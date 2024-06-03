Fashion trends come and go in the blink of an eye. That’s why, instead of doing a major shopping haul for an entire season all at once, you might want to buy into trends one month at a time. To kick off your summer in style, think about what you’d like to wear in June, and to narrow things down even more, you can consult your zodiac sign to figure out which trends will fit your personality best.

In many places, the weather in June is still cool enough to rock some of the bolder looks you’ve been seeing on your FYP, but it’s also just warm enough to play around with dresses, skirts, sunglasses, and sandals. In short: it’s the perfect month for fashion girlies everywhere.

While there are plenty of brand-new trends to try, like Kylie Jenner’s toe ring sandal, many recycled looks come back from the past. See: capri pants, bubble skirts, and the infamous Going Out Top.

These looks will feel right for nostalgia-loving zodiac signs and the frugal ones who will want to pull ‘fits from the back of their closet. Meanwhile, others are always in the mood to try something new — and whip out their credit card.

Below, the perfect thing for you to wear this June inspired by celebs and based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images Going Out Tops There’s no denying the appeal of a pair of jeans and a fancy going out top. This trend was the go-to for millennials 10 years ago, and now it’s back with a vengeance for June. As a fire sign who likes to socialize, Aries is always on the lookout for ways to add to the fun side of their wardrobe. You love a corset and a sexy off-the-shoulder number, but this month the Going Out Top is all about length and luxury. Think linen tunics, vests, and longline tube tops, like the kind Emma Roberts was recently spotted in. The era of getting dressed up for the bar is back again, so lean into it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Rugbycore As a Venus-ruled earth sign, Taurus is all about the juxtaposition of luxury and comfort. To blend the two, look no further than the rugby-core trend that’s been spotted on Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid. This look is all about oversized polos, collared shirts, stripes, and other sporty details. On TikTok, you might have seen the fashion girlies rocking Adidas shorts, too, which is another take on the trend. While they used to be reserved for workouts, hyper-casual gym shorts now look right at home next to cute cardigans, luxe bags, and metallic shoes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Toe Ring Sandals As a Mercury-ruled air sign, you could easily stay up until 3 a.m. adding things to your Pinterest boards. Right now the trend that’s catching Gemini’s eye is the toe ring sandal. Kylie Jenner is a fan and so is Emily Ratajkowski, who recently did a campaign with Tory Burch. This strappy sandal has loops of leather or metal that hook around your big toe. It’s giving updated gladiator in a way that’s just weird enough to stand out to your fashion-forward eye.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bubble Skirts Cancers are one of the most nostalgic zodiac signs, so you’ll feel instantly attracted to this summer’s bubble skirt trend. The poofy hemline had a major moment back in the early 2000s, so you might’ve caught it the first time around. If not, here’s your chance. Instead of a slinky slip skirt or a classic A-line, this 3D design will instantly elevate your early summer wardrobe. The fact It Girl Chloë Sevigny is a fan is a bonus.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images No Pants The no pants trend might not be for everyone, and that’s why Leo has to have it. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, this attention-grabbing look is guaranteed to turn heads, as it really does appear like you forgot the bottom half of your outfit. All of Leo’s fave celebs have been trying it, too, including Camilla Cabello, Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and of course the queen of the Leos herself: Jennifer Lopez. Try it out this June by wearing the miniest of mini skirts, barely-there short shorts, or a bodysuit, blazer, and tights.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Capri Pants Remember when you re-organized your closet a few months ago and decided to hang onto your capri pants collection for just a little longer? Well, it’s finally paying off. As a practical earth sign, repurposing your old clothes will do your Virgo heart good, and it’ll also feel so validating to be on-trend again. In recent months this old-school look has been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski, as well as on runways like Coperni and 3.1 Phillip Lim. Try capri-length jeans or the comfier spandex option.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Ribbons & Bows While the coquette aesthetic has been going strong since summer 2023, Libra’s love for ribbons and other cutesy details has shown no signs of stopping. Brands like Simone Rocha and Sandy Liang have been playing into the girly vibe, and the look has also been spotted on celebs like Florence Pugh, who wore a bow as a bra, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, who was a coquette dream at Coachella. As a Venus-ruled air sign, you love to combine fashion and romance, which is why this style catches your eye. To try it on for size, simply tie a bow in your hair or add one to your purse.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images Sheer Tops Leave it to Scorpio to step out in a sheer look. When you spotted Bella Hadid’s recent pantyhose dress on the red carpet in May, you immediately started a collection of see-through tops. And honestly, who could blame you? You aren’t afraid to break fashion rules, and as a Pluto and Mars-ruled water sign, part of you secretly wants someone to have a problem with it so you can fight back and defend your right to free the nipple. This June look for thin slip dresses, gauzy tops, and lacy tanks that’ll show some skin.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Photo by Pamela Hanson Western Wear Beyoncé has been in her Western era since the release of Cowboy Carter, and Sagittarius is all about it. As a fun-loving fire sign, you lust after anything that feels wild, free, and OTT — and the singer’s 2024 aesthetic definitely fits the bill. Case in point? The recent cover the singer did for W Magazine, shot by Pamela Hanson, featuring turquoise, rhinestones, and plenty of voluminous layers. To go full cowgirl, look for ‘fits heavy on the fringe. To really do it up, be sure to don a pair of denim short shorts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images East-West Bags While Capricorn is known to be a practical and understated earth sign, the real ones know you also like to have a little fun. It’s why you’ve always had an eye for interesting bags, like this summer’s east-west option worn by everyone from Zendaya and Sofia Richie Grainge to Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber. These horizontal purses have a unique extra-long silhouette and enough room to carry your essentials. Carry it to the office or tote it around on a night out and you’ll instantly feel on-trend. If you feel like splurging, several high-end brands — like Hermès and Jacquemus — have super skinny options.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Retro Sunglasses Aquarians don’t have to think twice before trying quirky trends. The moment you spotted Rihanna in her oversized Tom Ford glasses, you knew you’d have to snag a pair. As a fashion-forward air sign ruled by innovative Uranus, you’re all about ugly-beautiful looks that others might not immediately understand. In this case, you appreciate the trend’s chunky, retro flair, especially since it stands out in a sea of smaller, ‘90s-inspired specs. For more inspo, check out Lindsay Lohan and Jennifer Lopez, who have also been spotted wearing big glasses with tinted lenses. These sunnies are the easiest way to prove you’re a fashion girly. As a bonus, they’ll also help you stay incognito.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty Images Dianacore Dresses As a water sign who loves all things romantic, Pisces will absolutely adore the Dianacore drop-waist trend. If you decide to step away from your Bridgerton marathon long enough to meet up with friends, this should be your look. Whether you opt for a more casual drop-waist maxi skirt or a silky dress à la Phoebe Dynevor, you’re bound to feel pretty as a princess. To rock the trend at the grocery store, add sneakers and a baseball hat. For a more elegant night out, slick your hair back and put on a pair of quiet luxury-inspired kitten heels.