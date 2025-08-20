Dakota Johnson is about to release another movie, which means one thing: tons of new press tour looks. The actor frequently has stolen the show on red carpets around the world, mastering every trend from method dressing to sheer fashion.

On Aug. 19, Johnson attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Splitsville, with her mother, Melanie Griffith, and basically picked up where she left off on the Materialists press tour. She chose a pair of dazzling dresses that prove her flair for high fashion.

Dakota’s Metallic Gown

Johnson literally shone on the red carpet in head-to-toe metallic. She wore a custom column gown from Gucci, for whom she’s been a longtime brand ambassador. The dress was crafted entirely of silver leather and featured a strapless neckline, draped corset, and floor-length crinkled skirt with a center slit in the back.

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnson paired her dress with Gucci platform sandals. She also donned two coordinating white gold and diamond bangles from her go-to jeweler, Roberto Coin, with the diamond bracelet retailing for over $20,000.

Dakota’s Green Mini

For the after-party, Johnson stayed close to home by changing into another Gucci ensemble — but this time in her subtler and spicier look. She donned a pine green sequined dress from the Fall 2025 collection, with padded shoulders and long sleeves. However, she ditched the floor-length skirt, opting to turn the garment into a flirty mini.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

She paired her dress with a different set of Gucci footwear, wearing black patent leather pointed-toe pumps. She also switched out her bling, opting for diamond drop earrings and a studded statement ring from Roberto Coin. Clearly, Johnson stays loyal when it comes to fashion.