — at all.

Dakota’s Floral Print Dress With Sneakers

Johnson donned a floral-print midi from DOEN in a colorway the brand has so aptly named “Citron”. Her dress features ruffled trims along the shoulders and across the neckline to make it even sweeter.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

However, this is where Bornstein’s “wrong shoe theory” comes into play. The actor balanced the romantic feel of the dress with a rather unconventional choice in footwear. Johnson broke up the outfit with a pair of white tube socks and Nike’s DayBreak sneakers, which were especially popu;ar among the style set in the ‘80s after their 1979 release.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

To top off the look, the actor’s black cateye sunglasses and tiny huggie hoops offered a hint of glam.

Shop Her Look

If you’re hoping to swtich up your styling with the “wrong shoe theory” by embracing Johnson’s outfit in its entirety, you’re in luck as all the components of her ensemble are currently available for purchase. A true investment, DOEN’s citron Nevara dress is made from 100% silk and is slightly see-through so you might want to consider styling it with flesh-colored undies.

When it comes to Nike’s DayBreak sneakers, there are a slew of options on the market. Which means if the dark-blue and white pair with the brown sole that Johnson was wearing doesn’t really feel like a fit, you’ll have plenty of color combinations at your fingertips.

As for the “wrong shoe theory”, fashion is subjective and what’s right or wrong for you isn’t always going to be the same for the next person. So truth be told, if wearing sneakers with dresses this summer is deemed wrong, I don’t want to be right.