Choosing the right footwear is one of the hardest parts about packing. Your shoes need to pair well with the clothes you selected, be comfortable enough for all the extra walking you’ll likely do, and fit into your suitcase. But, despite the seemingly never-ending and impossible checklist, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley seem to have found a solution.

On Monday, April 20, the two actors were seen traveling together in Rome, wearing similar shoes for their walking excursions: ballet flats. During their stroll, they also inadvertently showcased just how versatile ballerinas can be, since their outfits couldn’t be more different.

Dakota & Jessie’s Ballet Flats

The Materialists star’s look was all about restraint. She wore a grayish lavender slip dress that hit just below the knee. For a layered look, she threw on a black cardigan over her shoulders, giving her ensemble a ‘90s-inspired, understated vibe. Finally, she accessorized with a red bag, sunglasses, and black ballerinas with dainty bows.

Buckley, meanwhile, approached the same shoe from the opposite style direction. She went the maximalist route in a full polka-dot look. She wore a brown dotted button-down with a black-and-white skirt featuring different dot sizes. She completed her retro vibe with a white headscarf, a black bag, and red Mary Jane flats.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The Ballet Flat Edit

Though ballet flats have been trending since 2022, and are likely already a staple in your office commute and chill weekend hangs, they’re also clearly a major contender for best travel shoe. So if you’re traveling anytime soon (or not), it’s high time to retire your airport sneakers for your comfiest ballerinas. They’re versatile enough to match any vibe, perfect for sightseeing and getting your steps in.

Opt for a simple bow-clad pair like Johnson’s or a bright Mary Jane like Buckley’s for extra oomph. Since the flat has been reimagined in nearly every which way, you won’t run out of color options, toe shapes, or even embellishments.