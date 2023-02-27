Dakota Johnson is a big champion of fashionable undergarments. Remember a certain box office franchise called Fifty Shades? While that film series ended in 2018, Johnson recently channeled her lingerie-forward character Anastasia Steele and freed the nipple at Milan Fashion Week — in Gucci, no less.

Last Friday, the actor flew to Italy to watch the label’s Fall 2023 collection. The actor showed up in a full Gucci ensemble (naturally): a matching blazer and mini skirt set, which she paired with knee-high boots and massive, ‘70s-inspired sunglasses.

The undeniable star of her look, however, was the sheer, boudoir-inspired bodysuit tucked into her mini. Save for the all-over Gucci emblem print that matched her skirt suit, the rest of the lingerie-like item was totally see-through.

True fans know Johnson has been a longtime Gucci girlie. As an ambassador of the Italian label, she regularly wears the brand for her many red carpet appearances. Just last January, the actor starred in a campaign as the official face of the Jackie, Gucci’s heritage handbag first released in 1961. Naturally, she touted the Jackie at the runway show, carrying a large iteration in black covered in pointed studs, with silver hardware and a green strap.

For the after-party, Johnson switched up her look, trading her co-ord set for a long black coat, red-hot leather pants, and black pointed-toe pumps. She kept the bodysuit, though. A smart and stylish choice.