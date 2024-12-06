Dakota Johnson and Gucci are a match made in fashion heaven. The 50 Shades alum has been an ambassador of the brand since the mid-2010s, first appearing in a campaign for one of its fragrances. Years later, she became the face of one of Gucci’s heritage bags, the Jackie 1961 (named after Jackie Kennedy Onassis). Like any good endorser, the actor has been carrying iterations of the famed accessory, practically becoming synonymous with the style.

This December, she’s back with a new Gucci campaign just in time for the holidays. Totally on brand for Johnson, she carried the same styles (albeit in multiple variations) and gave them a spicy twist.

Dakota’s Sparkly Plunging Dress

For the Gucci Gift series campaign, Sabato De Sarno, the Italian label’s creative director, tapped several of the house’s ambassadors. Over four drops, celebs like Kendall Jenner, Jessica Chastain, and Julia Garner, among others, were photographed by Anthony Seklaoui. It was in the fourth and final chapter, taken in Gucci’s birthplace of Florence, where Johnson dazzled — literally.

Like her backdrop of string lights, she glowed in an itty-bitty little black dress. The number featured a strapless, plunging scoop neckline embellished with a combo of sparkly sequins and crystals; The glistening accent matched the dazzlers that lined her micro mini hemline.

Gucci

While other stylistas typically keep to a jewelry theme (either crystals or pearly orbs), Johnson took the opportunity to mix the two. So she accessorized her LBD with pearl jewelry including a necklace and matching bracelet. Her sartorial MO was statement piece after statement piece.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

The low-key star of the campaign was Johnson’s nondescript bag. She held a Jackie Notte Mini in a shiny inky black leather and clutched its crossbody chain strap. It’s not a new design by any means — but the Peanut Butter Falcon star is a particular fan of the item, having been spotted carrying it prior. ICYWW, it’s available for $3,980.

The Rest Of The Campaign

She changed into two more outfits for the remainder of the series, one even glitzier than the first. Johnson donned a powder pink sleeveless dress with a high boat neckline completely awash in a crystal-encrusted star pattern.

Gucci

She eschewed the dazzlers for her last ’fit and went the corpcore route instead in a saucy chocolate brow shorts suit. The actor carried another Jackie bag: a bigger 1961 iteration in a deep maroon.

Gucci

At this point, Gucci ought to name a bag after her.